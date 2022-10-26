Connect with us

Apple workers in Oklahoma City vote to unionize

Those in frontline jobs are not strangers to unions, from retail to tech to food and beverage. The latest to vote are Apple employees in OK.

Published

Apple store laptops

Ever heard of the union boom? That’s exactly what’s happening right now, with employees everywhere getting together and organizing. From retail to tech to the food and beverage industry, more and more workers are seeking unionization.  Apple employees in Oklahoma City are no different. After voting to unionize, workers at a specific location marked the second unionized Apple store in the US in just a matter of months, according to the National Labor Relations Board. 

The vote signaled another glorious win for the labor movement, which has been gaining popularity since the start of the pandemic. The labor movement in the US grew from the need to protect workers and their common interests, such as health benefits and aid. 

The store, which is located at Oklahoma City’s Penn Square Mall, held the votes of ninety-five employees. Fifty-six voted in favor of The Communications Workers of America, while 32 voted in opposition to it, according to a tally by the National Labor Relations Board. 

The labor board stated that both parties had five business days to file objections and voice concerns about the election. If no objections were filed, the results would be certified, and the employer would have to begin bargaining with the union. 

This union victory followed a collective vote to unionize an Apple store in Maryland this June, along with others across the country. That effort was led by IAM, also known as The International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers, located in Maryland, which has been preparing to begin its negotiations. 

Apple responded to the Associated Press, stating that they believe the “open, direct, and collaborative relationship they have with their valued team members is the greatest way to provide an excellent experience for their customers and teams.”

Apple also mentioned compensation and benefits, claiming significant improvements, including the expansion of educational and family support programs. 

Concerns from workers as a result of declining mental health and suitable work conditions have re-sparked the labor movement, and it looks like this will only be the beginning.

