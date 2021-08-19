Business Finance
Walmart is hiring a ‘Cryptocurrency Lead’ – are they developing their own crypto?
(FINANCE) Walmart is looking to hire a Cryptocurrency Lead and the job listing has some interesting language, leading us to wonder what they’re up to.
In a bizarre twist of events, Walmart is in the market for something–in this case, a cryptocurrency lead, according to a recent LinkedIn ad.
The Block’s cryptocurrency section confirmed that the ad itself is looking for a “visionary leader” for the purpose of directing Walmart’s cryptocurrency division.
The retailer is looking to develop a “digital currency and cryptocurrency product” position, one that would be responsible for making a “digital currency strategy” to put in place.
“As one of the largest retailers and e-commerce companies, Walmart enables broad set of payment options for its customers,” the ad reads. “…You will provide the leadership to identify technology and customer trends and the investments needed to build on those trends.”
Based on this description and the requirements for the position, it seems like Walmart is looking for ways to integrate cryptocurrency into its payment methods as a start. But that second part – the section about “investments” building on trends
– implies a variety of duties, up to and including helping the retailer build equity in the cryptocurrency arena.
Collaborating with other cryptocurrency experts and cultivating “partnerships” along the way is similarly suggested in the ad.
The post also suggests that the position would entail “leveraging new technologies and customer insights” to solve problems that arise in the implementation of this process, clearly making it a social- and data-driven experience.
The Block acknowledges a potential link between Amazon’s recent ad posting about a similar foray into the cryptocurrency world, but the connection seems thin for now. Amazon has expressed a profound disinterest in allowing customers to use cryptocurrency (specifically Bitcoin) to pay for their products, while Walmart has made no such claim.
Another possibility here is that Walmart could be developing their own cryptocurrency. While the position posting itself doesn’t allude to this responsibility, it wouldn’t be outside of the realm of feasibility for the largest brick-and-mortar retailer in the country to pursue a proprietary investment opportunity.
But, at least for now, the most likely scenario is that Walmart is aware of the growing influence cryptocurrency has on consumers- and the sheer availability of various cryptocurrencies in comparison to a few years ago – and they want to ensure that they aren’t left behind when other industries invariably start incorporating crypto strategies into their daily operations.
In this sustainability boom, why aren’t VC dollars pointed at greenhouses?
(BUSINESS) Venture capitalists eyeball booming industries while salivating, but one niche is being ignored. Why is that?
If you’ve been consumed by all news regarding the housing bubble, anything related to cryptocurrency, and a myriad of new startups fighting for VC real estate, you could be forgiven for not realizing that the greenhouse industry – comprising arguably one of the less-shiny types of technology – is on the rise.
Homesteading is increasingly common, and the pandemic pushed some folks into having to grow some of their own food while simultaneously allowing others the time to explore their own food production. Regardless of the reason, 30 seconds on Instagram will show you the wild popularity of this old practice.
With this rapidly spiking trend comes a variety of questions, the most pertinent of which is this: Why aren’t venture capitalists investing in greenhouses?
Sifted’s Sarah Drumm references Dirk Aleven, a Dutch entrepreneur responsible for the startup FoodVentures, in a deep dive regarding the greenhouse boom – and why it matters.
Sustainability is at the forefront of the movement, with the destabilization of weather cycles and the extreme droughts of the last year on the mind of many.
“There is no more sustainable way of producing tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers or strawberries than in greenhouses, because it’s way more efficient on fertilisers and water usage,” says Aleven. “All the inputs are lower and your outputs are way higher.”
Dutch-backed greenhouse technology is sweeping the globe, with greenhouse projects from VentureFood launching in various Asian and Eastern European locations.
Aleven has his sights set on the United States and the Middle East as future locations as well. His faith in their mission (to make sustainably grown food more available in these areas) is largely backed by his confidence in the power of Dutch innovation in this area.
Jonathan Webb, founder of AppHarvest, a United States-based greenhouse startup, has that same confidence. “[T]he top scientists, researchers and technologists are not in startups in San Francisco or New York, they’re not at the universities in the US, they’re in the Netherlands,” he says.
For VCs, though, one of the main issues with this boom is its lack of scaling.
It’s easier to invest in something that has clear upward mobility; greenhouses, in sharp contrast to digital technology and comparatively small startups, have an upper limit on how much physical space they can occupy.
Farming is also expensive, with Aleven’s startup having to invest around $5 million of their own money in their first greenhouse.
And with the rise of more sustainable plant-based proteins – something with increasing cachet in VC circles – the idea of pouring tons of money into something that won’t show returns for 18 months, weather willing, isn’t particularly attractive.
Another problem is that VCs find themselves drawn to more visually impressive forms of sustainable growth, such as vertical farming. Aleven has his doubts. “It sounds appealing to [investors] to be in vertical farming — but that’s not going to work,” he says, alleging that greenhouses are, comparatively, much cheaper to build.
Aleven also eschews the sex appeal of something like vertical farming by invoking simple yet effective logic. “It’s a niche market… why would you take away the sun?”
Aleven’s confidence is inspiring, but it’s clear that while sustainable farming may be the future of food production, such projects will need to make much larger splashes before becoming the future of VC investments.
6 questions to ask when considering a startup accelerator
(BUSINESS FINANCE) Accelerators can help change startups from unknowns to leaders in the industry, but does your startup need one? And if so, which one?
When I’m advising startups, I often hear the question: “which accelerator is the best fit for me?” (Besides the obvious YC or Techstars.)
