Tech News
Facebook Messenger is merging with Instagram chat
[TECH NEWS] Facebook plans to merge Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp into one ubiquitous app.
It appears that Facebook is moving forward with plans to integrate Facebook Messenger and Instagram messages–a move that both invites criticism and raises questions about how the culture of each platform’s messages will shift once the merge takes place.
According to Facebook in correspondence with The Verge, a small roll-out of this new feature is currently underway, with a select few people receiving an option to “update” to the newer version of Instagram messages when opening the Instagram mobile app. If one chooses to do this, their Instagram messages will take on a new appearance, and the DM icon we’ve grown to love will be replaced by–you guessed it–a Facebook Messenger icon.
The Verge reported that these changes are purely cosmetic, at least for now: no messaging Facebook users from Instagram yet. That’s bound to change in the future.
Facebook’s plan will, theoretically and eventually, culminate in Facebook Messenger, Instagram messages, and WhatsApp merging together under one app–presumably the Messenger banner–in order for users to connect across platforms without having to switch apps. In principle, this doesn’t sound like a bad idea; having more connectivity for less bandwidth is always good.
However, in practice, there are a few things wrong with this model.
Firstly, the separation of church and state–metaphorically speaking–is important. It’s not uncommon for someone to use WhatsApp for business and social media for relaxation (yeah, it sounds wrong to me, too). Combining those two into one platform may seem seamless from an appearance standpoint, but it’s kind of akin to working from bed: It’s confusing, it’s potentially aggravating, and it robs you of some of the comfort you associate with that room (or app).
Perhaps more importantly, the cultural paradigms for each of these three services are about as different as they come. As mentioned previously, WhatsApp has more of a familial and business connotation, whereas Instagram messages tend to be more casual, and Facebook Messenger is a wretched hive of scum and villainy. Throwing all three of them together may make sense from a logistical standpoint, but Facebook will most certainly lose some support along the way.
For now, keep an eye out for that Instagram update–and, if you’re anything like us, avoid it like the Coronavirus.
Tech News
Are Oculus users willing to sacrifice their privacy for the best VR headset?
[TECH NEWS] Oculus produces one of the best VR headsets on the planet, but the company’s partnership with Facebook may destroy their reputation and user base.
When Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion in 2014, it put many a critic’s teeth on edge. Following the acquisition, Oculus users raised concerns that they would be required to have a Facebook account in order to use their VR devices.
At the time, Oculus reassured them that would not happen.
The company’s founder, Palmer Luckey, even took to Reddit to personally “guarantee that you won’t need to log into your Facebook account every time you wanna use the Oculus Rift.”
Yesterday, though, they apparently changed their minds about that. Oculus made the announcement via tweet on Tuesday afternoon:
Today, we’re announcing some important updates to how people log into Oculus devices, while still keeping their VR profile. Starting in October 2020, everyone using an Oculus device for the first time will need to log in with a Facebook account. // https://t.co/SMeDOXgehN
— Oculus (@oculus) August 18, 2020
Starting in October, new owners of Oculus VR hardware will have to open or link a Facebook account to their devices in order to use them. Existing Oculus accounts will be temporarily grandfathered in, with the option to link to Facebook, until 2023. After that, Oculus accounts will no longer be supported, and the full functionality of consoles without associated Facebook accounts will not be guaranteed. The changes seemingly apply to software developers for Oculus devices, too.
The Twitterverse was predictably incensed that Oculus would go back on the promise they made to their customers.
Can I get a refund on all my Oculus purchases since when I bought them you said I wouldn’t have to do this?
Serious question I will keep asking until answered.
I don’t want to have to link my FB profile to my VR profile.
— Jon Oakes (@JonVirtual) August 18, 2020
In light of the announcement, Polygon’s Ben Kuchera revised his previously published review of the Oculus Quest to reflect why, despite the quality of the console, gamers may now want to steer clear of it entirely.
He writes, “Someone finally made the VR headset I’ve always dreamed about, but there’s no way to discuss it, much less recommend it, without also bringing up Facebook’s long, sordid history of misusing the personal data of its customers (not to mention its current role in spreading political misinformation for profit).”
This may be an attempt to bolster the dwindling popularity of Facebook among Millennials and Gen Z, who are the target demographics for the consumer VR technology that Oculus offers. As Twitter user @chetfaliszek explains, Facebook is probably interested in gathering motion capture information from Oculus as well.
Enjoy!
Remember that @oculus is the only major HMD maker who tracks and stores your physical movement and other data on their servers.
Privacy is you owning your data, not Facebook using your data to their end because their ends is…. https://t.co/xegsDl02BV
— Chet Faliszek (@chetfaliszek) August 18, 2020
On their blog, Oculus justifies the decision like this: “Using a VR profile that is backed by a Facebook account and authentic identity helps us protect our community and makes it possible to offer additional integrity tools. For example, instead of having a separate Oculus Code of Conduct, we will adopt Facebook’s Community Standards as well as a new additional VR-focused policy.”
