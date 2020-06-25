Social Media
Well established Pinterest has a new competitor, Google Keen
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Google is constantly playing catch up, their new target is Pinterest. They have a new photo sharing social media app called Google Keen.
It looks like Pinterest might finally have some competition: Google Keen. Notice the heavy emphasis on the word “might”.
It’s not hard to see why Google might feel a tad encroached upon by Pinterest, a photo-sharing and search-based platform; while Pinterest’s impact is relatively small in terms of taking traffic from the G-people themselves, any competition is unwelcome in Google’s eyes–perhaps justifying their move toward creating their own version of Pinterest.
Google Keen isn’t a direct ripoff–after all, they changed the name–but the general principle is the same: Users can create a “keen” for a specific visual topic, thus allowing them to search for, and add images of that topic. Google was quick to cite “bread” as a possible topic, which, according to Social Media Today, is a direct nod to recent Pinterest trends.
Subtlety never was Google’s strongest suit, and that seems to be a theme they’re reiterating here. Perhaps that’s why the Google Graveyard, a site we’ve addressed in the past, is full of tools that didn’t live up to their original inspiration (one of the latest additions being the half-baked Google Hangouts). Google Keen shows promise, but one can’t help but remember how Google’s Circles feature fared in Facebook’s shadow.
Keen is available for web and Android platforms, which answers one question while raising a few more. For example, while it makes sense that Google would brand Keen for their own smartphone audience, iPhone Google usage is notably high, and the Pinterest crowd loves a clean aesthetic (that’s another point in the Apple camp). As such, it might be in Google’s best Pinterests–I mean, interests–to implement an iPhone presence for the app as well.
It is worth noting that Google has taken deliberate inspiration from Pinterest in a lot of ways. So Keen may be a way for them to tout their adopted features and familiarize users with them so that, in the long run, they are able to begin migrating traffic back to their own platform from Pinterest. In a time in which any competition may open the door to disaster down the road, this is a move that, despite skepticism, makes sense.
After all, the Google Graveyard is operating at capacity, yet the tech behemoth continues to chug away. Who knows where their newest “innovation” may take them?
Facebook’s Forecast wants ‘qualified’ predictions, but no one’s asking why
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Facebook is asking a bunch of so-called experts to chime in on what the future holds, but can we trust them with the information we’re giving them?
These days, trolls don’t necessarily lurk beneath bridges in order to ensnare unsuspecting travelers. Instead, they hide out in the comment sections on social media posts, ready to incite wrath and stir up controversy with their incendiary remarks. Because Facebook knows how quickly reasonable discourse can quickly devolve thanks in part to these online trolls, they’ve made a move to establish intelligent discussions through their new “Forecast” app.
The premise of Forecast is fairly straightforward. Facebook has invited an assortment of so-called experts (whether they work in the medical field or academia, or some other field) to cast their vote on predictions about the future. Not only will they share their vote, though, they’ll also pitch in their own two cents about these predictions, sparking what is expected to be insightful and reasonable conversation about the topics.
However, while the premise is exciting (smart people! not basement dwellers! talking about serious stuff!), there’s more than a small amount of risk associated with Forecast. For starters, what exactly is Facebook planning on doing with all of this information that is being volunteered on their app? And secondly, are they going to take precautions to help prevent the spread of misinformation when these results are eventually published?
The fact is, Facebook is notorious for propagating and spreading misinformation. Now, I’m not blaming Facebook itself for this issue. Rather, the sheer volume of its user base inevitably leads to flame wars and dishonesty. You can’t spell “Fake News” with at least a couple of the same letters used in Facebook. Or something like that. The problem arises when people see the results of these polls, recognize that the information is being presented by these hand-picked experts, and then immediately takes them at face value.
It’s not so much that most people are simple minded or unable to think for themselves; rather, they’re primed to believe that the admittedly educated guesses from these experts are somehow better, smarter, than what would be presented to them by the average layperson. The bias is inherent in the selection process of who is and isn’t allowed to vote. By excluding everyday folks like you and me (I certainly wasn’t given an invite!), undue prestige may be attributed to these projections.
At the moment, many of these projections are silly bits of fluff. One question asks, “Will Tiger King on Netflix get a spinoff season?” Another one wonders, “Will Mulan debut on Disney+ at the same time as or instead of a theatrical release?” But other questions? Well, they’re a little more serious than that. And speculating on serious issues (such as COVID-19, or the presidential election) can lead to the spread of serious — and potentially dangerous — misinformation.
Facebook has implemented very strict guidelines about what types of questions are allowed and which ones are forbidden. That, at least, is a step in the right direction. It’s no secret that expectation can actually lead to the predicted outcomes, directly influencing actions and behaviors. While it’s too early to tell if Forecast will ever gain that much power, it undoubtedly puts us in a position of wondering if and when intervention may be necessary.
