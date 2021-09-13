Business Finance
Stripe makes it easier to collect money from customers
(FINANCE) Stripe didn’t reinvent the wheel, but they are outshining competitors by adding features that help small businesses.
Payment processing is an attribute of any sales process that can make or break the customer’s experience – and, with it, your revenue stream.
While coding in a payment portal can be time-intensive and costly, payment processor company, Stripe has a simple alternative: Payment Links.
Stripe Payment Links are exactly what they sound like. Rather than linking a customer to a product and then having them check out via the usual cart process, you can send them a Payment Link for that specific product; the customer then enters their payment information in the ensuing window, and the product is theirs.
It’s a very straight-forward process that is made easier by Stripe’s no-code presentation, a choice that ProductHunt posits is an effort to go with the no-code flow we’ve seen in the last year.
And, the easier the checkout process is, the more likely a customer is to complete a transaction. It’s one of the reasons why Amazon’s “Buy Now” feature is so rewarding (and dangerous, especially at night).
By offering a customer a direct link to a product with a space to enter their card info in a hassle-free manner, Stripe has created an incredibly convenient way for them to pay – and, without the usual process of checking out involved, customers have less time to second-guess that payment.
Call it what you want (manipulative, pushy, morally grey), but if a customer doesn’t get the chance to rethink their purchase before the payment form has been filled out, chances are decent that they’ll follow through.
Certainly, there are drawbacks to this system. The link applies to individual products or services, which means that, while you can create an individual link for each item on your site, your payroll processing will categorize each of those links differently. That can be a mess to sort out at the end of the day.
But it’s a great way to ensure that customers who want something specific can get it quickly and without much ado about anything.
Putting a Payment Link in your bio after advertising a product on Instagram, sharing your link on Twitter, or even DMing links to interested customers is sure to be a productive, if shameless, endeavor.
Here is a quick rundown from Stripe:
Business Finance
Have fractional shares of stocks *really* democratized the market?
(FINANCE) Fractional shares of stocks and equity have become widely available, and it’s said that the market is being democratized. Is that true?
Not everyone has the kind of startup cash needed to invest in premium stocks, which is why fractional investing (the practice of buying percentages of stocks rather than an entire share) is making waves. With the ability to purchase equity at a lower cost and with lower stakes, though, comes the question of whether or not the stock market is really becoming democratized.
Any time premium services become routinely accessible to middle- and lower-class members of society, celebration is somewhat hampered by the realization that those services might simply exist to exploit the people to whom they’ve been made available.
Similarly, one can’t help but wonder if such services are just gimmicks by the time they land – played out and generally wasteful.
But fractional investing options comprises anything from stocks like Apple to real estate these days, which makes the notion of investing a lot less scary than the traditional route – and a new player on the block, Bits of Stock, makes it even more interesting.
Bits of Stock is an app that does pretty much what it sounds like: earns you “bits” of stock as you go about your life. After linking the app to your bank account, Bits of Stock will count your spending toward stock-based rewards, allowing you to redeem fractions of various stocks over time.
Users on Just Use App have reported a generally positive experience with Bits of Stock, elaborating on a wealth of supported retailers and variable rewards, though one user explains that one can expect “0.5%” as a baseline for the percentage of stock earned.
It’s worth noting that over the years, other mainstream investment options have added fractional investing. Robinhood is perhaps the most famous, and Schwab launched something called “Slices” to the same effect.
Obviously, more people can gain equity when the price tag is lower, and that’s a good thing…
But, as interest in investment rises and the number of people investing in the stock market in some capacity surges, it will soon become clear whether or not this is a viable future for people’s money.
After all, with minor investment comes minor growth, and tying up the funds of people who usually wouldn’t invest – even if it’s in a stable environment – could have deleterious effects on their personal finances over time.
So have stocks been democratized by fractional investing options? Yes. But at what cost?
Business Finance
Medium bumps up their writer split – new blog trend coming?
