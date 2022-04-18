Tech News
1,000 phrases that may accidentally activate your smart speakers
(TECHNOLOGY) Don’t worry about accidentally activating your nosy smart speakers… unless, of course, you utter one of these 1,000 innocuous phrases.
It’s safe to say that privacy concerns, especially in today’s digital era, are unquestionably valid. With new video recording technology making it easier to identify people at a glance (whether they like it or not) and concerns that your smart speakers are eavesdropping on you, it may feel like you’re bordering on slightly paranoid around modern technology.
After all, even though there have been cases of smart speakers picking up on intimate conversations, there’s absolutely no risk of them overhearing private things without your consent, right? Even though it’s been documented that these devices – including Cortana, Alexa, Siri, and Google Home – have listened in relationship spats, criminal activity, and even HIPAA-protected data, you’re totally in the clear.
Oh yeah. The thing is, everything that gets broadcast into your smart speaker? There’s a completely random chance that someone back at headquarters may decide to sift through it in order to improve AI learning.
And while most of the time these conversations are totally benign, it doesn’t change the fact that a complete stranger is getting an earful of your private life. In fact, these transmissions? Are actually completely admissible in court, as several murder cases have already demonstrated. Their key evidence was none other than poor Alexa herself.
But wait, wait. These smart speakers can only get your information if you activate them, and that requires you to clearly enunciate their names. Right? Um. Not exactly. Even though you may think that you need to speak crisply into the speaker to activate it, it turns out that these devices are highly sensitive to any suggestion that you might be talking to them. It’s almost like your dog when you even remotely glance at his bag of doggie treats in the corner: one crinkle and Fido comes running, begging for some kibble and ready to serve you.
It’s the same for your smart speakers. As it turns out, there are over a thousand words or phrases that can trigger your device and invite it to start recording your voice. These can range from the perfectly reasonable (Cortana hearing “Montana” and springing to attention) to the downright absurd (Alexa raising her hackles over the words “election” and “unacceptable”). Well, crap. Now what?
It’s no secret that someone is listening in on your conversations. That’s been clearly documented, researched, dissected, and even accepted at this point. However, if you thought that they’d only listen to it if you gave them implicit permission by activating your device (which, to be fair, should not even count as permission in the first place), you were wrong.
So what’s a privacy-loving person to do? Just suck it up and try to choose between the lesser of two evils? On one hand, yes, these smart speakers are super convenient and can make your life easier. On the other?
Well, if you’re a fan of your privacy, then perhaps these devices aren’t meant for you. At this point, you’ve got little recourse. These companies will continue to use your data, and there’s nothing stopping them from spying on you. That is, unless you prevent them from doing it in the first place.
If you want to keep your private conversations private, either unplug your smart speaker when you’re not using it, or don’t get one in the first place. Otherwise, you’ll continue to give your implied consent that you’re totes cool with them butting in on your personal life, and they’ll continue to be equally totes cool with using it without your permission.
7 technologies that are completely changing our day-to-day lives
(TECHNOLOGY) The digital revolution of the past few decades has brought us many life-altering, innovative technologies, but these 7 take the cake.
The last two decades have seen a great deal of technological innovation. 20 years ago, we didn’t have iPhones, Facebook, Netflix, Uber, or Amazon Prime, but now, it’s hard to imagine life without them. How have these technologies changed so rapidly? According to Moore’s Law, the speed and power of computers double every two years, which means technological innovation accelerates over time. To appreciate just how fast technology is changing, consider these seven recent inventions and what they’ve already done to transform the world we live in:
- Smartphones
There’s a good chance it’s been a while since you saw a pay phone or even a house phone. Ever since Apple launched the first iPhone in 2007, smartphones have become widespread, and now everyone carries one around in their pocket.
What makes smartphones so powerful is that they can run multiple kinds of apps—apps for listening to music, watching videos, navigating by GPS, mobile banking, online shopping, and more.
We’re only beginning to understand how much smartphones are changing how we behave. We’ve never had so much information available to us on a portable screen, and we’ve never been so connected to the rest of the world 24/7.
