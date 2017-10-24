Business Finance
Ether may be new to NASDAQ, but exchange-traded notes aren’t
(FINANCE NEWS) Ether was recently added to the list of things traded on NASDAQ but ETNs are nothing new to trading.
The latest move in cryptocurrency has shown some remarkable movement in conventional financial sectors, and it’s got people asking big questions about the future of crypto.
As we’ve previously reported, CoinShares recently launched an ETN on the NASDAQ. Tl;dr for those of you who aren’t giant currency nerds: folks who invest on NASDAQ could invest normal money in a cryptocurrency, in this case ether, the token behind Ethereum, and get back normal-money returns.
Doing that with ether was new, hence the article, but the concept itself was not: there have been ETNs based in bitcoin on the market since 2015. What’s new is the numbers.
Those bitcoin ETNs from the grim darkness of 2015 didn’t do half bad. They’re currently valued at $330 million AUM (assets under management.) But it took time. It was a year before the bitcoin ETNs hit even $10 million total.
Buy-in was slow and tentative, as mainstream investment in new things is wont to be. People with money are leery of parting with it, especially on unproven ideas. Film at 11.
The Ethereum ETNs hit $10 million in less than a week.
That is, to say the least, a surprise. It is to say the most a statement that investors are starting to see cryptocurrencies as something bigger than a sideshow. If you did Marketing 101, and if you’ve gotten this far in the article you’re plainly enough of a business nerd that you could probably teach Marketing 101, you know a day one purchase isn’t just about excitement.
It’s about confidence. You’re so sure what you’re buying will do what you want that you don’t need to wait and see how other purchasers fare. That kind of mainstream confidence in cryptocurrency is straight-up unprecedented.
It’s also something stakeholders want to support. CoinShares, which represents the companies that issue the bitcoin and ether ETNs, is adding a dedicated research arm.
Their goal is to provide the hard data that can be hard to sift from the marketing and… a kind word might be “enthusiasm” that often obscures the numbers on cryptocurrency. To take the language straight from their press release, they’re shooting for “a pragmatic discussion with a simple valuation approach to consider.”
No hype, no manifestos, just hard numbers and plenty of context for what they mean.
In short, they’re treating the ether token as an investment asset, and giving their clients the tools to do the same. That approach is another major step toward cryptocurrency in general and ether in particular becoming a permanent part of the global financial landscape. We’re not talking magic future money anymore. This is the real thing.
Bankruptcy doesn’t mean what it used to; no longer the end
(FINANCE NEWS) With the way the world works now, bankruptcy doesn’t necessarily mean game over.
When it’s over, it’s over. Perhaps you heard your best friend utter this phrase after a bad break-up. It’s true, most things that end, end for good. Except in this case, when it comes to the retail business.
We have seen a record number of retailers declare bankruptcy this year. Beloved teen retailers like Wet Seal have closed down their stores and malls have become ghost towns.
Reuters estimates that nineteen major retail chains have already shut down for good. While you may not miss the tight, neon dresses sold at Bebe, closures of all of these retailers result in a tremendous loss of jobs.
And it is not only job losses from the store in your hometown, often it is hundreds of locations across the nation.
For most of these retailers, bankruptcy was the definitive end to the business. After filing, most companies choose to close all locations and liquidate the assets. This is the most common path to take, until now.
Even with the surge of bankruptcy, those behind the business are finding alternative paths to keep the business alive.
Behind the scenes, there are three core groups invested in every business: the company’s creditors, vendors, and landlords. All of these groups have a vested interest in keeping the company alive even if they are in debt.
The most recent trend for bankrupt businesses has been to keep stores open and negotiate debt loans rather than shutting down everything. The truth is that a lot of these businesses still attract customers and have a large cash flow, even if they are technically bankrupt.
For instance, Toys ‘R’ Us manages to take in $800 million each year on average which makes it a viable business. Of course, they are $5 billion in debt, but with an extension and restructuring of their business, they could one day turn a profit. However, this will only happen if they are given the chance to keep their doors open.
There are other options to lending helping hands to bankrupt businesses. After the popular teen retailer Rue21 declared bankruptcy landlords agreed to reduce their rents 20% on average. Though these situations are not ideal, this mentality gives businesses a life beyond bankruptcy and save thousands of jobs in the process.
Everyone’s favorite online retailer is set to accept Bitcoin by October!!!
(FINANCE NEWS) One big name online retailer is about to hop on the cryptocurrency train and start accepting Bitcoin at check out as soon as October.
Crypto currently
There’s no denying that cryptocurrency has taken off like wildfire, but will Amazon be jumping on the bitcoin bandwagon?
According to one top source, Amazon has already started flirting with the idea and could be ready to fully use bitcoin in October.
Kind of a big deal
The news broke via The James Altucher Report, which is run by the former hedge fund manager and venture capitalist James Altucher. Altucher uses his experience in the business realm, where he has cofounded over 20 companies, to offer realistic financial advice and insight.
He communicates via his popular newsletters, blog and podcast. According to Altucher, Amazon is geared up to change their payment options as early as October.
Already Testing the Waters
Last year, Amazon partnered up with Digital Currency Group, a major investor in Bitcoin, to act as an intermediary between them and their clients. Amazon’s role is to handle all transactions, many of which include the popular cryptocurrency.