COVID has killed budgets or put them on hold, but blog platform Medium sees opportunity and bucks the trend – will other big brands follow?
As battles regarding fair payment and equal compensation rage in industries across the world, Medium is making a decision to increase the amount of money certain authors on the platform receive. This decision showcases the growing disparity between media company policies, foreshadowing some kind of reckoning for more traditional organizations.
Digiday reports that Medium plans to focus on a “smaller, more motivated collection of authors” as part of their strategy, something that includes paying authors 50 percent of the revenue generated by their posts (after expenses related to payment processing, etc.). This compensation adds onto the existing practice that Medium uses, which pays authors based on the amount of time readers spend on their posts.
To be eligible for this compensation, authors must be part of Medium’s Partner Program, an initiative that includes over 200,000 members. Medium announced some eligibility changes for the Partner Program as well, explaining that new partners would need to “secure a modicum of traction on the platform” prior to receiving compensation.
Other media platforms have done this in the past–YouTube, with their monetization requirements and partner program, comes to mind–but Medium boasts a relatively high percentage of payouts: Digiday cites a grand total of around $28 million in the last four or so years.
Those payouts may lessen, though, as Medium revokes an experimental policy on giving some of the top authors on the platform monthly bonuses. This change may not be as impactful as it sounds, but it does add to the growing uncertainty many Medium authors feel regarding their payments.
However, one thing about this change is absolutely crystal-clear: It represents a media company giving substantially more value to its highest-performing creators–something that flies in the face of more traditional forms of media, such as cable. If older, established companies have any hope of competing with newer ones like Medium, they may need to prepare to offer their creators more equity in the process.
The last couple of years have been an absolute reckoning in terms of what frontline workers are prepared to handle. One can only assume that creators will follow.
Business Finance
Walmart is hiring a ‘Cryptocurrency Lead’ – are they developing their own crypto?
(FINANCE) Walmart is looking to hire a Cryptocurrency Lead and the job listing has some interesting language, leading us to wonder what they’re up to.
In a bizarre twist of events, Walmart is in the market for something–in this case, a cryptocurrency lead, according to a recent LinkedIn ad.
The Block’s cryptocurrency section confirmed that the ad itself is looking for a “visionary leader” for the purpose of directing Walmart’s cryptocurrency division.
The retailer is looking to develop a “digital currency and cryptocurrency product” position, one that would be responsible for making a “digital currency strategy” to put in place.
“As one of the largest retailers and e-commerce companies, Walmart enables broad set of payment options for its customers,” the ad reads. “…You will provide the leadership to identify technology and customer trends and the investments needed to build on those trends.”
Based on this description and the requirements for the position, it seems like Walmart is looking for ways to integrate cryptocurrency into its payment methods as a start. But that second part – the section about “investments” building on trends
– implies a variety of duties, up to and including helping the retailer build equity in the cryptocurrency arena.
Collaborating with other cryptocurrency experts and cultivating “partnerships” along the way is similarly suggested in the ad.
The post also suggests that the position would entail “leveraging new technologies and customer insights” to solve problems that arise in the implementation of this process, clearly making it a social- and data-driven experience.
The Block acknowledges a potential link between Amazon’s recent ad posting about a similar foray into the cryptocurrency world, but the connection seems thin for now. Amazon has expressed a profound disinterest in allowing customers to use cryptocurrency (specifically Bitcoin) to pay for their products, while Walmart has made no such claim.
Another possibility here is that Walmart could be developing their own cryptocurrency. While the position posting itself doesn’t allude to this responsibility, it wouldn’t be outside of the realm of feasibility for the largest brick-and-mortar retailer in the country to pursue a proprietary investment opportunity.
But, at least for now, the most likely scenario is that Walmart is aware of the growing influence cryptocurrency has on consumers- and the sheer availability of various cryptocurrencies in comparison to a few years ago – and they want to ensure that they aren’t left behind when other industries invariably start incorporating crypto strategies into their daily operations.
