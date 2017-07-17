Social media scam – make cash by conning friends into clicking, sharing links

“Social tasks” for money?

Advertising is a cutthroat market these days. Influencers can make thousands of dollars by posting pictures of promoted products. Facebook is charging pages to get noticed. It’s tough to be on social media. It’s no wonder that businesses are trying to find ways to get around it. One website, Dollarinpocket.com, thinks they have the perfect plan.

I’m here to debunk that.

Work from home doing next to nothing!

The premise around Dollarinpocket is that someone signs up with the company, does “small social tasks,” and earns money. I’m refusing to sign up to try it out, but the way I found the website was that a friend of mine posted the link. From what I gather, the person posting has a unique link and when a friend clicks on the link, it registers to their account. Sounds nice in theory, and I can bet a lot of people are thinking wow, “I can earn $90+ per day, easily by just sharing referral link with some friend (a direct quote from the site).”

But you won’t. There are just too many glaring errors on the site. The grammar on this site is just appalling. Here are a couple of examples:

“Payment can be withdrawal though more then (sic) 6 ways including PayPal…”

“Please note that we have a strong anti-cheat system, so do not bother sending fake traffic. You will get credited about it, but eventually you will not get paid and your account will get banned.”

“We have leading companies with-in our Network for referral and social jobs advertisements.”

A big warning sign is that they do not payout until your account hits $300, but you lose all the money in your account if you don’t log in at least once every 30 days.

Nowhere do they list the “leading companies.” Dollarinpocket does not have a social media presence themselves on Facebook or Twitter that I could find. It’s completely missing out on any terms & conditions. They don’t even have their own email, instead using yahoo.com. Digging a little deeper, I found that the site just changed names. It used to Jobjite, which had so many bad reviews that the owner had to change its name.

The jury rules

Dollarinpocket is a scam.

I’m not sure how anyone could fall for this, but based on the reviews, people do. The lesson here is to do your homework before signing up with one of these companies.

Yes, there are more out there. No one is going to give you easy money for posting links to your social media. And you will annoy your friends. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

