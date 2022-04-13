Social Media
Twitter experiments with ‘unmentioning’ feature, allows untagging in tweets
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Twitter is finally experimenting with an ‘unmentioning’ feature where you can remove your @ from unwanted conversations.
Twitter has left the chat. Well, not exactly, but it’s testing out a feature to allow you to leave the chat.
Do you ever find yourself tagged in a tweet and your immediate thought is “this is spam…how the heck do I get rid of this?”
Or even worse, “this is just hateful and I don’t want my name associated with it.”
Well, Twitter announced last week it’s hearing your heavy sighs by experimenting with Unmentioning — an option that will allow you to untag yourself from a tweet.
Finally! The only good thing about Facebook is coming to Twitter. Okay, maybe “the only good thing” is an exaggeration, but it’s not far off.
On April 7, Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) tweeted: “How do you say “Don’t @ me,” without saying “Don’t @ me”?”
“We’re experimenting with Unmentioning—a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations—available on Web for some of you now.”
This is a blessing for anyone in the public eye who is subjected to harassment or constant mentions. Those with the test feature can hit those three little dots near a reply featuring their handle to open the menu and click “leave the conversation.”
From there, the user untagging themselves will see their handle go gray in the thread, removing them from the conversation and further notifications.
This is one of the many ways Twitter Safety is working to keep users happy and, well, safe. To deter spam, it’ll block an account that attempts to tweet too many similar things, tagging too many people, too many times in a row.
But, that type of spam is hardly the biggest troll issue on the internet, and people are continuously looking for ways to limit doomscrolling and reading negative content. If Unmentioning is successful, it should help with that.
There also now are tools to limit who can reply to a tweet, allowing a user to select: A. anyone on Twitter; B. users they follow; or C. just accounts they mention.
There’s no doubt we’ll continue to see more security features and regulations across all social media as this means of communication continues to dominate. What would you like to see change for the better?
Social Media
AI profiles are used to drum up sales, push misinformation on LinkedIn
(SOCIAL MEDIA) That mundane looking pitch in your LinkedIn direct messages may be a fake profile looking to sell, thanks to AI.
Most of the time when someone logs on to LinkedIn and sees a message with another generic pitch, they assume it to be harmless and ignore it. However, new research says the person who sent the message may not be real at all and that has raised concern among those who track AI advancements.
As NPR reports, a single message to Renée DiResta, a researcher of Russian disinformation campaigns and anti-vaccine conspiracies, lead to the uncovering of more than 1,000 LinkedIn profiles.
The sender of the message to DiResta appeared to be a real person named Keenan Ramsey. Ramsey’s profile stated she was a growth specialist at RingCentral, a company that provides “cloud-based business communications solutions.”
When DiResta looked further, Ramsey was missing an earring and had hair strands that started and stopped among other things. To take it one step further reporters called RingCentral to verify Ramsey’s employment. The company had no record of her.
For anyone who has spent time online fake profiles are no huge revelation and have been used to spread disinformation, with help from advances in AI. However, the profiles uncovered seem to lack malicious intent.
Their purpose: getting sales.
The fake accounts are used to capture potential customers, those who interact get connected to a real person to try and make a sale.
DiResta told NPR she received two more messages from people at RingCentral as the first messenger. One was fake, the other was real.
To the untrained eye, these profiles appear to be real. NPR reports show much like the account DiResta found they have realistic-looking photos, a list of former employers and educational credentials. Some even claim to have an undergraduate degree from Columbia University, which does not offer bachelor’s degrees.
According to Ramsey’s faux-employer, a vendor they hired to increase lead generation to in-house salespeople created the fake profiles but declined to name the vendor.
Whether RingCentral knew it or not this business of realistic-looking AI-generated profiles has become lucrative. One company DiResta and her research partner uncovered advertises a $1,300 package that comes with two “fully branded avatar profiles” and unlimited messages. Another company sells AI-generated profile pictures for $300 a month.
For the average person, telling real profiles apart from fake ones is not easy. According to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences Journal, AI-generated faces are indistinguishable from real ones and are generally viewed as more trustworthy.
According to a LinkedIn transparency report, they removed more than 15 million fake accounts in the first six months of 2021. When asked about the fake accounts the researchers uncovered, officials with the social network told NPR they deleted the profiles that violated its policies.
