Oh God, DARPA is teaching AI to make more complex decisions
(TECHNOLOGY) All your fears about Artificial Intelligence are true. (Well, maybe.) DARPA is testing out common sense in AI, so hold your breath.
There are two things we hear quite often. Someone in a staff meeting might make a proposal and defend it with, “It’s common sense.” Another’s rebuttal is usually the follow-up, “Common sense is not common.”
This has never been truer than my junior year of high school basketball when my teammate would yell “You’ve got a plastic bellybutton, Ref!” I’ll never forget looking at them in consternation to ask what it meant. They replied, dumbfounded “You don’t get it?” Let’s take this issue and scale it way up! The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (yeah DARPA, aka the government) is testing common sense in artificial intelligence.
Guys, the future is here. But how in the world can someone test something for machines that we barely know how to test in humans?
Artificial intelligence (AI) is great for simple, straightforward tasks i.e. my dad asking his phone “How old is Lady Gaga?” at the dinner table. It has now moved into anticipating i.e. responding to someone who emails that they are out sick with suggestions such as “Great!”
We can all see when we moved from the first example to the second, there was a slight disparity between the reliability of responses we would receive. That’s because logic and reasoning are things that can only be learned through a complex web of experiences. One only learns certain lessons after locking our keys in the car (definitely not while it’s running), placing a hot glass pan under cold water, and other embarrassing (and human) mistakes after we’ve made them.
So as terrifying and futuristic as it sounds, DARPA is looking to enable machines to make regular decisions, identify and analyze complex scenarios, and register solutions without the regular input of the human brain. While outcomes desired such as responding naturally to new situations and understanding the world around it sound fantastic, isn’t there a part in all of us thinking about every dystopian story where the machines rule the world?
Well, it seems we are a little ways off from that (for now). To begin, machines are given scenarios with multiple choices of what is likely to happen next. These are designed to prompt understanding and world-building so that fewer and fewer situations remain unrecognized. It has also been mentioned that this method is just the first phase of testing for common sense. The rest is to be seen.
For now, I supposed we’ll wait with baited breath and applaud the technological triumphs as they come. Let’s just make sure there’s a master safety switch.
Instagram still offering lip service amidst harassment plague
(TECH) Instagram is seen as the calmest of the social networks, but power users indicate the massive harassment problem continues to be widespread.
If you’ve experienced harassment on Instagram, you certainly aren’t alone: according to testimonies from numerous Instagram influencers, hate-speech is rampant on the platform.
Like any social media platform, Instagram has its fair share of garbage people; however, what sets Instagram apart from sites like Twitter and Facebook is the juxtaposition of its intended kind-hearted functionality with the actual harshness of the community – and the lack of proactive responses from the Instagram team (despite being owned by Facebook).
Instagram has long been lauded as the least toxic social media platform available.
This is largely due to the platform’s aggressive anti-bullying campaigns; for example, Instagram launched an initiative to auto-flag potentially controversial or hateful comments back in 2016, and their machine-learning algorithms continue to improve the accuracy of this system. This year they launched a “bully filter,” which influencers assert altered nothing.
Indeed, from the outside looking in, Instagram looks to be a veritable haven for folks seeking asylum from other platforms’ toxic communities.
Unfortunately, machine-learning, ad campaigns, and automated systems can only cover so much ground — a lesson still being learned by platforms such as YouTube — and Instagram’s uniqueness doesn’t pertain to this category of issues. Worse yet, Instagram’s internal anti-bullying are reportedly “understaffed and unprioritized”, according to The Atlantic.
What Instagram’s harassment problem needs is direct human intervention, preferably from Instagram’s support team themselves, but even this kind of prevention would prove difficult given the constant onslaught of cruel comments some creators face. Some creators find themselves confronted by thousands of threats, hate-speech comments, and insults on a single post, to say nothing of the contents of their DMs.
But, as these creators have discovered, even subjecting a particularly vile threat to Instagram’s reporting process rarely yields a proactive response, and the users in question often remain able to use (and abuse) their accounts. Even if the users in question are banned, it only takes a few minutes to set up a new account and resume the harassment.
One could easily make the argument that implementing filters such as those found on Twitter — a platform virtually memorialized for the trolling that occurs on it — would take a substantial portion of the harassment out of play. As of publication, Instagram still does not use such filters despite the relative ease with which they could be integrated.
This is exactly what happens when companies attempt to turn something so basic as prevention of harassment into a PR stunt. Ensuring creators’ safety and continued prosperity on your platform should never be a feature you have to brag about — it should just effing happen.
Just because the bar for anti-harassment features on other social media sites is low enough to form its own circle of Hell doesn’t mean that waving an inclusivity banner and referring to your platform as “kind” does the trick.