But I’ll be honest with you: I don’t exactly trust Facebook’s ability to put this cultivated information to good use. Sometimes a troll doesn’t have to be overtly provocative in order to be effective, and it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to see someone in a position of power exploit the results of these polls to influence the public. It’ll be interesting to see if Forecast is still around in the next few years, but alas, there’s no option for me to submit my vote on that to find out.
Twitter to introduce voice recording feature, be ready for even hotter takes
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Twitter has long held the lofty title of the platform for quickest, worst reactions/announcements/statements, so will adding voice only make it worse?
Twitter launched a voice recording feature this week, and while some have welcomed this addition with open…well, vocal cords, others are skeptical.
The push to include an audio option on the Twitter mobile app seems to be aimed at the increase in number of users who access the platform while wearing headphones–specifically AirPods, as pointed out by Product Hunt. Given the low bandwidth and relative ease with which one can both hear and record voice notes, it makes sense that this feature would come to Twitter–especially since it’s not exactly innovation so much as iteration at this point.
Additionally, Twitter has built its brand to encompass an “off-the-cuff” style of content creation, which is something that a voice feature lends itself to, if not to a fault.
But critics have been quick to point out that Twitter is, first and foremost, a visual platform. If users expect text, images, and egregious amounts of GIFs when opening Twitter, it seems unreasonable to expect that a sudden shift to including audio going forward will have any large impact on the app’s user base–and it may end up being another forgettable feature with countless hours of R&D wasted.
Plenty of social media platforms have launched seemingly useless or redundant features in the past, yet many of those features have persisted long enough to become successful aspects of marketing on their respective platforms (looking at you, Facebook Messenger). Twitter’s voice feature may seem ridiculous for now, but give it a chance–you may find yourself crooning your next real estate ad into your phone sooner than you think.
And, during the current period of social distancing and decreased interaction, people may find themselves more interested in hearing a voice rather than reading yet another 200-plus character box of text–even on Twitter.
It’s worth noting that not everyone has access to the voice feature on Twitter as of now. Like any large-scale feature roll-out, Twitter will most likely add the feature in stages of updates, leaving some of us voiceless for the time being.
If you’re an avid Twitter user and you have access to the voice feature, give it a chance. Like we said, plenty of idiotic inventions have become commonplace, and there’s no reason to think this one is any different.
Facebook enters the ecommerce space with launch of Shops
(SOCIAL MEDIA) As if Facebook didn’t already know you well enough to send you to sellers sites, now they have their own designated space for shops on it’s platform.
You can admit it – you find yourself being super annoyed with the fact that any time you look up a product or service online, you receive direct ads within Facebook or Instagram by items in that category. You may even be guilty of ordering some of those random products (customized illustrated book for Father’s Day, moon diffuser lamp, super absorbent hair towel? Oh wait, those were some of my random orders.) Regardless, you probably get a good laugh at some of the ads sent your way, and some are not surprisingly way off base.
Facebook hasn’t built itself into a billion-dollar company by charging the consumer a subscription fee. Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth is estimated at more than $84B by Forbes. They have built this company in many strategic ways including charging for advertising (their primary source of revenue) and offering highly targeted data analytics so you can reach a broad audience on a fairly modest budget. As a company, you can also review your ads’ reach and engagement as well as modify your campaigns while they are ongoing.
As of May 2020, Facebook has launched Facebook Shops, where businesses can now turn their Facebook and Instagram stories into online shops. According to Producthunt, “The aim is to help new shop owners and small businesses to leverage their existing audiences to compete with Amazon.” Facebook also partnered with Shopify to include their capabilities of shipping, fulfillment, and inventory management. The initial set up of Facebook Shops is free, and it may live within the activity page or a “shop” page. They will eventually integrate in to Whatsapp, and be ready for consumers to make purchases within chats.
Facebook has integrated into our daily lives in many ways. Examples include:
- Shutterfly to where we post and share our photos
- MeetUp.com to being in individual groups by interest
- Craigslist to Facebook Marketplace
- Birthday Reminder to Friends’ Birthdays Notification
- Eventbrite (still popular for tickets) to Facebook Events
- Donation pages are now able collect our money through Facebook Pay
- Games, Movies, Business Pages, Live Promos, Crisis Response Information
- There’s a Jobs Tab where you can peruse job postings, and a Town Hall tab to follow your local officials
It does appear in the last year they have been making strides to help out small businesses and deliver more localized content. This could be perceived as a group of business owners that receives less attention but offers lots of possibility, and make up a really large part of overall business in the U.S. Per fundera,“There are 30.2 million small businesses in this country.”
“We don’t have a choice on whether we do social media, the question is how well we do it?”
Erik Qualman, author of Socialnomics: How Social Media Transforms the Way We Live and Do Business
