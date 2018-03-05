Tech News
Experts warn of actual AI risks – we’re about to live in a sci fi movie
(TECH NEWS) A new report on AI indicates that the sci fi dystopias we’ve been dreaming up are actually possible. Within a few short years. Welp.
Long before artificial intelligence (AI) was even a real thing, science fiction novels and films have warned us about the potentially catastrophic dangers of giving machines too much power.
Now that AI actually exists, and in fact, is fairly widespread, it may be time to consider some of the potential drawbacks and dangers of the technology, before we find ourselves in a nightmarish dystopia the likes of which we’ve only begun to imagine.
Experts from the industry as well as academia have done exactly that, in a recently released 100-page report, “The Malicious Use of Artificial Intelligence: Forecasting, Prevention, Mitigation.”
The report was written by 26 experts over the course of a two-day workshop held in the UK last month. The authors broke down the potential negative uses of artificial intelligence into three categories – physical, digital, or political.
In the digital category are listed all of the ways that hackers and other criminals can use these advancements to hack, phish, and steal information more quickly and easily. AI can be used to create fake emails and websites for stealing information, or to scan software for potential vulnerabilities much more quickly and efficiently than a human can. AI systems can even be developed specifically to fool other AI systems.
Physical uses included AI-enhanced weapons to automate military and/or terrorist attacks. Commercial drones can be fitted with artificial intelligence programs, and automated vehicles can be hacked for use as weapons. The report also warns of remote attacks, since AI weapons can be controlled from afar, and, most alarmingly, “robot swarms” – which are, horrifyingly, exactly what they sound like.
Read also: Is artificial intelligence going too far, moving too quickly?
Lastly, the report warned that artificial intelligence could be used by governments and other special interest entities to influence politics and generate propaganda.
AI systems are getting creepily good at generating faked images and videos – a skill that would make it all too easy to create propaganda from scratch. Furthermore, AI can be used to find the most important and vulnerable targets for such propaganda – a potential practice the report calls “personalized persuasion.” The technology can also be used to squash dissenting opinions by scanning the internet and removing them.
The overall message of the report is that developments in this technology are “dual use” — meaning that AI can be created that is either helpful to humans, or harmful, depending on the intentions of the people programming it.
That means that for every positive advancement in AI, there could be a villain developing a malicious use of the technology. Experts are already working on solutions, but they won’t know exactly what problems they’ll have to combat until those problems appear.
The report concludes that all of these evil-minded uses for these technologies could easily be achieved within the next five years. Buckle up.
Tech News
Nokia’s new lineup focuses on design and (gasp) affordability
(TECH NEWS) Nokia is choosing a different direction than their competitors as they finally unveil their new lines of smartphones.
In the smartphone realm, the competition is feature focused and ferocious. But Nokia is attempting a new route: affordability and design. HMD global is releasing three new phones that are gorgeous, but won’t necessarily break the bank like it’s flagship phone.
The Nokia One is a highly affordable entry level device, with a compact design and a charming plastic case. It launches with a Android Oreo (Go Edition) which is a less frilly version of Android designed to work with cheaper hardware. And it’s priced at 85 dollars with guaranteed OS updates for two years.
The (New) Nokia 6 (pictured above) is a charming little aluminum device with a nice two-tone color scheme and a frame that reminds me of several higher end devices and a price point of $340-ish – a solid mid range.
The Nokia 7 Plus is a bit higher end, costing around $500, an upper level device that won’t break the bank. The stats are impressive, but more so – the headsets are adorable.
iPhones are usually lauded as the design champions, but these handsets really are gorgeous and at the price level – appealing for android users.
The emphasis on design and affordability helps hit the part of the market that needs a smartphone functionality but can’t swing the flagship phone prices, and is especially appealing for businesses who want attractive handsets for their employees that won’t hit the bottom line as brutally.
For the first time in 2018, the global smartphone market declined as compared to the previous year. Nokia is hitting one of the main reasons for this – the lack of high quality, low cost smartphones keeps people from adopting. Smartphones are a big investment, so people are keeping them longer. Having more options for quality (and sexy!) smartphones is the right nail for Nokia to hit.
You may remember that HMD had a series of “dream phones” for people who valued mobile aesthetic. While they are doing this again with the Nokia 8 Sirocco (with its stainless steel frame and diamond cut edges) they are repeating that tradition and legacy with this new affordable, but design conscious release. HMD is offering a Nokia at every price level, and this is good for everyone – the young, the old, the stylish, and the desperately seeking a lower phone bill but still need to check the Gmail pretty often.
Tech News
How blockchain has the power to fix democracies
(TECH) Blockchain is changing the face of democracy with a magical fix to basically all the problems.
Despite our best intentions to be active, informed citizens in democratic practices, not everyone has time, figuring out how to be engaged can be confusing, and reps don’t always vote how you want. Plus, confidence in Congress is hilariously/depressingly low with all the scandals and thinly veiled corporate interests.
Well hooray for the future, because now we have blockchain technology to propel us out of the murky waters of representative democracy and into a more efficient liquid democracy.
A liquid democracy platform, also referred to as delegative democracy, has voters select a personal representative as a proxy for their vote. In our current set up, elected representatives vote for things on your behalf, and the best you can do other than running for office yourself is call in and ask them to vote your way.
With a liquid democracy, everyone votes on each piece of legislation.
You can assign a delegate to vote on your behalf by proxy when you’re not available. Personal representatives can be removed and reassigned at any time unlike set terms for elected officials.