- Insulin pumps
Another technology that’s changed the life of many is the insulin pump. Before the first insulin pump was invented in 1974, diabetics had to give themselves multiple daily insulin injections with syringes or pens.
Now diabetics have an easier way to regulate their insulin levels. According to one study, insulin pumps lead to better self-esteem, moods, physical health, and stress levels, while also improving mealtime flexibility, ease of travel, and the ability to participate in regular social and recreational activities.
An insulin pump with a glucose meter can be a literal lifesaver for the one in 10 Americans who suffer from diabetes.
- Voice assistants
A voice assistant is software that understands and responds to spoken commands. The concept has been around since the 1960s, but the first widespread use of voice assistants came in 2011 with Siri on the iPhone.
Since then, a number of voice assistants have come on the scene, including Amazon’s Alexa, Google’s Assistant, and Microsoft’s Cortana. Each leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to understand human language.
Now you can ask voice assistants to tell you a joke, do math problems, and even control other internet of things (IoT) devices in your home. For example, you can tell them to turn up the A/C or play some music, but that’s only the beginning of what all voice assistants will be capable of in the future.
- Blockchain
Blockchain is a buzzword in the business world, but it can be hard to understand exactly what it is. Essentially, blockchain is a technology that stores information on a decentralized digital ledger.
Each new piece of information is recorded on a block, which is added to a series of blocks in chronological order. The resulting “blockchain” creates a permanent record that anyone can view.
Blockchain is especially useful for recording transactions because it allows for two parties to cooperate without an intermediary. Hence, the most well-known application of blockchain is cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have become wildly popular investments that are disrupting the finance industry.
However, blockchain technology can be used in numerous ways like processing real estate deals, showing ownership (via NFTs), and even voting. Since blockchain is peer-to-peer, it makes recording important information faster and cheaper. This is why the global blockchain market is expected to reach a massive $162 billion by 2027.
- Facial recognition
Another rapidly-growing technology is facial recognition. Facial recognition uses cameras and AI to confirm someone’s identity with only their face. It’s a form of biometric authentication that can be used to unlock your phone, identify criminals, and confirm your identity at airports and border security.
For example, Amazon launched a cloud-based facial recognition software in 2016 called Rekognition that some U.S. immigration and police agencies now use to identify people.
Overall, facial recognition software can lead to increased security, convenience, and accuracy, which is why the global facial recognition market is expected to reach $8.5 billion by 2025.
- Drones
A drone, also known as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), is an aircraft without a pilot. For a long time, they were only used for military purposes, but in the last few decades, we’ve seen drones used for a wide range of commercial operations.
For example, drones can perform construction land surveys, inspect infrastructure like roads and bridges, and even fertilize large farms. One area of innovation that has received a lot of attention recently is drone deliveries. Amazon is working on a drone delivery service called Prime Air, and Google subsidiary Wing has developed a service to deliver things like medicine and coffee within the city.
Though the drone industry still has some privacy and safety concerns to work out with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), it’s poised for a lot of growth. In fact, the U.S. commercial drone market is expected to reach $3.75 billion by 2030.
- Driverless cars
Driverless cars are vehicles that can drive autonomously without a human. Though you don’t see them on the streets quite yet, many cars already have semi-autonomous features like cruise control, autopilot, lane-keep assist, and front-crash prevention.
As driverless car technology spreads, we’ll see roads become much safer. After all, 94% of US traffic accidents are caused by human error. This will also help cut costs on insurance, licensing, and repairs—not to mention increase fuel efficiency and reduce traffic.
Car manufacturers that are currently investing in driverless car technology include General Motors, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, BMW, and Google subsidiary Waymo. Though their driverless car programs are still in pilot mode, we can expect the technology to dramatically transform how we get around before long.
When you think about how different the world looks today than it did twenty years ago, just imagine how it will look in 20 more years! No doubt, we’ll be living in a future that is hardly recognizable to us now.
Opinion Editorials
What is UX writing and why is it gaining traction as a career choice?
(EDITORIAL) While UX writing is not technically new, it is seemingly becoming more and more prevalent. The job titles are everywhere, so what is it?
