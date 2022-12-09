Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Social Media

Apple, Amazon return to running ads on Twitter

Brands left and right have been jumping off of the Twitter titanic before it fully sinks, but it looks like Apple and Amazon are back in.

Published

Twitter on apple iphone in hand.

Twitter has been in the spotlight since late October, when billionaire Elon Musk acquired the social media platform, facing scrutiny from some very notable brands. The swift layoffs, failed rollout of new features, and overall turmoil within Twitter HQ caused many companies to rethink their advertising partnerships. Nonprofit organization Media Matters suggested Twitter lost around 50% of its top advertisers. Despite the brief ripple, Elon Musk has said that 2 of the largest advertisers, Amazon and Apple, have resumed ad rollouts.

On November 28th, Elon Musk tweeted, “Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?” He followed up with a Tweet, directly tagging Apple CEO Tim Cook, asking, “What’s going on here @tim_cook?” Musk even alleged, “Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why.”

While we don’t have a clear picture behind the scenes at Apple, we do know that App Store chief, Phil Schiller, deactivated his Twitter account once Musk took the reigns, possibly signaling that the tech giant was unhappy with his acquisition and changes. When asked if Apple was threatening Twitter’s presence in the App Store or making moderation demands, Musk responded with a simple “Yes.”

We can make an educated guess that Apple was unhappy with Twitter’s unbanning of controversial accounts and loosening the reigns on moderation. In fact, back in early November, Apple’s ad agency, Omnicom, sent out a memo to clients recommending that they pause advertising due to instability and safety risks. We’ve learned that Elon Musk and Tim Cook met regarding the “misunderstanding” about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. The meeting seemed to be a successful one for both parties, as Apple has now resumed its advertising. It’s reported that Apple is one of Twitter’s top advertisers, paying around $100 million annually.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Amazon is another top Twitter advertiser. Though they never fully pulled their ads, they did throttle efforts temporarily. It was just announced that Amazon is not only returning to Twitter ads but also ramping up their spending to $100 million annually once certain security measures are met. We can infer that the increase in spending may be thanks to a new incentive from Twitter. Those who book more than $500,000 in incremental spending will get 100% “value add” (additional impressions and matching ad spend), up to a $1M cap. This is said to be the most ambitious offer Twitter has ever offered to its advertisers, which is sure to lure in at least a handful of companies who’d previously moved away from the platform.

90% of Twitter’s annual revenue comes from ad sales. We’ll be keeping an eye out to see if any other advertisers make their way back to the platform any time soon.

Do you think the value match deal is enough to win back accounts?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Jennifer is a native Houstonian (go Astros!) with a knack for creating digital works of art. She has expansive experience creating content and branded collateral for Fortune 500 companies, as well as small local businesses. When she’s not buried in her laptop, Jennifer is the marketing director for a world championship circuit barbecue cook off team and pet mom to dog (Milo) and Guinea pig (Piggy Smalls).

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Video

AG Live: analyzing every Bari Weiss tweet #TwitterFiles

As the #TwitterFiles are released, we're taking them one by one, learning about Twitters' internal policies and culpability.

3 days ago
AG Live: Twitter files, AI art ethics, SpaceX labor lawsuits, Disney's hiring freeze AG Live: Twitter files, AI art ethics, SpaceX labor lawsuits, Disney's hiring freeze

Video

AG Live: Elon Musk, Bob Iger, and AI art ethics

This week was filled with drama at Twitter again, but we also talk about SpaceX, the ethics of AI art, and Disney's hiring freeze.

6 days ago
social media on laptop social media on laptop

Business Marketing

Our predictions for social media marketing in 2023

2022 has been quite a unpredictable year, including in the tech industry, so what's to come in 2023 for social media marketing?

7 days ago
spacex building and rockets spacex building and rockets

Business News

Former SpaceX employees file labor complaints and allegations

Yes, another Elon Musk controversy. Fired SpaceX employees are filing labor disputes regarding retaliations and allegations.

7 days ago

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.