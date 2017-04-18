Temporarily tune out the BS on Twitter with Supermute

Twitter fatigue

Tired of logging into Twitter and being instantly bombarded by tweets about something you a) couldn’t care less about or b) would rather pretend isn’t happening?

We’ve all been there, and we’ve all wished that muting didn’t feel so final.

“Shut up” shouldn’t be so complicated

Muting a user is a bit of an extreme solution, especially if your goal is to mute every mention of that PR scandal or political [issue] – that could mean manually muting hundreds of users, then manually un-muting them once the uproar has died down.

All of that tedious effort will probably be more annoying than the conversations you’re trying to ignore.

While there are tools out there to mute certain keywords, muting a whole keyword won’t necessarily solve your problems either because that may cause you to miss out on future news you might actually care about.

Out of sight, out of mind, just for now

Feel Train’s Supermute is “a blunt tool” here to save you a few eye-rolls. With Supermute, you can choose a keyword or phrase to mute and set up a time frame.

Maybe you’re so over tweets about United that you want to mute anyone who says “United” for the next 12 hours. Done. Or perhaps you’re sick of your inconsiderate friends spoiling every episode of “Big Little Lies” before you get to watch it. Supermute those fools, too.

You can mute any word or phrase for up to 7 days, and doing so will hide accounts of anyone who tweets or retweets the topic in question.

The people you mute won’t know, so no need to explain yourself to anyone. If you have second thoughts after Supermuting something, you can cancel before the time frame is up. No judgment. This feature is particularly useful for big events everyone’s posting incessantly about while you’re stuck at home trying not to be bitter. #Coachella anyone?

A cross-platform silent treatment

Supermute uses Twitter’s very own built-in mute function, so if you set it up from the web browser you use at home, your selective shushing should apply to any other devices or apps you access Twitter from.

Supermute sounds like it is going to be super awesome.

#Supermute