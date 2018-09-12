Business Entrepreneur
Overwhelmed? Off the Grid takes you on unplugged vacations
(BUSINESS) If your brain might pop from just one more alert from your phone, it’s time to hop Off the Grid for a phone-free social experience.
Do you ever have one of those days where you feel so inundated by technology that you just want to take your smartphone, laptop, and tablet and chuck it out the window? Yeah, I have one of those days about once a week.
It’s almost impossible to be disconnected from your phone nowadays. We all have work and personal items pop up at all hours, and we’re always expected to be available at a moment’s notice unless otherwise indicated.
Wouldn’t it be great to take some time and truly disconnect from the screens and enjoy what’s actually happening in front of you? This is possible with Off the Grid.
As you may have guessed from its name, Off the Grid is a travel organization that allows you to travel to far away and beautiful places, all while you leave your screens at home. The website describes it as “a mindful experience that challenges you to fully be present”.
For the trips, you select a destination with a pre-determined date and you’re placed into a group. This is perfect if your friends are unable to make the commitment to unplug, as you won’t be alone on the journey.
First, you’ll arrive in your city on Day one and meet your fellow travelers. You’ll all gather for an evening social to mingle and to prepare for a trip where you’re (basically) unplugged.
From there, you select how unplugged you want to be.
There’s an easy mode where you can check your phone at a designated time each day, a hard mode where you can only check your phone three times throughout the entire trip, and the “I’m All In” mode where you use no phone or Internet for the duration of the trip.
Now, you might be asking yourself, “What if something happens and I can’t find a pay phone?” They’ve thought of that. You’ll be provided with a burner phone which has group and emergency contacts. You’ll also be provided with a travel journal, analog watch, and maps of the city.
You’re allowed to venture on your own or stay with members of the group while out sight-seeing and enjoying excursions. And, don’t worry, you’re allowed to bring your camera!
Do you think you could handle a fully unplugged vacation?
Business Entrepreneur
Top 10 character traits of successful entrepreneurs
(ENTREPRENEURS) Successful entrepreneurs and freelancers have certain traits in common – some can be learned, others are inherent. Do you have what it takes?
Thinking of being an entrepreneur or freelancer?
If you’re one of the thousands of Americans who wants to quit their day job for freelancing or opening up your own company, are you sure you have what it takes to succeed? I’ve been in the game for nearly five years and what most won’t tell you is that there are many ups and down – it’s about more than grit. Succeeding is about more than just a will to win, rather your character – what’s inherently inside of you.
Before starting out, you need to assess your skills and traits. Here are the top 10 characteristics of what successful entrepreneurs have in common:
1. Independence
You’re going to have to make decisions on your own. Rejection will happen. You have to trust your instincts and work with no one pushing you forward.
2. Risk-taking and assessing
When you’re your own boss, you have to measure the risk of every decision. Buying property is a great investment, but what happens if the market drops out of your industry two or three years down the road. If you can’t face uncertainty, you’re not going to make it in the entrepreneurial world.
3. Confidence
The SBA talks about being persuasive to get customers and employees, but before that, you need confidence.If you don’t believe in your ideas, you won’t be able to persuade others to get behind you.Click To Tweet
I’ve learned that sometimes, you just have to fake it until you feel confident.
4. Creativity
You’ll never flourish in business if you can’t be creative. It’s not just about having new products but also about innovative marketing techniques and finding new methods of reaching customers. I started out covering news and writing website content, but now I write white papers, case studies, and press releases.
5. Support
Although this might be financial, it’s most certainly emotional. It’s draining when you begin your business. You have to spend time curating clients, marketing, finding support staff, and watching your books. You might go a month without getting a paycheck. If your family isn’t behind your decision, it’s going to be difficult when things get tough.
6. Discipline
There’s no substitute to take your place when you don’t get out of bed to take on your day. There’s no boss checking up on you to make sure you got to work on time. If you don’t have the incentive to get out of bed when you don’t have clients, you’re going to find it’s hard to meet their deadlines when you do.
7. Ethics
It’s hard to be financially responsible and follow all the rules of your industry when no one’s looking over your shoulder. You can’t just take money from your business accounts to pay yourself whenever you want. Well, I guess you could, but when you miss a tax payment or can’t pay your electric bill, who will you ask to pull you through?
8. Time management skills
I write a lot about productivity. To manage my clients, I can’t spend so much time working for one when another has deadlines that can’t be missed. You also have to manage your time to give yourself breaks. No one can work seven-day shifts indefinitely without burning out eventually.
