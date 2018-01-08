GLAS smart thermostat will come with Cortana built in

Ever wanted to ask your thermostat about your schedule? Johnson Controls’ new smart thermostat is powered by Cortana, giving you a digital assistant right on your wall.

The GLAS smart thermostat uses a Snapdragon 410E embedded platform and runs Windows 10 IoT Core, a version of Windows 10 optimized for smaller devices.

Since it runs Cortana, the device also includes a screen, a requirement of all Cortana-powered devices. The small translucent OLED touchscreen is mounted on a base that attaches directly to your wall.

Besides normal thermostat features like temperature control, GLAS also monitors indoor and outdoor air quality, current forecasts, humidity, and windspeed.

Three event settings–home, away, and sleep—let GLAS know when to cool or heat based on your preferences. You can also program in a scheduled vacation.

Occupancy detection can override these event settings utilizing an integrated sensor to ensure if you’re home when you normally wouldn’t be, you’ll still have a comfortable temperature.

Safety controls protect against excessive heat or cold, so even if you’re rude to your Cortana thermostat, it can’t lash out in a temperature-related retaliation.

Voice control commands include changing temperature, mode, state, telling current temperature, air quality reports, and even traffic.

Integrated sensors detect indoor air quality in real time, including total volatile organic compounds (tVOC), equivalent carbon dioxide (eCO2), and humidity.

Outdoor air quality reports track allergens, UV index, and air pollution index (API), which includes carbon monoxide, ozone, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide.

GLAS also reports seven-day energy efficiency history, so if you’re obsessed with stats, you’ll have to keep your own charts for tracking anything more than the past week.

Efficiency reports are based on energy saved during a 24-hour cycle compared to a standard thermostat using an integrated learning model of HVAC systems.

For those wanting a more personal connection to their thermostat, your new Cortana-powered pal can even tell you your schedule for the week up to seven days out.

And yes, there is an app for that. Microsoft will have an app on iOS and Google mobile devices so users can set temperature and monitor air quality. A Windows 10 app is in the works as well.

Starting at $319, GLAS is available for pre-order in March. Check out the full stats for GLAS and sign up for pre-order notifications to stay up to date in the meantime.