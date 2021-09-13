Tech News
China cracks down on user data collection, allegedly cares about privacy
(TECH) Either China’s government just grew a conscience, or they’re trying to compete on a global stage. Either way, they’re implementing new laws.
In an uncharacteristic looking move for end-user privacy and choice, China has passed sweeping new legislation entitled the Personal Information Protection Law. It’s set to take effect on November 1, 2021, and includes provisions governing consent in user data collection of tech applications and specifies how companies can use that data, especially if that data is to be transferred out of China.
This is the second of two pieces of legislation to emerge this year as China takes a hard look at their cyberspace and try their hand at oversight.
The Data Security law, which came into effect on Sept. 1, set classification frameworks for data based on “its economic value and relevance to China’s national security” as cited in Reuters.
According to experts, both laws will require companies to reevaluate how they collect and store data on a massive scale. As regulations continue to develop rapidly during China’s re-examination of their tech industry, companies are scrambling to meet the stringent new requirements and adjust their infrastructure for compliance at a break-neck pace.
Takeaways:
- The Personal Information Protection Law similar in design to Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation
- China’s top cyberspace regulator, Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), issued an investigation into Didi Global Inc, their version of Uber, with accusations of user privacy violations
- An extensive set of rules targeting business practices that undermine fair competition, such as cultivating reviews, were implemented by China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR)
- 43 apps were accused of illegally transferring user data and called out by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and required to make “rectifications”
Similar cyberspace scrutiny is happening in the US regarding monopolies held by some of the biggest players in tech like Google, Facebook, and Amazon but is moving very slowly through the legislative process.
In terms of how this impacts Americans, TikTok is currently one of the single most downloaded apps in the US and owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance. According to The Sun, ByteDance is now the most valuable startup in the world with an estimated value of 1 billion USD.
Many doubt that China actually cares about privacy, but some believe that keeping up the appearance of playing by modern corporate rules benefits their government as they seek global dominance.
Tech News
Apparently, the chip shortage is NOT easing up this year…
(TECH NEWS) If you’re a tech person who has tried to buy anything with a chip in it, you know there’s been a shortage and therefore a buying frenzy. Which apparently isn’t ending soon.
It appears that the chip shortage, a phenomenon that has plagued production for the last six or so months, is not easing up like people had initially predicted. The real-world effects of this shortage are varied, but impactful.
The Daily Brew’s Dan McCarthy reports that the average wait time for chip deliveries is up to over 20 weeks at this point, a number that (despite postulation that the second half of 2021 would see increased chip production) is higher than the wait times in both July and June of this year.
The chip shortage has a few different roots, but the primary one as of late is a slew of COVID-19 outbreaks in Southeast Asia – specifically near locations that produce large numbers of semiconductors for the rest of the world. It’s thought that the wait time will increase in the coming weeks, even as companies slash predictions and hunker down for a hit to their profits this season.
For context, manufacturers were having to wait for a little over 12 weeks for their semiconductors this time last year. It’s clear that we’re going in the wrong direction if we’re planning to keep up production going into this next year.
The implications of such a shortage range from baffling to sobering. Earlier this year, people struggled to find PS5s for reasonable prices; more importantly, though, is the effect this shortage is having on the automobile industry. A couple of weeks ago, Toyota announced a 40 percent cut in production plans for September.
With GM, Ford, Stellantis, and VW adding that they will most likely cut back on production as well, it looks like the 2022 vehicle market will be the latest casualty to lower-than-optimal supply in a time of moderate demand.
While the chips used in cars, appliances, and other common electronics are profoundly affected by the shortage, it appears that “power management” chips (the ones used in smaller devices, namely smartphones) have a decreased wait time from last month. This somewhat contradicts a shortage warning by Apple in late July, though we’re clearly not out of the woods regarding production efficiency yet.
It is extremely likely that this shortage will impact auto and appliance production in 2022.
Tech News
SigmaOS is the first browser folks have geeked out about since Chrome
(TECHNOLOGY) Browsers haven’t garnered new fans since Chrome, but SigmaOS has a fantastically creative UX, and a focus on multi-tasking.
Aside from a few situational outliers, the number of practical browsers for people to use across the board has been pretty limited. SigmaOS is an entry that promises a “radically different UX,” and with it, the opportunity to finally use something that isn’t Google Chrome.
SigmaOS is a productivity-first browser, so the majority of the marketable features focus on how it can impact consumers’ work days.