9. Quick decision-making skills
There will be times when you don’t have two or three days to make a decision. You have to balance the risks of making a quick conclusion versus missing out.
10. Self-awareness
When you start out on your own, you want to know why you want to work for yourself. Be specific. You can’t say, “I want to be my own boss.” You’re going to need this self-awareness for times when it gets rough. Have goals and objectives, not just financial ones, to measure your success.
The takeaway
Being a freelancer and/or entrepreneur offers a lot of benefits, but there are downsides. You have to have the disposition to deal with the ups and downs of working for yourself.
#entrepreneurs
Business Entrepreneur
If you are prone to a ton of meetings and calls, you need Aloe
(ENTREPRENEUR) Aloe is a productivity tool for business people who spend incredible amounts of time in meetings or on calls.
people who spend tons of time in meetings or on calls
If your average day is packed with calls and meetings, you’ve probably noticed that keeping all those conversations organized is tough, even for a pro like you.
If you manage to take detailed notes, it’s almost impossible to navigate them days or weeks later when you need to find a key point.
The dilemma
With all the time you spend in meetings, there’s not much left to actually prepare for any of them. And when critical customers or stakeholders are on the line, you can’t afford to slip up.
That’s where Aloe comes in, a work assistant that specializes in notes and tasks to make calls and meetings run smoother/
While you’re great at what you do, you are just human. Aloe isn’t, it has perfect recall: simply search for a person or company, and the assistant will offer up relevant notes or tasks, provide briefing materials, and locate any related plans confirmed by you or to you.
How it works
Aloe integrates with your Google, Office 365, or Microsoft exchange account and syncs with your email and calendar to learn who you who interact with and track the meetings you attend. When you start a call, just select it from your Aloe diary and start taking notes.
Since sometimes words alone can’t capture key information, Aloe lets you use a camera, microphone, or stylus.
Maybe you want to take photos of whiteboards, projected slides, or paper documents during the call or meeting. You can jump between media types with the click of a button to add richness and context to your notes.
You can then add follow-up tasks such as send a slide deck, setup a free demo account, or provide a price quote, so you don’t miss out on any opportunities. Notes can be sent to both Aloe users and non users straight from your dashboard.
Easy searching
Yeah, creating folders within folders within folders might make you feel like you have your life together, but most of the time you’re just building yourself a labyrinth of labels that even Command F won’t be able to find. With Aloe, there’s no need for hundreds of different folders and file names.
Aloe automatically labels each note using the event invitee’s name from your calendar, then lets you edit the labels whenever you want.
As for those pesky unplanned calls, taking ad-hoc notes is easy–just be sure to include all relevant names in your new note label to make it as easy as possible for Aloe to find.
Aloe helps you stay connected to your network by finding people or companies you’ve previously interacted with, and providing information about new people you meet by scouring various data sources.
Aloe soothes your work schedule
Whether you’re struggling to manage all your meetings and calls or you’re still pretending you aren’t, Aloe can make your work day more chill and more productive.
The tool works on phones, tablets and desktops, because well, so do you.
With Aloe, you won’t spend mornings in the office scrambling to prepare before meetings — you’ll spend them in the kitchen, scrambling eggs and singing show tunes, knowing Aloe’s got your back.
#Aloe
Business Entrepreneur
7 Facebook groups that all entrepreneurs should join
(ENTREPRENEUR) Building a business is hard to do, especially alone. Check out these seven Facebook communities to keep you encouraged and active.
Entrepreneur-ing ain’t easy
Being entrepreneurs of any kind if hard. I don’t care if you are running your own esty shop or a start up that will soon take over the world. The only real way to make your little seed of a business grow is to network, ask questions, fail, try again and market the hell out of whatever you are trying to do.
These are the groups that I found the most valuable with all of the key ingredients for being an entrepreneur. I’ve let you know what they say about their own groups and then I’ve added my thoughts as well.
Coffee With Dan
Theirs: “The nutshell version is that [Coffee With Dan] is a place for entrepreneurs who want to get shit done, have more fun, make more profit all while simply BEING THEMSELVES — without being pitched to left/right/centre, being fed crap about ‘the universe’ and understand the value of DOING THE WORK to GET SHIT DONE”
Mine: Coffee with Dan has been mentioned on multiple sites for many years as one of the top groups to join if you are an entrepreneur. As you can see in their mission statement “The nutshell version is its a place for entrepreneurs who want to get shit done.” That the hustle is real and places are needed where entrepreneurs can share ideas, get social and get shit done!
