A KFC installs solar panels to cut energy costs by $11k in a year

As part of a move to save money and find clean energy, one KFC experiments with a solar panel project, inspiring others.

Published

Many are choosing to go solar these days, including a KFC location in Bakersfield, CA. The local restaurant recently updated its drive-thru canopy with solar panels in efforts to reduce energy costs, which could inspire others to experiment similarly.

The owner of this location says it’s a win for employees, customers, and the environment. CEO of Stewart Restaurant Group, Todd Stewart, is happy to back the recent change, saying it helps bring in renewable energy, keeps employees protected and covered, and saves some money. 

Integrate Solar, installers of the panels, estimate the restaurant’s energy costs will decrease by $11,000 in the first year alone.

By the time the panels reach the end of their life, they’re expected to have saved close to $400,000 for the KFC location. 

The canopy mentioned is 72 feet long. With customers moving toward outdoor seating as opposed to indoor, they believe the canopy is a fantastic solution that makes everyone happy.

Solar canopies were made with the intention of protecting employees from harsh weather elements like wind, sun, and rain, while cutting down on energy costs. This canopy will feature 57 solar panels, which sounds pretty impressive for a small restaurant. 

Despite concerns of whether solar companies are working ethnically or if the source materials use slave labor, solar panels have recently boomed nonetheless. Solar power doesn’t involve any burning of fossil fuels, which means no greenhouse gasses are being released into the atmosphere with this option. With the global climate crisis becoming more of a concern to many, homeowners and businesses alike are thinking of ways to be more sustainable without paying the high costs that can come with it.

Clean, renewable energy is attractive to many that want to save on their energy bill and add more value to their home or business. There are drawbacks to this energy source, but the debate on whether it’s worth getting is stronger than ever. 

If you’re curious to know more about solar power, here’s a deeper dive.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

