Avoid these pitfalls when starting a robotics business
(TECH NEWS) Regardless of what happens in the world, tech keeps moving forward. If you want to ride that robotics business wave, here are things to avoid.
There’s never been a better time to start a robotics business. Robots have been around long enough that you can find parts and support easily, but not so long that the market’s saturated. If you have an idea for a robotics company, now’s an excellent time to follow through on it.
Before you rush into creating your startup, though, you should consider a few things. No matter how desirable a market’s climate is, starting a business is a complicated and challenging venture. Of the millions of small businesses that start every year, only half will survive past five years.
It can help to see what other robotics businesses did right. It’s even more helpful to understand where failed ones went wrong. If you’re going to start a robotics business, avoid these seven common pitfalls.
1. Moving Too Quickly
Setting deadlines for yourself is an excellent way to stay motivated and productive. Just make sure your deadlines are reasonable. Too many robotics startups rush to push out their product without spending the necessary time refining all the small details.
Robots are tricky machines, so it’s worth spending the time getting them right. Starting a robotics business involves more than just making robots too. It’s a mistake to try to handle product development, financial management and legal paperwork all at once.
Even after launch, understand that it will take time to start earning any significant amount of money. Don’t be lazy, but don’t overwork yourself, either. Moving too quickly will result in bigger losses than anything you have to gain from it.
2. Having Too Broad a Vision
The robot market may not be saturated, but it’s still considerable. You need your robots to stand out in the crowd, and that requires a specific vision. What problem does your robot solve, and how does it do it better than any other option?
It’s not realistic to make a robot that everyone will buy. You need to identify a specific niche audience and create something that suits their needs. Even then, you need to specify what sets your robots apart from the competition.
Are you making a robot for factory work? What separates yours from the abundance of robotic arms in the manufacturing industry? Identify a need within your target audience and work to address it.
3. Rushing Into Hardware
If you’re starting a robotics company, then you probably want to start making robots immediately. Believe it or not, this is a mistake. Save your resources and save the hardware building for later.
Why shouldn’t you start working with hardware as soon as possible? It’s expensive, and robots are complicated. You need to work out all the kinks in your design before you start spending on materials.
You’ll most likely go through several models before you have your final product. If you build physical versions of each one, you’ll quickly burn through cash. Don’t mess with the hardware of your robots until you’re confident of your design and have more capital.
4. Waiting to Make Connections
You may want to wait to connect with consumers and investors until you have a finished product. It may seem like jumping the gun, but making connections early is crucial to your startup. If you don’t, your robotics business is almost sure to fail.
Talking with potential customers helps you see what their needs are. This information will help you create a more marketable robot. These conversations also help you establish your name in the industry before you bring your product to market.
It’s also essential to connect with investors early on. To build your company, you need capital, and capital comes from investors.
5. Turning to Too Many Investors
While you’re talking to these investors, make sure you don’t turn to too many of them. You need investment, but you also need to have control of your company. You need to walk a fine line between getting capital and remaining in power.
Accredited investors typically have a net worth of more than $1 million, but they’re still putting their own money in your business. Because they’re dealing with their personal bank accounts, they’ll likely want their investment fits their desires. This can lead to investors trying to push your company in a direction you don’t want.
Your robotics company is your dream. Bringing on too many investors can take that dream away from you. Turn to investors, but not so many that you lose control of your own company.
6. Focusing on Advances Over Profitability
When you do secure investors, don’t let the money go to your head. After investors give you an advance, it can be tempting to start spending more rapidly. Don’t let a few commas in the bank account distract you from making a profitable company.
Robots are expensive machines. You can burn through an advance quickly in this business, so don’t think a big check makes you invincible. Focus on profitability, no matter how much money is coming in.
Large sums of cash are nice, but they’re not what keeps your business alive. Keeping costs low and maximizing profit is how you’ll survive.
7. Not Documenting Everything
When you first start, you may think you can keep track of everything in your head. You’ll quickly find that this isn’t true. You need to document everything that goes on in your business, from profits to losses to failed ventures.
Details that seem small now may matter more later on. You have too much on your plate to be able to remember everything. It also helps to get used to keeping records, so you’re prepared when your company takes off.
As your robotics business grows in size and worth, you’ll need to start documenting everything. Why wait? Start bookkeeping now, even if it means hiring staff to do it.
Start Carefully and Build Slowly
Robotics is a multi-billion dollar industry, so you have a lot of potential for profit. To survive in this business, though, you’ll need to start carefully. Don’t fall for the same mistakes that failed startups in the past have.
If there’s one common thread through all this advice, it’s that building a company takes time. You won’t achieve success overnight, so why shoot for that? If you tread carefully and slowly build your company, your robotics business could be the next big thing.
Google Assistant gets some much needed ease of use updates
(TECH NEWS) Hey Google! Google Assistant settings are changing to improve your user experience. It turns out all the devices’ need are listening volume knobs.
If you’ve ever found yourself getting startled by your Google Assistant responding to you when you absolutely did not call her, than we have some good news. Google is finally releasing a sensitivity option for Google Assistant devices. This new feature will allow you to customize the voice detection sensitivity of your Assistant-powered devices.
Users of Google Assistant devices have been asking for this feature for a long time. It has been a long-standing complaint that it is far too easy to accidentally activate the device. Often times the Google Home or Nest devices will activate as a response to everyday conversation around the home because a phrase sounded similar enough to “Hey Google.” Google has been promising a feature like this for a while and even teased that the option would be coming last September when discussing their newest update.