Major companies like Google, Ebay and Paypal already accept bitcoin so it is just a matter of time until Amazon follows suit. Even Japan and Russia recognize it as legal currency.
Amazon + Bitcoin = AmaCoin?
Don’t think of bitcoin as Amazon’s only option. Some speculate that Amazon may one day create their own currency.
As a company that has already started testing drones as a future delivery method, custom currency does not seem so out of this world.
The blockchain option has been a refreshing alternative to using traditional banks, especially for those who do not have faith in the current banking practices.
There are questions
If Amazon jumps onboard and rolls out a plan to use bitcoin this year, Altucher anticipates a major surge in its value. Since they have yet to announce an official strategy, and because the option of them creating their own currency is still up in the air, it is unknown how Amazon will integrate it into their system.
Will Amazon find a different way to accept bitcoin? Perhaps a brand new way? If Amazon does start using bitcoin they will join many other tech companies that have already anticipated the growth in its value. Amazon isn’t the only company that has started transitioning over. Many other tech companies have already started to become intermediaries to manage digital transactions.
Pirate Bay is mining cryptos using their users’ CPU… those scallywags
(FINANCE NEWS) Cryptocurrency and mining and pirates. It all sounds like something out of a sci-fi novel, but trust us, it’s 100% real.
Who pirates the pirates?
Well, pirates, naturally. Piracy is a fractal. There is nothing so small that someone won’t strap on an eyepatch, grab a parrot and snag themselves an unlawful piece.
Such is the swashbuckling tale recently broken on Reddit about Pirate Bay, which is borrowing visitors’ CPU cycles to mine cryptocurrency.
TRANSLATION, PLEASE?
To translate that from Internet to English, “mining” cryptocurrency means volunteering your computer to verify blockchain transactions. We’ve covered blockchain in depth before, but the short version is it’s a particular security protocol that encrypts tokens representing money.
When you join a cryptocurrency exchange, you use that exchange’s blockchain to encrypt your stuff.
Some members of an exchange volunteer their computers to verify that transactions have taken place. Then they’re encrypted, never to be futzed with again. Those members get paid for their trouble with fractions of coins from the exchange.
The volunteers don’t actually do anything. The verification and encryption are automatic. That’s the point of cryptocurrency: no flighty or nefarious humans are involved in the bookkeeping. It’s all about the robots. That said, somebody owns the robots, and robot time is worth money. Therefore, miners.
SIXTEEN COINS – WHAT DO YOU GET?
“Miners,” in common currency dork parlance, are folks who invest in verifying transactions on a large scale, turning those fractions of coins into meaningful profit. It’s a smart way to make consistent money.
One big caveat: you need serious computing power to do it enough to matter.
Lifewire estimates an upfront cost of $3000 to $5000 to get real money out of the process. That said, their estimate also says 50 dollars a day in profit, which means over the course of a year you’re talking 3 to 5 times the money you put in. Ain’t chump change.
YAR
Which brings us to Pirate Bay. Pirate Bay is, as I’m sure the pure and innocent readers of American Genius would have no reason to know, a torrent site where various forms of media may be secured for free by nefarious means.
You’re shocked, I’m sure. Not everybody is, it turns out: as of this article, it’s the 88th most popular website on Earth. 25th in Canada! Canadians, man. They’re tricksy.
So, unsurprisingly, is Pirate Bay.
To state the obvious, swiping media and giving it away is not a working business strategy. Robin Hood did not have a positive P&L ratio. Typically – I’m told, I of course would have no way of knowing this myself – torrent sites support themselves through ad revenue. That wasn’t cutting it for Pirate Bay, plus they just wanted to get rid of the ads for an improved user experience, so they experimented.
Their first scheme was borrowing users’ CPUs while they were on the website, using unused processor cycles to mine cryptocurrency.
BROTHER, CAN YOU SPARE A CRYPTODIME?
The rollout was flawed. In fact the rollout was nonexistent: the only reason anybody even knew it was happening was somebody effed up the miner script and it started taking 100 percent of users’ CPU cycles as long as they were on the page. Oops.
But fair dues, Pirate Bay did exactly what tech folks should do when caught with their digital drawers down.
They fessed up in an official statement that explained their intent, addressed the problem people were complaining about, and invited further input. That’s more than can be said for, say, Uber.
More to the point, if the cryptocurrency mining plan goes forward, Pirate Bay will be providing a service to consumers in exchange for compensation at stated rates. The fact that it all comes in a novel form – the service is peer-to-peer, based on a model of free sharing; the compensation is provided voluntarily by people who aren’t receiving the services; the rates are measured in CPU cycles rather than money – doesn’t change the fact that fundamentally, “service to consumer for compensation” equals “business plan.”
For another time
Whether it’s a workable business plan or not is a question for Future Matt. Present Matt just has a question: if it does work, if Pirate Bay becomes a self-supporting enterprise trading encrypted, peer-to-peer money for an encrypted, peer-to-peer service, what then? At what point does it become more reasonable, and for that matter more ethical, to accept peer-to-peer transaction as a real thing and regulate it accordingly, as opposed to banning it outright?
Ask Piet Heyn. Better yet, order a mojito and run it past Captain Morgan. (It’s better because you get a mojito.) Back in the days of real pirates, when you wanted to rein them in, you just legalized them. If Pirate Bay establishes a legitimate revenue stream, that may well be the smart next step.