The delegate can even select a proxy for their votes, creating a directed network graph, where voters and politicians are connected on a publicly verified blockchain. Anyone can be selected as a delegate as long as they’re a legal resident of your jurisdiction registered to vote.
Quick refresher course: Blockchain is essentially a decentralized digital list of records with timestamps and transaction data information. Each individual record is considered a block, which is cryptographically secured and resistant to modification.
Blocks contain a cryptographic hash of the previous block, creating a chain. Once recorded, data cannot be altered without network majority consent. As an open, peer-to-peer distributed ledger, blockchain is a permanent and efficient way to record transactions.
Used by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008 for cryptocurrency exchange to create Bitcoin, blockchain has now expanded to the healthcare industry, banking, and now potentially democratic practices.
David Ernst, one of the leaders of the liquid democracy movement, founded United.vote, a platform established to get the ball rolling. The site helps connect voters to personal representatives, and provides a scorecard that tracks how elected politicians’ votes compare to constituents wishes.
“What if instead centralizing authority into the hands of a few strong men, we expanded political power to many, many more voices,” Ernst suggested at the 2017 CyFy conference.
His plan to expand power is liquid democracy via the United.vote platform, which he notes is backwards-compatible with our current system. Ernst is also running as an independent candidate for California Assembly District 19.
He was partially inspired by the Flux Party’s 2016 campaign in Australia, who tried to implement an issue-based direct democracy similar to liquid democracy. Although the party only got 0.15 percent of the vote nationwide, Ernst stands by the idea.
A liquid democracy via blockchain would theoretically increase accountability, participation, and representation.
Through direct participation and personal representation, elections would no longer be necessary.
Instead, voters simply choose someone to represent them, and can select a different person for individual issues. Delegation can be changed at any time, so you’re not stuck with someone if they end up being a total weasel.
So far, only a little over one thousand people have signed up for United.vote, but Ernst stated, “If I got elected, but only 20 people were actually using [the platform], I would still follow those people.”
Although the concept may be ahead of its time (and possibly a wishful Utopian dream), Ernst is confident that these changes can fix democracy.
Tech News
Investors are betting big on fitness tech
(TECH) Fitness tech is getting sophisticated, and investors are eyeballing the market for new opportunities and innovations.
Fitness tech is hitting the ground running, and ambitious startups are looking to leverage all the awesome emerging technologies to propel themselves forward. Startups are seeking to leverage AI, genomics, virtual reality, and biometrics to make fitness tech more effective and more personal.
Fitness tech startups are emerging in every type of product it seems – wearables, subscription based coaching services, gamification, eco-friendly running shoes (like Vivobarefoot), high quality performance earbuds, scales that do heat mapping (go google Shapescale). Even smartshirts like Hexoskin, a Canada-based startup working to provide a smartshirt that tracks fitness over time (and shocker – you can wash it!).
Beyond inspiring the health-minded millennials or the metric-hungry researcher, investors are eyeballing fitness tech startups and see great potential. According to CBInsights, funding hit several all-time highs for fitness last year, with over 2.4 billion dollars reported in equity funding since 2013 – that number has likely only increased as more and more companies are competing in the fitness-focused consumer realm.
Here’s some numbers, geeks: Genomics start-up FitnessGenes (which provides DNA-driven diet and exercise advice) disclosed $5 million in funding, and AThGene follows up with $4.7 million in disclosed funding. Skulpt – a handheld body scanner, captured over $6.59 million in funding, a standout amongst 3D body imaging. Volt Athletics uses predictive analytics and AI enabled smart coaching, and boasted $2.44 million in funding.
Fitness tech startups are hitting big domestically, but abroad as well. India and China both have strong national policies promoting physical health and fitness-focused careers, mix that with stronger middle class buying power and more access to mobile technologies and that is setting a perfect stage for companies like India’s CureFit, which has netted $46 million in funding.
Fitness technology is only going to continue to get more powerful, and its applications will continue to be more useful not only for consumers, but also for medical and research professionals. Smartwatches, headphones, shirts, and yoga mats – our bodies are becoming an attractive stage for the Internet of Things that has taken over our homes, cars, and businesses.
For aspiring entrepreneurs, there are new opportunities to leverage emerging technologies to help make us more fit and prevent injuries. The future seems exciting too – what happens when smart homes meet smart fitness and our houses start using our biodata to learn our routines? The future is exciting!
Experts warn of actual AI risks – we’re about to live in a sci fi movie
Twitter’s awful leadership is why the social network is failing
Nokia’s new lineup focuses on design and (gasp) affordability
New platform for buying and selling side projects
How blockchain has the power to fix democracies
The science behind using pictures of people in marketing to convert more leads
Can you legally monitor your employees’ online activities? Kinda
Sexist Doritos for ladies won’t hit shelves, PepsiCo’s response is baffling
How blockchain has the power to fix democracies
Sneak peek at what Gen Z wants from employers
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
The
American Genius
News neatly in your inbox
Join thousands of AG fans and SUBSCRIBE to get business and tech news updates, breaking stories, and MORE!
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Tech News6 days ago
How blockchain has the power to fix democracies
-
Business Finance6 days ago
New platform for buying and selling side projects
-
Tech News6 days ago
Investors are betting big on fitness tech
-
Tech News7 hours ago
Nokia’s new lineup focuses on design and (gasp) affordability
-
Opinion Editorials7 hours ago
Twitter’s awful leadership is why the social network is failing