It looks like Google is finally making good on that promise. The new sensitivity feature was first noted on Twitter by Mishaal Rahman, Editor-in-Chief of XDA Developers. The option can be found under Device Settings in your Google Assistant device. Simply find the “Hey Google” sensitivity option and select the slider to adjust your sensitivity. From there you will be able to slide the bar from least to most sensitive. This new feature will give people more control over their device as needed for different environments. For example, you need a different sensitivity for day-to-day use than if you are hosting a large gathering.
But, of course, there is a catch. Rahman was only able to activate the feature by messing with the Google Home app’s code. This means the setting exist in the app’s code, but it hasn’t been rolled out for all users yet. If you’re not the type who can break into your Google Home’s code then you will have to wait to take advantage of this setting.
The good news is Google has heard user complaints and the feature is coming down the pipeline. A Google spokesman confirmed to The Verge, that the new feature is being rolled out gradually and should help cut down on accidental activations.
Video meeting competitors swoop in as trust in Zoom’s security falters.
(TECH NEWS) If you don’t want your meeting Zoombombed, here are some alternatives that have been around for a little while with better security.
Zoom has been a go-to service for people during the COVID-19 pandemic, since stay-at-home orders began taking effect in early March. You can hardly go online without hearing someone in your circle posting about a recent Zoom meeting. However, with Zoom’s recent security issues, people are looking towards other video meeting platforms to fulfill their social distancing needs and competitors are answering that call.
For weeks, other video call services have been waving their arms in the distance begging people to remember they exist. Zoom’s recent fall from grace is a wide-open door for competitors. Among them are Skype and Google who have both recently launched new features with the goal of enticing users to their platforms.
Skype’s new feature is called Meet Now. It allows users to video chat or start a meeting without signing-up for an account. Meet Now utilizes all of Skypes standard meeting features such as screen share, recording, background blur, and chat functions. It is a good low-committal choice if you are looking for a tool to use on your laptop, but if you want a mobile version there is a catch. In order to use the mobile version of Meet Now you do need to download the Skype App, although you don’t need to have a Microsoft account to use the app. Depending on how you feel about adding another app to your phone, it could be the way to go.
Google isn’t launching another product, rather they are working to bring some of the features people have loved on competitor platforms to their own arsenal. Google Meet is their video call service currently available for use on Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.
It is rolling out a new gallery view that looks a whole lot like Zoom. Before the change, Google Meet users could only see four participants at a time on-screen. The new gallery view will allow users to see up to sixteen participants at one time. It’s still less than Zoom’s capacity, but this is a step up. If you’re meeting with a small or mid-sized group, Google Meet just became a more viable option.
The great battle for top video call service isn’t going to stop anytime soon. Although some states are beginning to relax their stay-at-home orders, many employers are keeping employees home and limiting the amount of people in the office. This situation has been a huge opportunity for companies to stretch the limits of their remote working capacities and not all of them are in a rush to return to the way things were before.
Build the perfect digital workspace for your team with Fibery
(TECH NEWS) Fibery.io is another remote collaboration tool that is “mediocre at everything,” according to its creators. Humor and creativity makes this app a win.
Fibery.io is a digital, customizable workspace built to connect teams and unify workflow across sales, marketing, product, and development. It provides a nimble workspace to integrate project management tools, collaborative documents, workflows, and data visualization. The program allows you to select an app template that can be customized and integrated into the use of other apps to create one comprehensive, collaborative workspace.
The best part is that the workspace evolves with your needs. Rather than investing in complicated, intricate software that is deeply customized to a particular business need, Fibery.io allows you to customize along the way. It does not require complicated integrations, or worse, fancy new software every time your specific needs change ever so slightly.
“You eliminate the gap between goals and initiatives, never enter the same data twice, effortlessly share data across teams, and never enter the same data twice — without having to maintain any integrations,” says founder Michael Dubakov.
The tool had a silent launch in November 2019 that saw positive, but not exceptional initial success. What launched the tool into infamy was a submission to Hacker News sharing the “Fibery Anxiety” website, a shadow version of their actual website that’s a bit more honest. The site headlines with a compelling opener: “Yet another collaboration tool: claims to be all-in-one, is mediocre at everything” and provides a button to “sign up anyway.” The website is a riot of self-deprecating jokes including a demo video that ends with Google Chrome crashing, and headlines that progress from “Try” to “Suffer” and finally “Quit,” with a concluding plea “But we have mortgages…” The site also includes reviews from “detractors” explaining why their top competitors, Notion and Coda, may be a better solution for prospective customers.
Dubakov also runs an “inappropriately transparent blog” where he documents the Fibery.io chronicles. Chronicle post #16 describes in his characteristically irreverent and emoji-laden style the emotional rollercoaster of the November silent launch, and the overwhelmingly positive response thanks to the Hacker News share. The post includes screenshots of sales leads and user channel visits throughout November, and how they decided to delay a full launch to January 2020 (spoiler alert: there was a coin toss).
It is unclear whether the investor reel at the bottom is a joke or not. The photo strip includes photos of seven older white men (including Warren Buffet), two Asian women, and a dog (Dubakov’s) – an entirely believable roster of investors and venture capitalists.
Jokes aside, Fibery is actually positioning itself as a formidable competitor in the realm of digital organization solutions, especially for many now-distributed teams. And while the layout and branding is polished and shiny, the window to the not-so-shiny insecurities of its creators makes it all the more approachable.