Social Media
LinkedIn isn’t the only social media platform being used for hiring
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Social media has evolved from being only community-oriented to career-oriented. See how users are getting jobs by being creative.
Gen Z and Millennials are no doubt the heaviest users of social media, and perhaps the internet in general. But it’s no longer just about catching up with friends and family, posting memes, and hailing yourself as hashtag king – they are using it to get jobs in creative ways.
Kahlil Greene was a student at Yale University hell-bent on educating others about African American social movements and culture. Known as “The Gen Z Historian” on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn, he got to posting about the lesser-known facts and stories of history, amounting to 1.3 million views very quickly, catching the attention of employers. Now with over 500,000 followers across all major platforms, Greene is heading to work in consulting focusing on public education.
“I think that’s the thing that people don’t realize that social media is everywhere, and it’s congruent with every lifestyle you want,” says Greene.
Another TikToker, Emily Zugay, has over 2 million followers on the platform from hilariously redesigning brand logos. Her personality of shooting down brand choices with such a dry delivery is sure to make you giggle. She’s appeared on Ellen, and many brands changed their logos to her suggestions, including McDonald’s, the NFL, Tinder, Doritos, and Nascar. Just announced, Panera Bread is realizing limited holiday cups by Emily Zugay, taking a stab at Starbucks who typically creates the mad rush for holiday cups. Though she hasn’t publicly spoken about taking on a new role due to her wacky design endeavors, she has been approached for many partnership collaborations and markets herself as a content creator on the platform in order to rack in the dough.
Having the perfect one-page resume and perhaps, an inkling of personalization in the cover letter (which no one enjoys writing and barely anyone reads), is no longer the secret to landing jobs. 92% of companies use social media to hire.
“Creating a personal brand doesn’t have to be scary, hard, or time-consuming. You just have to be yourself. Consistent posts, a few follows and some direct messaging can go a long way to open doors.”
TikTok launched a pilot program of applying to the short-form video powerhouse by well, making a TikTok on the platform. Within 48 hours, 800 videos were submitted with #TikTokResumes in their captions. Expanding from internal hiring to external hiring, the program allowed job seekers to apply with their videos to Chipotle, Target, Shopify, and more.
Want to get in on the action but don’t know where to start? Unfortunately, the TikTok submissions have now closed, but you can always follow these tips to start getting creative for your next career move: Embrace the tools on the platform, do your research about the company you’re applying to, make connections on the platform and within the company, show off achievements as you would in a typical resume, and be yourself!
For more cool resume ideas, check out this article on the most creative techie resumes.
Social Media
There’s a new social media app in town with a focus on all things ‘pets’
(SOCIAL MEDIA) We all know that one cat-lady and the friend that carries their dog in a bag. Now there’s a social media site dedicated to all things pets!
It’s no surprise that Americans love their pets. Whether you have a cat, dog, gerbil, or snake, these owners spend money to take care of the pets. Petpedia reports that the US pet industry was $99 billion in 2020. It’s expected to grow by 6% annually over the next few years. With Americans staying home with their pets, about 21% of pet owners are spending more money on their pets than pre-pandemic spending, and business people are taking note.
PetsJoin – social media for pet lovers
PetsJoin is one of the latest apps to focus on all things pets. Billed as a way to “fill your life with some cute and positive energy,” It’s a social network that lets you create posts and connect with other pet owners. Add bios for each of your pets and find followers who want to keep up with your pets. You can message within the app to sell and buy locally. There’s even a section to find local parks and vet clinics.
PetsJoin is available to download in both the App Store and Google Play Store. The app is free to download. As far as user-friendliness, Petsjoin is simple and easy to use, but it’s going to take more users to make it more viable.
More apps to come
According to Mars Petcare US, 25% of photos posted on social media include a picture of a pet. Pet posts get the most love, sometimes more than people’s personal lives. Petsjoin isn’t the first social media app that brings pet lovers together, it’s just one of the newest. It joins a long list of pet-focused apps, such Chewy, which gives you access to shopping for pets, to Pet Minder, an app where you can manage your pet’s care and routine. Expect to see more pet-focused apps in the future.
