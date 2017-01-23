Google Assistant: you can now pray together, connect to family, & more

Third party help

If you ever question that Google can help you with anything you need, think again. Google has recently added an extensive list of new features to Google Assistant to aid you with virtually everything, from family care to reminding you when to take your garbage to the curb.

Human and divine

Google has partnered up with companies such as CareGeneral and FaithLife after opening up their Actions to third-party developers. These new partnerships have allowed them to expand the capabilities of their AI, Google Assistant, while also linking specific actions to cities all around the globe.

Many of the newly integrated features work to improve communication for people in need.

For example, thanks to CareGeneral, people can use Google Assistant to alert family members when they have had an accident and can’t get up. Other partnerships with FaithLife and Pray Together focus on connecting people of different religions and offering advice.

Google Assistant can be utilized to direct users towards applicable Bible verses and lists of prayers focused on mindfulness. Though it may seem odd to look to an AI as a part of your religious practice, this integration has made Google Assistant all encompassing. There are even more faith based features via actions developed through Pray Together. Pray Together connects people from all over the world to pray for each other.

Timeline for integration

These spotlight features are just a taste of what the revamped Google Assistant has to offer. Since there is an extensive list of new features and partners, Google has decided to stagger the integration. Google has yet to officially announce a timeline since the roll-out is also affected by the various versions of Google Assistant on different devices.

