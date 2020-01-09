Business Entrepreneur
Which city has your back when trying to start your business?
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) Have you ever wondered which city will support your big idea, and help you achieve your dreams? Well here are the top 10 entrepreneur friendly cities.
So, ya want to start a business? (Even if you don’t, just play along.) Well, then it’s important to know the best city in which to start a business. Take a moment to come up with your top-10 predictions prior to seeing what Inc. Magazine and Startup Genome had to say are at the top.
The top 10 are as follows: 1. Austin (what’s up?!), 2. Salt Lake City, 3. Durham, 4. Denver, 5. Boise, 6. San Francisco, 7. Charleston, 8. San Diego, 9. Phoenix, and 10. Miami.
10. Miami:
- is number One in rate of entrepreneurship
- number 19 in high-growth company density
- number 22 in net business creation.
Much like the weather, the startup scene just keeps heating up.
9. Phoenix:
- is number 2 in net business creation
- number 7 in population growth
- number 9 in job creation.
Many have flocked to the Arizona city for warm weather and lower costs of living.
8. San Diego:
- is number 7 in rate of entrepreneurship
- number 7 in high-growth company density
- and number 7 in early-stage funding deals.
Three rated sevens in a row? Somebody call Monica Gellar!
7. Charleston:
- is number One in net business creation
- number 6 in high-growth company density
- number 10 in job creation.
In the Souths of Carolina, founding tops funding.
6. San Francisco:
- is number One in early-stage funding deals
- number 2 in wage growth
- number 8 in high-growth company density.
All of this in spite of the pricey cost of living.
5. Boise:
- The capital of Idaho is number 2 in population growth
- number 3 in job creation
- number 3 in net business creation.
According to the data, you can buy four houses in Boise for the cost of one house in San Francisco. Breaking that knowledge out at my next cocktail party.
4. Denver:
- is number 2 in rate of entrepreneurship
- number 4 in high-growth company density
- number 8 in wage growth.
People have been moving to this Colorado city like crazy
3. Durham:
- is number 3 in high-growth company density
- number 8 in net business creation
- number 10 in job creation.
This North Carolina hub was once known for big tobacco
2. Salt Lake City:
- is number One in high-growth company density
- number One in job creation
- and number 3 in population growth.
- number 27 in net business creation
- number 4 in early-stage funding deals.
This spot is popular with adventure seekers
1. Austin:
The American Genius’s home town is leading the nation in job creation and high-growth company density.
MLMs can be dangerous; this podcast explains the schemes
(ENTREPRENEUR) The Dream podcast provides another valuable way to understand the pervasive nature of MLMs. From their history and tactics, to their legality.
Okay, if you haven’t been a part of an MLM scheme or known someone in an MLM who has had things go horribly wrong, it can be hard to understand why they are so pervasive and so dangerous. If you don’t know what an MLMs are, check out our introduction here, but if you’re ready to learn more, consider checking out The Dream, a podcast by Little Everywhere and Stitcher.
The Dream podcast is a great way to gain insight into the world of MLMs. Narrated by Jane Marie, this podcast uses a blend of research, interviews and personal experiences – one team member actually joins an MLM – to give an in depth view on how they operate. You’ll learn about why people join and stay in MLMs, ways they screw over their customers and the history behind MLMs.
This podcast manages to tackle difficult topics without dehumanizing the people victimized by the system. One reason is likely due to the fact Marie grew up surrounded by individuals who had been sucked into MLMs, including family members, and she discusses their plights with compassion.
That said, the sweetness of sympathy in each episode is cut with legitimate research from academic authorities. From the history of MLM mentalities to the legal battles waged around these pyramid schemes masquerading as businesses, listeners will gain a logical, as well as emotional, understanding of how these schemes operate.
Each episode ranges from 30 – 60 minutes, perfect for listening during a commute.
Need a second opinion before taking the plunge? Here’s what others have had to say about The Dream.
Alice Florence Orr of The Podcast Review notes: “The podcast zooms in and out, encompassing both the deeply personal and shockingly political.”
Shannon Plaus of Slate adds that: “This relatability is exactly what makes the show so excellent. Rather than perching from a place of financial guru explaining to people why MLMs are so bad, it willingly positions itself as closer to the victim of such a scheme.”
The first season is eleven episodes, with an additional four “bonus” episodes, opening with a discussion about pyramid schemes before diving into the more sinister world of MLMs. The Dream has also recently started its second season, this time with a focus on the “wellness” industry.
If you want to learn more about MLMs, you could do a lot worse than the well-researched, deeply personal perspective of The Dream. Check it out today wherever you get your podcasts.
