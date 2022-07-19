Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Technology

Stack is for folks who refuse to close their 8 million billion tabs

Like many digital workers today you probably have too many tabs open and can’t remember which is what – Stack can help organize them.

Published

stack browser

Are you an Internet multitasker stuck with endless open tabs and windows? I’ll raise my hand, guilty. New smart browser Stack offers a solution to organize, increase productivity, and navigate the web efficiently.

True to its name, Stack allows users to “stack” browser windows by categories or projects, eliminating the need to scan through countless tabs.

While other apps just save the tabs you were using once you close them, Stack can show you what each tab actually is.

Users can manage emails, messengers, social media, and more from one place on one screen. The software gained traction on Product Hunt and thanks to feedback by users, has now launched a newer version available on MacOS and, Windows (a highly anticipated update).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Listed core features include:

  • Parallel Screen View – for efficient multitasking
  • Stacks – to sort your apps by types or projects
  • Sync – to have your workspace across multiple devices
  • Focus Mode – to stay concentrated
  • Multiple Accounts – for those who manage social media for others
  • Ghost Cards – to help you keep the clutter away

Put together, Stack intends to cut down on wasted time navigating between apps. Privacy is also taken into consideration as each app can run as a private session. The added benefit is in how Stack continues to listen to users to smooth out bugs, address issues, and overall improve the Internet browser experience.

A company blog regularly publishes tips on how to get the most out of the app. Including how to sign into multiple accounts for things like Dropbox, and Discord, helping you get more done!

Stack was selected as a Top Pick startup by TechCrunch. The company was also listed as the second best Mac product of the year in 2019. Those are pretty impressive accolades for company improving simply upon tab usage.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Staff Writer, Allison Yano is an artist and writer based in LA. She holds a BFA in Applied Visual Arts and Minor in Writing from Oregon State University, and an MFA in Fine Art from Pratt Institute. Her waking hours are filled with an insatiable love of storytelling, science, and soy lattes.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/housing/get-the-newsletter/

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Woman working at desk with multiple desktops open to AI tools. Woman working at desk with multiple desktops open to AI tools.

Real Estate Big Data

AI is shifting real estate – how to capitalize on it

Artificial intelligence is bringing a seismic shift to commercial real estate in everything from investing to sales to property management. Hold on!

5 days ago
meetings meetings

Real Estate Technology

Rating the quality of your meetings could create more efficient work teams

(TECHNOLOGY) SurveySparrow has a plugin that allows you to rate meetings. It could help you and your team evaluate and improve future meetings.

June 9, 2022
digital tools digital tools

Real Estate Technology

20 free professional marketing tools to kickstart growth for your business

(TECHNOLOGY) Running a small business is a ton of work and you need all the help you can get. Here are 20 free tools...

May 30, 2022
cybercrimes cybercrimes

Real Estate Technology

How to protect yourself and your business from common cybercrimes

(REAL ESTATE TECHNOLOGY) Cybercrimes can cause some serious problems for you and your clients, but there are easy quick ways to insure the safety...

March 15, 2022

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022