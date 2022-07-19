Stack is for folks who refuse to close their 8 million billion tabs

Are you an Internet multitasker stuck with endless open tabs and windows? I’ll raise my hand, guilty. New smart browser Stack offers a solution to organize, increase productivity, and navigate the web efficiently.

True to its name, Stack allows users to “stack” browser windows by categories or projects, eliminating the need to scan through countless tabs.

While other apps just save the tabs you were using once you close them, Stack can show you what each tab actually is.

Users can manage emails, messengers, social media, and more from one place on one screen. The software gained traction on Product Hunt and thanks to feedback by users, has now launched a newer version available on MacOS and, Windows (a highly anticipated update).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Listed core features include:

Parallel Screen View – for efficient multitasking

Stacks – to sort your apps by types or projects

Sync – to have your workspace across multiple devices

Focus Mode – to stay concentrated

Multiple Accounts – for those who manage social media for others

Ghost Cards – to help you keep the clutter away

Put together, Stack intends to cut down on wasted time navigating between apps. Privacy is also taken into consideration as each app can run as a private session. The added benefit is in how Stack continues to listen to users to smooth out bugs, address issues, and overall improve the Internet browser experience.

A company blog regularly publishes tips on how to get the most out of the app. Including how to sign into multiple accounts for things like Dropbox, and Discord, helping you get more done!

Stack was selected as a Top Pick startup by TechCrunch. The company was also listed as the second best Mac product of the year in 2019. Those are pretty impressive accolades for company improving simply upon tab usage.