The first thing you’ll notice about SigmaOS is that it doesn’t look like any other mainstream browser on the market. For starters, the browser’s “tabs” are not particularly traditional; rather, they serve as spaces for you to arrange your webpages and any apps you have running in the browser.
Organizing tabs isn’t new, but SigmaOS’ file system-like method of organization is a refreshing take on the comparably clunky tab consolidation we’ve seen before.
This browser also boasts a split-screen feature that prioritizes browser window space for…well, browsing, while reserving a side panel for things like notes, web apps, or less-spacious browsing. It’s a small but significant addition that cuts down on the frequency of clicking between tabs – something that eats up time in any other browser without some customization.
Collaboration appears easier than usual with Sigma OS, too. Other SigmaOS users can receive web pages from you within the browser window itself, and there are a variety of sharing options that SigmaOS can access directly from your available apps.
There are a few other features that stand out as being both innovative and useful. For example, the “snooze” feature allows you to close pages that you don’t need for now; after your imposed time limit, the snoozed pages will come back, allowing you to clear out work temporarily without having to track down your old pages again.
Finally, SigmaOS reportedly allows you to do everything (from managing your tabs to entering search queries and more) without the use of a mouse. Again, this isn’t excessively new, and keyboard shortcuts are something that many superusers can leverage to get the most out of Chromium-based browsers; however, SigmaOS is built for convenience for the average user, making this a notable choice.
If you’ve been looking for a browser overhaul, SigmaOS is worth a look – especially if you struggle with productivity.
Tech News
What are large language models (LLMs), why have they become controversial?
(TECHNOLOGY) Large language models guide our AI training and recently, ethicists have pointed out serious flaws in LLMs (which cost some their jobs).
“Ethical” and “AI” aren’t two words often seen together (and one of them seems rare enough on its own these days), yet artificial intelligence ethics are extremely important for all of the non-artificial beings meandering around – especially when AI has the possibility to shape and influence real-world events.
The problems presented by unethical AI actions start with large language models (LLMs) and a fairly high-profile firing in Silicon Valley.
The Morning Brew’s Hayden Field explains that large language models are machine learning processes used to make AI “smarter” – if only perceptibly. You’ve seen them in use before if you use Google Docs, Grammarly, or any number of other services contingent on relatively accurate predictive text, including AI-generated emails and copy.
This style of machine learning is the reason we have things like GPT-3 (one of the most expansive large language models available) and Google’s BERT, which is responsible for the prediction and analysis you see in Google Search. It’s a clear convenience that represents one of the more impressive discoveries in recent history.
However, Field also summarizes the problem with large language models, and it’s not one we can ignore. “Left unchallenged, these models are effectively a mirror of the internet: the good, the mundane, and the disturbing,” she writes. Remember Microsoft’s AI experiment, Tay?! Yikes.
If you’ve spent any time in the darker corners of the Internet (or even just in the YouTube comment section) you’re aware of how profoundly problematic people’s observations can be. The fact that most, if not all of those interactions are catalogued by large language models is infinitely more troubling.
GPT-3 has a database spanning much of the known (and relatively unknown) Internet; as Field mentions, “the entirety of English-language Wikipedia makes up just 0.6% of GPT-3’s training data,” making it nearly impossible to comprehend just how much information the large language model has taken in.
So when the word “Muslim” was given to GPT-3 in an exercise in which it was supposed to finish the sentence, it should come as no surprise that in over 60 percent of cases, the model returned violent or stereotypical results. The Internet has a nasty habit of holding on to old information or biases as well as ones that are evergreen, and they’re equally available to inform large language models.
Dr. Timnit Gebru, a former member of Google’s Ethical AI division, recognized these problems and teamed up with Dr. Emily Bender of University of Washington and coworker Margaret Mitchell to publish a paper detailing the true dangers of the largest language models.
Gebru and Mitchell were fired within a few months of each other shortly after the paper warning of LLM dangers was published.
There is a hilariously high number of other ethical issues regarding large language models. They take up an inordinate amount of processing power, with one model training generating up to 626,000 pounds of CO2. They also tend to grow, making that impact higher over time.
They also have a lot of trouble incorporating languages that are not specifically American English due to the majority of training taking place here, making it tough for smaller countries or cultures to develop their own machine learning at a comparable pace, which widens the gap and strengthens ill perceptions that feed into the potential for prejudicial commentary from the AI.
The future of large language models is uncertain, but with the models being unsustainable, potentially problematic, and largely inaccessible to the majority of the non-English-speaking world, it’s hard to imagine that they will continue to accelerate upward. And given what we know about them now, it’s hard to see why anyone would want them to.
