Google and Lenovo team up to create impressive VR headset
(TECH NEWS) The first ever Google and Lenovo collaboration on a VR headset is wowing technologists.
Say what you will about Google, but when they break into an industry, they settle in for the long haul. While this philosophy has become increasingly more evident over the years, Google’s collaboration with Lenovo to create their debut VR headset is the latest and greatest reminder.
The first thing that stands out about Google’s VR headset—aptly named the Mirage Solo – is that it is completely wireless, thereby permitting up to six degrees of freedom (up, down, left, right, forward, and backward). A common complaint for VR sets in the past has been that the wire tethering the user to the input has felt too restrictive, so the wireless aspect is a nice shift for the industry.
The Mirage Solo’s hardware specifications aren’t anything to laugh at, either. Sporting 64 GB of storage and an SD card slot for more if you need it, four GB of built-in memory, and the same processor found in the Samsung Galaxy S8, the Mirage Solo is well-equipped enough to handle more than competitors.
And, unlike Google’s Apple counterparts, the Mirage Solo supports audio via a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack.
As with any emerging technology, there are a few drawbacks to the Mirage Solo, the first of which is its battery life. Lenovo’s estimates put the VR headset’s average battery life at around 7 hours at a time—this is to be expected given the high resolution of the display itself, and it’s not a meager amount of time by most metrics; however, you’ll definitely have to recharge between segments of your preferred game.
Another issue noted by testers is the bizarre graphical presentation. Since the Mirage Solo runs on Google’s Daydream platform—software developed initially for a mobile audience—some of its textures, transitions, and other movement-related graphics are a bit plainer than a competing VR set might allow for.
One particularly cool aspect of the Mirage Solo lies not with the headset itself, but with Lenovo’s Mirage Camera. The camera allows you to shoot 180° videos that you can play back in your VR set. Looking away from the 180° field will provide you with a gentle transition into a night sky screensaver, which is a nice touch.
The Mirage Solo is expected to launch this spring with a price tag of around 400 dollars per headset. If you’ve been looking for a VR headset that stands out from the others in the market, this may be the one for you.
New Toyotas will come with Alexa built in
(TECH NEWS) Toyota joins in on the AI fun, adding Alexa to their next lineup of vehicles.
Virtual assistants are everywhere these days: phones, tablets, computers, and even headphones are shipping with built-in support for voice-activated AI. It should come as little surprise, then, that Toyota plans to begin implementing Alexa in their cars starting later this year.
While voice-activated assistants have been available for the automobile market for a while, they’ve come in the form of third-party add-ons rather than full-on integration. Toyota plans to change this trend by offering built-in Alexa support in the form of a software update for certain cars, while many 2019 model year vehicles will support Alexa from day one.
The practical usefulness of Alexa in an automobile environment is still up in the air, but Toyota claims that your experience will be comparable to a standard one – you’ll be able to request updates on news stories or social media, control your entertainment system by skipping a song or ejecting a CD, and even interface with your smart home if that’s your thing.
One possible use for Alexa while driving is to get continuous updates on road and traffic conditions without having to use your phone in a roundabout way. Instead of fumbling with your phone’s virtual assistant while trying to keep your eyes on the road, you can just ask Alexa to give you a report on how the traffic looks on a certain route, or what the latest snow storm did to your route home.
As previously mentioned, you’ll be able to use Alexa with a smart home as well. Like with all smart home devices, your Alexa’s effectiveness is limited only by your creativity; anything from unlocking your front door to changing the thermostat from inside of the garage should be feasible from within your Toyota. This will also allow you to synchronize things like playlists and to-do lists while on-the-go.
If you aren’t a fan of Toyota, don’t worry—Ford and BMW are also planning on implementing Alexa in future models, and other manufacturers will no doubt follow suit. Your commute may still be the largest waste of time in your day, but having Alexa along for the ride should give your productivity a welcome nudge.
12 things you may not realize robots are already doing
(TECH NEWS) Robots have long been thought to be job-stealing technologies, but it’s far more sophisticated than that.
Neil deGrasse Tyson said, “With regard to robots, in the early days of robots people said, ‘Oh, let’s build a robot’ and what’s the first thought? You make a robot look like a human and do human things. That’s so 1950s. We are so past that.” If you don’t believe him, take a look at what these little bots are doing these days:
- Robots are doing acrobatics. Atlas can do a backflip and raise its arms after nailing the landing. What’s next? The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics?
- They shop for you. Walmart is testing shelf-scanning robots in their store.
- In Saudi Arabia, a robot became a citizen. However, no one knows exactly what that means yet.
- If a robot can become a citizen, should they be allowed to fight? Welcome, combat for robots.
- Dubai police force has a peaceful Robocop patrolling its sidewalks.
- Bill Gates believes bots that take jobs away from humans should be taxed. Can we make the tax code any more complicated?
- They can play cards, bet and win, even when humans cheat. Carnegie Mellon’s AI bot, LIbratus beat out 4 world class poker pros in a Heads-up No-Limit Texas Hold’em tournament.
- They are writing books and news reports.
- If drones can deliver packages, then why can’t robots deliver food? It’s happening in London.
- Norwegian scientists have developed a robot that can debone a chicken.
- The University of Southern California San Francisco Medical Center has invested in automation that can fill prescriptions, allowing pharmacists and techs to spend more time counseling patients and consulting with physicians.
- They are acting as Buddhist monks at funerals.
For those of us who grew up with role models like C-3PO, Data (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and Daleks, none of this should come as a surprise. Researchers have often taken inspiration from screen. Now, we have to think of what rights robots will have as they gain more roles in society.
Kiyo – a social network built for those that hate social networks
(TECH NEWS) The tech world is clamoring today for the new app, Kiyo, from The Office’s B.J. Novak – will it cure social medias’ ills?
Kiyo’s makers hope to encourage more personal, meaningful online interactions and reduce trolling. It has been tried before, but perhaps this will be the winning shot.
It’s been a struggle for any social media platform to recapture audiences from Facebook, but that won’t stop developers from trying. Especially developers who know that some users have grown weary of “the performative nature of social media.”
Kiyo is a new app presenting itself as a “personal media,” rather than “social media” platform. It was developed by a team led by actor B.J. Novak of The Office fame. Novak and his pals launched The List App, which allowed users to generate and share lists, back in 2015.
The List App never really took off and the company closed it down last fall. However, they were able to raise about $3.2 million and are now repurposing those funds for Kiyo.
Kiyo, pronounced KEY-oh, means memoirs in Japanese, and it’s kind of like Pinterest. Users can create kiyos, or themed albums, to express different aspects of their lives.
Each Kiyo can have a custom audience. And unlike Facebook or other social media platforms, Kiyo doesn’t keep track of the number of views your post gets, and users can’t like, heart, or make public comments. If users have something to say about a post, they have to send you a private message directly.
Kiyo’s makers hope these features will encourage more personal, meaningful online interactions and reduce trolling. Theoretically, people will be less likely to make a nasty comment if they have to message a user directly. Or at least, if they have something mean to say, it stays private, sparing you the public humiliation.
Kiyo is a response to other social media apps that pressure users to “curate the perfect image of your life” and to “stay ‘on brand.’” Nicholas Kraft, Kiyo’s head of marketing and audience development, points out that “people aren’t brands,” and believes that Kiyo is a platform where people can represent themselves more authentically and freely.
The app has been tested in beta and was just released for iPhone.
