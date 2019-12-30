Tech News
Changing passwords should be your new years resolution
(TECH NEWS) The worst passwords of 2019 are in, and there are no suprises. This might be a good time to call your grandparents to inform them of better options.
The worst passwords of 2019 are in and they’re about as embarrassing and disappointing as you would expect. But, before we get into the top 10 list, have a brief existential crisis with me.
Are passwords ever secure anymore?
We have seen countless data breaches from some of the most trusted companies in the world. It can be disheartening for everyday people to attempt to set the best password and not feel like it’s all in vain.
Well, let me reassure you, so long as none of the passwords on the top 100 list are yours then you’re doing better than many of your fellow internet citizens.
How is it, in the year 2019 for goodness sakes, that people are still using “password” as their password. Here is the rest of the top ten list.
1. 123456
2. 123456789
3. qwerty
4. password
5. 1234567
6. 12345678
7. 12345
8. iloveyou
9. 111111
10. 123123
Cybersecurity will not be getting any easier in 2020, so just in case one of your passwords made the top 100 list, here are a few things to keep in mind while you update your passwords.
– Size matters: Aim to have a password that is between 12-15 characters long. Passwords should have a mix of numbers, letters, and symbols. Number sequences are never okay.
– Do not use your words: If possible, you should avoid having words in your password at all, especially if they are common pop culture. I’m talking to all the people who made “Harley” their password in 2019.
– Do a two-step: Set up two-factor authentication on your accounts. Two-factor authentication forces you to take two steps to log into your account making it that much harder to hack your account. If the account you’re setting-up doesn’t prompt you to do this, you can always check the account settings or security settings.
If this list tells you anything, it’s that many people still don’t understand the basics of creating a secure password. Not everyone has been bumping around the internet long enough to know what’s up. This might be a good time to call your parents and grandparents and remind them that 123456789 is not a clever password.

Smart devices could soon be standardized, thanks to an unlikely team up
(TECH NEWS) The end must be near, 3 tech giants are combining forces to “help” you, and your smart home devices. Will they make your life easier or more observed?
If you think 2019 hasn’t had enough twists and turns already, think again: Apple, Google and Amazon have decided to work together. No, not to save the world – though think of how much could be accomplished through combining that much talent and resources – but to help standardize smart home devices and technology.
The idea is to ensure that no matter what device users own, they will be able to connect it to the technology and software of their choice. For instance, customers could access Amazon’s Alexa through a Google device. While there are already devices that allow you to do something like this, not everything has this capability.
To tackle the issue, Google, Amazon and Apple have created a group called Project Connected Home over IP, which is also joined by production companies like Ikea.
The three main corporations plan to combine their technology to create a new standard for smart home devices. Not only should this elevate the tech as a whole, but having one standard will reduce costs and make producing devices easier. Plus, the group has promised to develop the tech to work with existing connections – think WiFi or Bluetooth – rather than creating something new, which should make implementing smart home technology even easier.
Of course, for many, the problem with these smart home devices isn’t their lack of universal access, but the security risks posed to homeowners. A smart thermostat could inadvertently record when you’re away from your home, a smart fridge can record what products you consume and a voice activated speaker like the Amazon Dot could record…well…everything you say.
Even if the company isn’t using your data, having your devices connected to the internet could leave you very vulnerable to hackers.
Judging by Project Connected Home over IP’s initial focus, which is safety devices like locks, smoke alarms and security systems, ensuring secure homes is a high priority. What will happen next is currently unknown, though it’s likely the companies will aim for the creation of an entire smart home system that is interconnected.
On the one hand, the goal is admirable. Creating a standard for smart homes can make it easier for consumers to implement top notch equipment at a lower price. That said, while an increasingly connected home might be more convenient, it may also be a more convenient way for more nefarious sources to access your data.