Entrepreneurs thrive because they are easily distracted?!
(ENTREPRENEUR) If monotony and boredom at work- well bores you, it’s possible you may fit with the other entrepreneurs with a quick and constantly changing career.
When Bill Gates was a kid, he knew he liked messing around with code. He couldn’t have known how it might evolve, but he was willing to live in the distraction, focusing on details when needed, but always learning, moving on, taking risks and growing in the process.
Some of the most successful folks among us are not content to sit and make widgets every day. They cannot thrive in a detail and focused work environment. So, it may come as no surprise to know that people who are more easily distracted are also more likely to thrive as entrepreneurs.
According to this study, if you are intelligent and get distracted more easily, those two qualities combined will likely enhance your creativity. And, that creativity and ability to use distraction as an advantage can be channeled to create new things, jobs, companies, etc.
For those of us who are more easily distracted, who enjoy doing different things every day, and who like learning, a recent article in the Harvard Business Review suggests a good option is to find a career path that provides the right amount of distraction and which is a great fit for your personality. If you do that your talent is more likely to be apparent because you are playing to your strengths. Also, if you are working in your sweet spot you will be more productive and motivated.
Maybe not surprisingly, the top job for those who live in distraction is entrepreneur. The term “easily distracted” often comes with a negative connotation, but considering an entrepreneur is taking risks, making things happen and creating companies, ideas, products that may have never existed, this spins that idea on its head. Entrepreneurs are the chief cooks and bottle washers of the world. They ideate, create, hire and inspire. None of that is possible in a monotonous work environment.
“Unsurprisingly, meta-analyses indicate that entrepreneurs tend to have higher levels of ‘openness to experience,’ so they differ from managers and leaders in that they are more curious, interested in variety and novelty, and are more prone to boredom — as well as less likely to tolerate routine and predictability,” according to the HBR story.
Other careers that are great fits for those of us (me included) who enjoy distraction are PR/Media Production, Journalism and Consultant. What these fields all have in common is, there is never a dull moment, switching from task to task is pretty commonplace, and you will do well if you can be a generalist – synthesizing information and weeding out the unnecessary.
Not sure where your strengths lie? Here’s a quick quiz to give you some feedback on how curious you really are.
An easy to use template for annual year-end reviews with your team
(BUSINESS) Work might be getting “done” this month, but one critical thing that should be on every boss’ to-do list is the end-of-the-year review. Save time and use a template, friend.
It’s that time of the year!
Holiday party time? No, bro.
Ugly Sweater time? No, sis.
Regifting time? No, Karen. (Really?)
It’s end-of-the-year review time! Woot, woot!
Wait, wait… Don’t click off this story. We are here to help.
Year-end reviews are a critical time for leaders and direct reports. While it can seem challenging, it doesn’t need to be.
Rather than be all formal and “Boomerish” this review should be more of a conversation. And, it’s necessary to build rapport, show you are interested in your employees’ growth and your growth as a leader.
The end-of-the-year review is a time to reflect and show your employee “we’re good”, according to Claire Lew at Signal V. Noise. The review allows you and your direct report to sit down and discuss what went well and how you are a good cohesive team.
Or, conversely, to consider if your working relationship isn’t a good fit.
End of the year reviews aren’t meant to be a formal rate yourself on a scale of 1-10, Lew says, it’s a time to consider how to make the coming year better, identify areas for improvement, and growth opportunities.
To build the working relationship and evaluate ways to do and be better in the coming year, Lew, CEO at Know Your Team, a software company to help leaders avoid being a terrible boss, says the questions should be different from those that are standard fodder for performance reviews.
Lew offers a template and sample questions to guide the conversation. She also says it’s likely that in the 1-hour to 1.5-hour time frame, all of the questions will not be addressed, but that is ok. It allows an opportunity to have more relationship-building conversations.
The conversation should be broken down into four areas:
• Catching Up – 10-15 minutes
Questions should relate to holiday plans and end-year work wrap up.
• Reflections on the past year – 30-45 minutes
This is the opportunity for you as the leader to ask what you did well and could do better. Also, how your employee feels they did, where were they challenged, what did they learn, and how has your relationship grown together.
• Looking Ahead – 30 minutes
How do your employees want to grow in the next year? What areas do you, as the leader, need to give more energy?
• Takeaways and Next Steps – 10 minutes
A wrap-up of what you and your direct report(s) need to do in the coming year.
With a little planning and exaction you and your team will end the year on a good note and set the tone for 2020.