The work of a UX writer is something you come across every day. Whether you’re hailing an Uber or browsing Spotify for that one Drake song, your overall user experience is affected by the words you read at each touchpoint.
A UX writer facilitates a smooth interaction between user and product at each of these touchpoints through carefully chosen words.
Some of the most common touchpoints these writers work on are interface copy, emails, and notifications. It doesn’t sound like the most thrilling stuff, but imagine using your favorite apps without all the thoughtful confirmation messages we take for granted. Take Eat24’s food delivery app, instead of a boring loading visual, users get a witty message like “smoking salmon” or “slurping noodles.”
Eat24’s app has UX writing that works because it’s engaging.
Xfinity’s mobile app provides a pleasant user experience by being intuitive. Shows that are available on your phone are clearly labeled under “Available Out of Home.” I’m bummed that Law & Order: SVU isn’t available, but thanks to thoughtful UX writing at least I knew that sad fact ahead of time.
Regardless of where you find these writer’s work, there are three traits an effective UX writer must-have. Excellent communication skills are a must. The ability to empathize with the user is on almost every job post. But from my own experience working with UX teams, I’d argue for the ability to advocate as the most important skill.
UX writers may have a very specialized mission, but they typically work within a greater user experience design team. In larger companies, some UX writers even work with a smaller team of fellow writers. Decisions aren’t made in isolation. You can be the wittiest writer, with a design decision based on obsessive user research, but if you can’t advocate for those decisions then what’s the point?
I mentioned several soft skills, but that doesn’t mean aspiring UX writers can’t benefit from developing a few specific tech skills. While the field doesn’t require a background in web development, UX writers often collaborate with engineering teams. Learning some basic web development principles such as responsive design can help writers create a better user experience across all devices. In a world of rapid prototyping, I’d also suggest learning a few prototyping apps. Several are free to try and super intuitive.
Now that the UX in front of the writer no longer intimidates you, go check out ADJ, The American Genius’ Facebook Group for Austin digital job seekers and employers. User-centric design isn’t going anywhere and with everyone getting into the automation game, you can expect even more opportunities in UX writing.
This new to-do app is different than the rest, it’s based on your personality
(TECHNOLOGY) We know we need to be organized and to-do lists, though helpful, make it seem like a chore. Amie, “a joyful productivity app” is here to help
When it comes to being consistently productive, a to-do list is a must. This is my opinion, and it’s my opinion that it’s also a fact.
To-do lists help get everything that is jumbled in your brain onto a place where it’s fully retained and exists until it is crossed off. Some personality types do better with a pen-and-paper method, some do better with calendar-based lists, and some thrive with apps.
Like with pretty much everything, there are so many options, and it can be difficult to know where to start.
Even if you know you’re an app personality, it’s hard to find the perfect technological fit for your list. And if you’re someone who likes the calendar-based idea but need more of a to-do list umph, it’s even harder.
Let me introduce you to Amie. Described as “the joyful productivity app,” Amie is calendar-based that allows users to schedule time for to-dos, events, and contacts. Use your calendar as a to-do list that allows you to make check-off lists and post-it notes (hello, pen-and-paper method peeps that also like digital!)
You can color organize the calendar, making a color for work and a color for personal…and then any other color for any other category.
It has a social platform built in that lets you keep an eye on someone else’s schedule (e.g. if they are available or away in a meeting…don’t worry, they can’t see your actual schedule and you can’t see theirs).
And you can connect with your team and share what you’re up to and vice versa.
Amie also integrates with Spotify, to track when exactly you listened to something. That way if you’re ever like, “Hey, I listened to something on Discover Weekly on Wednesday that I really liked, but I can’t remember what it was…” you can go back and find it.
You can send scheduling links that allow for time-slot options so that people can flexibly work within your schedule.
It also gives birthday reminders which gives you another reason to do away with Facebook.
Additionally, you can keep checklists and different reminders in separate, labeled notes.
This is perfect for someone who loves different elements of different productivity methods — Amie takes a little something from everything to help streamline the process.
Time will tell if it’ll catch on, and if we’ll be singing “Amie, whatcha wanna do? I think I can stay with you for a while, maybe longer.” (If you know, you know.)