Freedom Hackers Mastermind
Theirs: “I created [Freedom Hackers Mastermind] so like-minded entrepreneurs can help and support each other, ask questions, build relationships and celebrate each other’s win in business. Let’s help each other reach freedom!”
Mine: Being a entrepreneur requires so much of one person that sometimes being one person is not enough. At Freedom Hackers Mastermind, you can tell building relationships is king!
Mastermind of Empowered Entrepreneurs
Theirs: “Join this elite Mastermind of Empowered Entrepreneurs. Together we can:
1. Share success strategies
2. Network
3. Create Joint alliances
4. Share marketing tips
5. Give referrals
It is often said that you only need an alliance of 4-6 people to create the synergy needed that will take your business to new levels. What can we do with focus, intention and a commitment to helping each other succeed? Please join if you want to help others create the life and business of their dreams.”
Mine: Sharing is caring right? Damn Straight! At Mastermind of Empowered Entrepreneurs, you share, you care, you become a billionaire (hopefully).
Straight Up Entrepreneurs
Theirs: “[Straight Up Entrepreneurs] is a community of like-minded entrepreneurs minus the fluff. Where real-talking, straight-shooting, no-bsing, tell- it-like-it-is, anti-flowery hustlers share insights, tips and strategy to go straight up^.”
Mine: No one likes bs. Especially when you’re an entrepreneur and time is money. Here you get straight answers to hard questions. No fuss, no muss.
SharkTankEntrepreneurs
Theirs: “Welcome to our little corner of the internet. Entrepreneurial Exchange is a group founded by Mark Burginger, who appeared on ABC Shark Tank in 2010 with Qubits. He created this FB space for entrepreneurs who own and operate their own business. As a group you can share business tips, comments and advice with each other in a professional and polite manner. Joining the group is easy and it is open to the public. Click to request membership and we will review your profile. Not every application is approved. We are interested in Entrepreneurs, Investors, Reporters, Bloggers and anyone with a passion for building a business from the ground up. Read the Rules of the forum as written by Julie Stortz Busha who appeared on Shark Tank with Slawsa.”
Mine: Everyone knows Shark Tank, but not everyone knows a VC or gets to be grilled by one. In Shark Tank Entrepreneurs, the group is filled with Shark Tank alum and others who are happy to answer questions for those who have yet to hit a VC.
creativescorner
Theirs: “This [creativescorner] community is all about providing creative support and guidance for the modern digital small business owner. Here, you can ask questions, get suggestions, make special announcements, reach out for guidance and meet new incredible people just like you making lists and taking names in the digital world of business and design.”
Mine: Being creative is imperative to the success of any entrepreneur. You can’t just throw your hands up in the air when something doesn’t work, you gotta use all of those creative juices and find a new way. At Creatives Corner you can ask for guidance and get different perspectives that will get you back on track.
The Millennial Entrepreneur Community
Theirs: “The Millennial Entrepreneur Community is a place for aspiring, established, and rookie entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate, and share strategies and projects.
The group is brought to you by Arne Giske, host of The Millennial Entrepreneur Podcast. You can listen to the podcast at themillennialentrepreneur.com”
Mine: Mixing OG entrepreneurs and rookies is like mixing rum and coke. It’s a good mix for everyone involved. At Millennial Entrepreneur Community, noobs can ask the vets for help and foster a sense of community.
#EntrepreneursOnFacebook
Deep dive into how money troubles can actually trigger PTSD
Ten podcasts that every business owner should hear
Top 10 character traits of successful entrepreneurs
Society has changed – no one wants help in a store anymore
Overwhelmed? Off the Grid takes you on unplugged vacations
Brutally honest list of reasons you didn’t get the job interview or job offer
What it’s like to go to an Austin Digital Jobs Recruiting Mixer
20 bullsh*t buzzwords that should be banned from tech forever
Ten podcasts that every business owner should hear
Facebook starts handing out merit badges like we’re Girl Scouts
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
Our Great Parnters
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business News4 days ago
Brutally honest list of reasons you didn’t get the job interview or job offer
-
Austin7 days ago
What it’s like to go to an Austin Digital Jobs Recruiting Mixer
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
20 bullsh*t buzzwords that should be banned from tech forever
-
Business Marketing19 hours ago
Ten podcasts that every business owner should hear
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
For meetings that should be an email, there’s StandupMeet
-
Business Finance19 hours ago
Deep dive into how money troubles can actually trigger PTSD
-
Business Entrepreneur21 hours ago
Top 10 character traits of successful entrepreneurs
-
Tech News4 days ago
The number of digital assistants is rising quickly #robotapocalypse