Instagram is, of course, a huge company with a million tiny factors pulling the support team in every conceivable direction, and harassment is something that requires very real, very human responses; to that end, Instagram’s shortcomings aren’t out of the ordinary. However, Instagram (like any other social media platform) has a serious obligation to protect their creators from potentially life-threatening harassment, and that obligation is miles from being met, despite a promise to do just that.
Until Instagram finds a viable way to suppress harassment on their platform, creators will continue to face threats and hate-speech in an unsupported and overwhelming environment.
Investors are betting big on fitness tech
(TECH) Fitness tech is getting sophisticated, and investors are eyeballing the market for new opportunities and innovations.
Fitness tech is hitting the ground running, and ambitious startups are looking to leverage all the awesome emerging technologies to propel themselves forward. Startups are seeking to leverage AI, genomics, virtual reality, and biometrics to make fitness tech more effective and more personal.
Fitness tech startups are emerging in every type of product it seems – wearables, subscription based coaching services, gamification, eco-friendly running shoes (like Vivobarefoot), high quality performance earbuds, scales that do heat mapping (go google Shapescale). Even smartshirts like Hexoskin, a Canada-based startup working to provide a smartshirt that tracks fitness over time (and shocker – you can wash it!).
Beyond inspiring the health-minded millennials or the metric-hungry researcher, investors are eyeballing fitness tech startups and see great potential. According to CBInsights, funding hit several all-time highs for fitness last year, with over 2.4 billion dollars reported in equity funding since 2013 – that number has likely only increased as more and more companies are competing in the fitness-focused consumer realm.
Here’s some numbers, geeks: Genomics start-up FitnessGenes (which provides DNA-driven diet and exercise advice) disclosed $5 million in funding, and AThGene follows up with $4.7 million in disclosed funding. Skulpt – a handheld body scanner, captured over $6.59 million in funding, a standout amongst 3D body imaging. Volt Athletics uses predictive analytics and AI enabled smart coaching, and boasted $2.44 million in funding.
Fitness tech startups are hitting big domestically, but abroad as well. India and China both have strong national policies promoting physical health and fitness-focused careers, mix that with stronger middle class buying power and more access to mobile technologies and that is setting a perfect stage for companies like India’s CureFit, which has netted $46 million in funding.
Fitness technology is only going to continue to get more powerful, and its applications will continue to be more useful not only for consumers, but also for medical and research professionals. Smartwatches, headphones, shirts, and yoga mats – our bodies are becoming an attractive stage for the Internet of Things that has taken over our homes, cars, and businesses.
For aspiring entrepreneurs, there are new opportunities to leverage emerging technologies to help make us more fit and prevent injuries. The future seems exciting too – what happens when smart homes meet smart fitness and our houses start using our biodata to learn our routines? The future is exciting!
Firefly: Bonafide space cowboys are back in Austin
(TECHNOLOGY) Just like they made the West fun, now some cowboys are stampeding into the final frontier. Did you know that Space X has a Texas-sized competitor?
Austin, Texas. Home of the potentially-coming-back longhorns, Willie Nelson, and your favorite source for entrepreneurial and business news. You can now add Space-X competitor to that list. Firefly Aerospace, a Cedar Park based rocket company is joining forces with York Space Systems to give Elon a run for his money.
Firefly Aerospace (no Nathan Fillion affiliation) is having one hell of a comeback. In April of 2017, the aerospace company was grounded by a bankruptcy. The company was founded back in 2014 under a different name.
They had test fired their first rocket within a year, had secured a contract with NASA and raised a significant amount of funding — things seemed to be looking up. However, they lost their momentum after a backer dropped out. The turbulence increased from there and the company furloughed most of its staff and filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy shortly thereafter. That was April of 2017.
Now in the fall of 2018, Firefly has found quite the whirl-wind of re-ignition. During South By Southwest, a tech/music/film festival that Austinites fondly refer to as SXSW, Firefly test-fired a rocket. THEY LAUNCHED A ROCKET INTO THE SKY JUST OUTSIDE OF AUSTIN.
A few months later, Firefly joined forces with Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd. to accomplish six launches between 2020 and 2022.
Just two weeks ago, Firefly announced that they would be teaming up with York Space Systems from Denver to launch York’s S-CLASS satellites.
In a press release, York’s CEO said, “Our commercial and government customers emphasize the need for integrated solutions that facilitate rapid deployment of spacecraft.” He went onto say, “this partnership with Firefly will give our customers another fantastic launch service option for rapid access to space.”
In their own press release, Firefly’s VP of Business Development, Les Kovacs, said, “Alpha’s industry leading small satellite launch vehicle performance will enable Firefly to provide York’s expanding customer base pre-configured launch solutions to greatly reduce historically long launch campaign timelines.”
It’ll be fun to watch Firefly’s re-ascent into orbit. With rockets and satellites, there will definitely be something to keep your eyes on.
