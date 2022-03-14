A recap of the Apple spring launch event: What’s new and what’s next!

Though she is little she is mighty, is a phrase that applies to Mac Studio, Apple’s newest CPU. At only 7.7” X 3.7” it’s ultra-compact and designed to fit perfectly under any Apple monitor. It contains a unique thermal system with a double-sided blower, with a circular perforated base allowing air to be pulled through the entire system. The air then gets pulled through the exhaust, which contains 2,000 tiny perforations, ensuring your CPU stays cool! Mac studio also houses the M1 Max chip which is 2.5x faster than the 27 inch iMac and 50% faster than the Mac Pro. The GPU performance is 3.5x faster than its predecessor, the 27 inch iMac. Better still, it’s faster than the Mac Pro (Radon Pro) by 3.4x! This Mac will run you 1999$.

Apple also unveiled a new M1 chip, the M1 ULTRA which is joining the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max lineup! The most powerful chip yet is sure to transform the way you work. The new M1 ULTRA outperforms even the M1 Max. Mac Studio with M1 ULTRA is 3.8x faster than the previous Mac 27 in. (Which, until now, was the fastest 27 inch iMac.) Mac Studio with M1 ULTRA outperforms the Mac Pro (16 core Xeon) in speed by 90%. Even the Mac Pro (with 28 cores) gets eclipsed by the Mac Studio with M1 ULTRA chip! Mac Studio M1 is 60% faster than the 28 core Mac Pro, regarding CPU performance. Quality isn’t cheap, as this Mac will run you 3,999, though it runs the highest performance for the lowest price! The studio display is 5k and starts at R’s 1,59,9,000. Of course, it’s as aesthetic as ever, with a slim profile design, housed in all aluminum and the display stand can be tilted up to 30 degrees, or you can choose a tilt and height-adjustable stand option to customize your workspace even further. It also features a counterbalancing arm to make the display feel weightless! It even features a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, in case you want to look good in your next virtual meeting! For the first time, it will include Center Stage and three-way microphones (with a low noise floor), for really, really, ridiculously good-looking and sounding video conferencing abilities! The studio display starts at 1599. Oh, and if you’ve been eager to update your iOS, you’ll get your chance next week when iOS 15.4 comes out! It brings with it bug fixes, universal control features for iPad, new Face ID features that include the ability for a user to be recognized with a mask on (while modern problems require modern solutions, I hope this feature isn’t necessary for too much longer) and users will be getting a new set of emojis (Although this might be controversial, I for one, feel Apple has too many emojis already.) The best part about any Apple operating system? It brings improvements while always being free to download! These new products will be available for purchase on March 18th, and are already available for preorder!