First off, I’ll ask if your company would benefit from an accelerator, or if you need to pursue something for early early stage companies before you achieve more market validation, like an incubator. (Side note: If you’re curious about incubators, here is a comparison of the two.)
If you’re new to these terms, here’s a brief recap on startup accelerators:
Startup accelerators are for companies with established co-founders and market validation – companies can be anywhere from pre-revenue/self-funded, or even have raised at least $1M.
Most programs can last anywhere from 10 weeks to 3-4 months. With many top accelerators like YC and Techstars, you’ll be expected to move to the city where it’s hosted and spend 40+ hours a week minimum in their dedicated coworking space, and several accelerators will often offer housing stipends to make the move easier. These programs typically conclude with a demo day to pitch your product to a variety of community leaders, angel, and institutional investors.
If your product has achieved market validation and is in a place where you’re ready to scale, congrats!
Before you commit to an accelerator, ask yourself and the program these six questions:
1. What kind of mentorship is available?
By and large, one of the most valuable portions of an accelerator is the networking with peers and mentors. Ask what kind of mentors are available to you as a part of a program, and ask their specific involvement and the opportunities to connect. These mentors will be crucial in guiding your company’s growth. Even if they aren’t in the same industry or have solved a similar problem that your company is trying to achieve, their advice and connections could prove to be invaluable.
2. What are the perks?
You’re giving up a lot of equity to be in a program, but it doesn’t come without its perks. Many programs offer not only a cash investment or stipend for housing or other growth costs, but programs like Techstars offer free services such as web hosting costs (an upwards of ~250k), legal and accounting services, and other credits and perks that can be worth 6-7 figures. Make sure you know what you’re getting before you say yes to a program.
3. Do I want an industry-specific or industry-agnostic program?
This one is important and is directly related to #2. If your company sells CPG products, web hosting credits may not be valuable to your business, but a CPG-specific accelerator like SKU or The Brandery with direct connections to Sephora, Target, and Whole Foods may make more sense.
4. How much equity am I willing to give up?
Try not to make this a guessing game and make as many data-driven decisions on this as you can. Create a revenue and valuation model and see how much your company would benefit from the networking, fundraising opportunities, and perks offered, and see what the ROI would potentially be.
5. What are the funding and exit numbers?
This is an objective way to view the success of an accelerator: # of funding raised and exits. Of course, younger accelerators will have smaller numbers, but it’s worth looking to see if a company has raised $ after. Seed-DB is a great resource to view these numbers for hundreds of accelerators globally.
6. What do alumni think?
All accelerators are going to tout the transformative experience that is their program, and program mentors will likely have a similar narrative.
The best resource to learn the real experience of an accelerator: ask its alumni, and they’ll give you the truth. Make sure to survey both recent and more experienced alumni, as they’ll be able to speak to both the short term and long term benefits.
Personal experience: the night before I was set to hear from an accelerator on my application status, two alumni stressed to me that the time and equity investment wasn’t worth it. I consider this providence!
Finally, two items to note:
Choosing an accelerator is all about finding the right fit between you and the organization. Sadly, not all accelerators are created equal, and try to view a potential relationship with an accelerator as an investor relationship, or better yet, dating. There’s a reason the phrase “no money is better than bad money” is prevalent in the startup community.
Make sure to do your due diligence and ask the right questions to make sure a specific program is worth the investment of time, energy, and equity.
And sometimes? That may not mean an accelerator is a right fit right now or at any point, and that’s okay.
Freelancers: How to get away from billing hourly
Working as a freelancer isn’t easy. Despite the hard work, many professionals choose this route in order to escape the daily grind of working for an hourly wage. Why, then, do clients still insist that freelancers charge them by the hour?
You became a freelancer to get away from the mindset that each hour of your time is worth a certain number of dollars. So if you are still billing your clients an hourly wage, you may want to seriously consider shifting to value-based billing.
Robb Eng, a senior marketer and writer for Web Design Ledger, provides some valuable advice for freelance web designers, but his tips hold up for any freelancer who would like to get free from “the trap of trading hours for dollars.”
First, Eng describes some of the problems with billing by the hour – and if you’re already doing it, these should sound familiar to you. For starters, each job requires a number of different skillsets. Some parts of the job require intense concentration and all your years of experience and education. Other parts any amateur could do in their sleep.
Averaging these disparities out into an hourly wage is tricky – and billing different rates for different tasks is far too burdensome.
Besides being confusing and inconvenient, the biggest problem with hourly billing is that it causes the client to focus too much on how fast you can deliver the task, rather than how well.
That’s why it’s so important to shift the paradigm to one of “value-based billing.” As a freelancer, you must show the client the value of your services – in other words, how they will benefit the business. Eng gives an example of a website redesign that could increase profitability by $100,000. When you think about the total value your work will bring to the business, suddenly charging $10,000 or $20,000 looks like only a small fraction of the total value you are providing.
When you asked to be paid relative to the total value you are providing from the business, it changes your role from wage worker to co-collaborator.
Instead of stressing about the bottom line, you are working together with the client to maximize profit for both parties.
To convince hourly billers to switch to value-based billing, you may have to ask some questions. As much as possible, get an idea of the quantifiable goals of the project. How much will the project increase profit, lead generation, or conversions? Try to charge between 10 and 20 percent of the value you’ll be providing for the client.
Next, offer a few different price plans, because people love options. You can charge a flat rate for each service, a monthly or yearly rate for ongoing maintenance, or you can provide several tiers of services at different rates.
Of course, before you get to these steps you’ll need to find out if your client is open to value-based billing. If not, consider walking. If so, be sure to maintain positive relationships. Nothing adds value to a job like a trusting relationship.