The post also claims that this will help streamline the experience that Facebook offers to its users across all of its services. But for the most part, VR enthusiasts see this move for what it is: BS.
Tech News
Macy’s gets sued over illegal use of facial recognition in Illinois
(TECH NEWS) Macy’s is in hot water for its use of Clearview AI’s facial recognition tools to identify customers.
Macy’s is getting sued for allegedly misusing a facial recognition program to illegally identify shoppers in their stores. A woman filed a class action lawsuit against Macy’s in Chicago, claiming that the fashion retail giant has violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.
BIPA is one of the strictest data protection laws in the country. Passed in 2008, it requires companies doing business within Illinois state lines to first get a person’s permission before collecting biometric information about them, such as identifying facial details. Any such information that is collected must be securely stored, and destroyed in a timely manner.
The plaintiff, one Isela Carmine, based her suit on reports from Buzzfeed News and The New York Times which revealed that Macy’s had conducted over 6,000 searches using faces captured on store security camera footage. She asserts that storing and using facial data about Macy’s customers without fully disclosing this practice constitutes a clear violation of BIPA, adding that Macy’s can potentially use that information to track customers and use their identity for business purposes against their will.
Though it is not named in the lawsuit, the tool that Macy’s used to perform those searches was developed by none other than Clearview AI: the facial recognition company bringing about, as an NYT headline quipped, “the end of privacy as we know it.”
Clearview AI works by collecting human facial data from billions of public photographs using websites like Facebook and Google. It organizes them into a searchable database: Put in a picture, and you get a person’s identity. Because they use publicly available photos, these pictures are utilized without the subject’s knowledge or consent.
Clearview is primarily marketed as a tool for law enforcement, which is already considered (to put it lightly) controversial. But as Buzzfeed and the New York Times demonstrated, Clearview is also available for private use. Because, of course it is.
Carmine vs Macy’s will determine whether or not that particular use of Clearview’s technology was legal. But the suit invites another big question: Under BIPA, is it legal for Clearview AI to operate at all in Chicago? This is a highly pertinent question, considering that when ethical concerns prompted the Canadian Privacy Commissioner to launch a probe into Clearview’s practices, they suddenly announced plans to stop doing business in Canada entirely.
This industry has existed in a legal grey area for too long, which allowed businesses like Clearview to get used to behaving badly. The clarity that we’ve been waiting for around these applications of facial recognition tech is coming soon: it just remains to be seen exactly who it will end up benefiting.
Tech News
The newest booming business: Hiding from facial recognition
(TECH NEWS) ‘Cloaking’ is the new way to hide your face. Companies are making big money designing cloaking apps that thwart your features by adding a layer of make up, clothing, blurring, and even transforming you into your favorite celebrity.
Facial recognition companies and those who seek to thwart them are currently locked in a grand game of cat and mouse. Though it’s been relentlessly pursued by police, politicians, and technocrats alike, the increasing use of facial recognition technology in public spaces, workplaces, and housing complexes remains a widely unpopular phenomenon.
So it’s no surprise that there is big money to be made in the field of “cloaking,” or dodging facial recognition tech – particularly during COVID times while facial coverings are, literally, in fashion.
Take Fawkes, a cloaking app designed by researchers at the University of Chicago. It is named for Guy Fawkes, the 17th century English revolutionary whose likeness was popularized as a symbol of anonymity, and solidarity in V For Vendetta.
Fawkes works by subtly overlaying a celebrity’s facial information over your selfies at the pixel level. To your friends, the changes will go completely unnoticed, but to an artificial intelligence trying to identify your face, you’d theoretically look just like Beyonce.
Fawkes isn’t available to the general public yet, but if you’re looking for strategies to fly under the radar of facial recognition, don’t fret; it is just one example of the ways in which cloaking has entered the mainstream.
Other forms of cloaking have emerged in the forms of Tik Tok makeup trends, clothes that confuse recognition algorithms, tools that automatically blur identifying features on the face, and much more. Since effective facial recognition relies on having as much information about human faces as possible, cloaking enthusiasts like Ben Zhao, Professor of computer science at the University of Chicago and co-developer of Fawkes, hope to make facial recognition less effective against the rest of the population too. In an interview with The New York Times, Zhao asserts, “our [team’s] goal is to make Clearview [AI] go away.”
For the uninitiated, Clearview AI is a start-up that recently became infamous for scraping billions of public photos from the internet and privately using them to build the database for a law enforcement facial recognition tool.
The CEO of Clearview, Hoan Ton-That, claimed that the tool would only be improved by these workarounds and that in long run, cloaking is futile. If that sounds like supervillain talk, you might see why he’s earned himself a reputation similar to the likes of Martin Shkreli or Ajit Pai with his company’s uniquely aggressive approach to data harvesting.
It all feels like the beginning of a cyberpunk western: a story of man vs. machine. The deck is stacked, the rules are undecided, and the world is watching. But so far, you can rest assured that no algorithm has completely outsmarted our own eyeballs… yet.