Facial Recognition thinks you might be a toaster, really
(TECH NEWS) Facial Recognition is still a log way from being perfect. Ceci n’est pas une toaster. Really. Repeat it with me: I am not a toaster.
Using facial recognition seems pretty seamless, think of your iPhone. Yet, a human face has actually been confused with a toaster, according to a facial recognition technology expert.
If a computer, which is thought to be highly reliable, will confuse a human face for a toaster, what might that mean for facial recognition accuracy when seeking out suspects of crimes? Possibly, not so reliable.
“Obviously, the technology has immense value in promoting societal interests such as efficiency and security but it also represents a threat to some of our individual interests, particularly privacy,” Nessa Lynch, associate professor of law at Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand. Lynch and other experts are part of a research project that will be completed in mid-2020. The researchers presented some of their findings during a panel recently held at the university.
Some of the very first images used to test data were those of convicted felons in Florida. They had abused meth and had great cheekbones. But, that presented problems when using facial recognition on actual real folk without a meth habit.
The cheekbones are very different than the average person, which can happen when you eat food. Data from such a source was not useful when training a system to recognize normal people, said Rachel Dixon, Privacy and Data Protection Deputy Commissioner at the Office of the Victorian Information Commissioner in Australia.
Companies who sell the technology products often claim they are highly reliable, but Dixon said, often they are reliable because of the environments where they are used, which may be unvarying. And, the systems are tuned for these specific environments.
“…Picking you out walking randomly down the street can be quite challenging. There’s a whole bunch of environmental factors there that go to essentially reducing the confidence level,” Dixon said in a story published on Ideasroom. “None of this is absolute. There is no one-to-one match. And by perturbing an image even a small amount you can make the machine-learning system think the person is a toaster. I’m not joking.”
If a computer recognizes a face, for example, as person of interest in a crime, it is very hard to change that perception, even if it is wrong, because humans have a hard time believing a machine can make a mistake, especially if it has said it is the correct match, Dixon explained.
In the United States, a conservative estimate is that roughly a quarter of all the 18,000 law enforcement agencies have access to facial recognition systems, particularly for the use in investigations. Yet, Georgetown Law Professor Clare Garvie said there are no laws – at the state or federal level – governing its use.
Garvie, a senior associate at the center on privacy and technology at Georgetown said, “As a result, this technology has been implemented largely without transparency to the public, without rules around auditing or public reporting, without rules around who can be subject to a search. As a result, it is not just suspects of a criminal investigation that are the subject of searches. In many jurisdictions, witnesses, victims or anybody associated with a criminal investigation can also be the subject of a search.”
Because there is little reporting and auditing of the use of the technology, it’s unclear if agencies are checking to determine if it’s being misused or if it is actually a helpful and successful tool, Garvie said. Are law enforcement officials “catching the bad guys” or is the use of the technology a waste of money, which she said she suspects it is in some jurisdictions.
Meanwhile, it may come as no surprise to some, those often caught in the crosshairs are from lower socio-economic status or marginalized populations.
In one instance, a person who was ranked 319th for being a likely match based on the algorithmic ranking, was the one police arrested. The police also failed to provide the ranking evidence to the defense lawyers.
In the United Kingdom, the technology has been used extensively and with mixed results by law enforcement and businesses in order to search for people on watch lists, according to Dr. Joe Purshouse from the School of Law at the University of East Anglia in the UK.
“The human rights implications for privacy, freedom of assembly – those are chilling, Purshouse said, adding the marginalized are caught in the middle such as, “Suspects of crime, people of lower socio-economic status who are forced to use public space and rely more heavily on public space than people who have economic advantages, perhaps.”

Alfred: Hologram AI takes digital assisting to the next level
(TECH NEWS) We all love Siri, or maybe we don’t, but what if you could see her? What if you could change how she looked? Maybe the hologram Alfred is who we need.
Have you ever wanted to be Batman? Crazies & Co. has an invention for you: a hologram AI named Alfred.
Okay, it might not be the Batmobile, but this AI is pretty darn cool. With the right connections, it can do everything we expect from our faceless digital assistants – answer questions, turn on other devices, manage your schedule – and the cherry on top is that it has a holographic form. The default appearance is an adorable robot, but the creators offer users the option to use other imagery instead.
With a bit of tinkering, you could have Batman as your own personal hologram butler.
Now, at first glance, this might seem like a bit of a gimmick. Sure, it’s neat to see a little floating hologram, but are visuals really necessary for a digital assistant? Depending on the situation, the answer might very well be yes.
At its most basic, a fun hologram might provide the perfect introduction to STEM for children. After all, inputting a beloved character into tech could prompt curiosity and interest. Not to mention, because Alfred can be programmed to say specific phrases, you might literally be able to prompt your child to study or explore.
On a broader scale, a hologram AI might provide vital aid to children with autism. Though many autistic children struggle to connect with other people, experiments have shown that some respond well to interactions with robots. A hologram could provide similar predictable responses and visual cues without the bulkiness of an actual bot.
Of course, holograms can be equally useful for adults. Think of how much easier it could be to communicate with our digital assistants when we can wave at them or simply make eye contact. As AIs grow, the hologram might also provide companionship to those in need, like individuals in nursing homes.
Honestly, we’ve just scratched the surface of what hologram AI will be capable of accomplishing. It’s possible that we will see more of this work in the future, far beyond a cute robot hovering on your end table. For now, though, you can enjoy the adorable Alfred – the sidekick to your superhero.
Video intro to Alfred, take a peek:
