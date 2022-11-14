Free time work? How to recognize it and use it wisely

Clocked in but clocked out. We’ve all had those slow days at work where we’re looking for ways to kill the time until the clock strikes five. While it can be tempting to use this free time or mess around on the internet, there are much better ways to use that time that will make your future so much easier.

First off, tidy up your workspace. Papers and items have a way of accumulating and may be distracting you even if you don’t realize it. By organizing your stuff and throwing away what you don’t need, you’re able to breathe and focus within your workspace. It also does wonders for your work brain to clear up your email inbox.

Once that’s all done, plan out the rest of your work week. Make a list of the major goals you’d like to accomplish and then a sub-list of how you’ll knock those goals out. Update your calendar and make sure everything is on track.

Social media, networking, and research

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It’s also beneficial to use this downtime to further yourself and your organization. Three ways you can do this are through: social media, networking, and research.

If you have access, take some time to look through your company’s social media and see what can be done to enhance it. Either throw up some posts yourself or pitch ideas to the social media manager.

Networking can be done in this small amount of time by sending out “catch up” emails to old colleagues, “welcome emails” to new clients or introduction emails to LinkedIn contacts.

Send them a “how’s it going?” and tell them what’s new with you – see what they have going on. You never know where networking can lead so it’s always good to stay in touch.

With research, see what the latest trends are in your field and study them. This may give you new ways to look at projects and tasks at hand. And, it’s always beneficial to have continued learning.

Get Smart(er)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

While on the subject of continued learning, take this time to mess around with something you may not feel completely knowledgeable of. Maybe dig around RPR data and perhaps practice using different computer programs. Tt is never a bad idea to nourish your brain.

Having free time during the workday is something of a gift. If you can help it, try not to waste it.