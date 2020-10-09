Business News
Grocery stores stockpile goods early to prepare for the holiday season
[BUSINESS NEWS] In preparation for the expected surge in COVID cases and the holiday season, retail grocery stores are stocking up on goods now.
Shelf-stable consumables like flour, bottled water and canned food as well as hygiene supplies like paper towels, toilet paper, and hand sanitizer have all been harder to come by throughout the year. Early in the pandemic, stores kept a few additional weeks of stock at a time, and such products quickly flew off shelves.
So grocery holding companies like Associated Food Stores and Southeastern Grocers are charging their pandemic strategy, opting to start their inventory planning months early, ahead of the next wave of quarantine (and holiday) demand.
Meanwhile, food banks are expecting to face massive supply deficits. Feeding America, a non-profit network of over 200 food banks, recently announced they would be down 6 to 8 billion meals through the next twelve months. Still, community-run “free food fridges” have been popping up around the country, from Los Angeles to New York.
Personally, the shortages have encouraged me to shop more mindfully in order to save money, stay healthy and keep eating well. I’ve gotten used to asking myself a few extra questions while I shop: Can I swap this for something abundant and cheap? Or, could I produce what I need by myself?
There are plenty of opportunities hidden in shortages too, if you know where to look. When US hospitals needed all the N-95 masks they could get, folks came out of the woodwork to hand make cloth masks for everyday use.
Now masks are their own fashion phenomenon in the States, and those same Etsy mask-makers are right on trend. If you’ve acquired some new skills or hobbies in quarantine (like cooking, baking, canning, or gardening) why not offer them to others?
Let me be clear, though: Hoarding household goods and reselling them at a premium ain’t a hustle. It’s incredibly mean-spirited, and it exacerbates collective hardship.
Plus there are serious consequences for it. Last March, a Tennessee man purchased thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer with the intent to resell them for profit online. His listings were shut down by Amazon and eBay within 48 hours, and he was later investigated by police for potentially violating state law.
If nothing else, please remember to be kind and considerate towards others when shopping for essentials – especially grocery store clerks. Employees are just doing their jobs, and in the end we all have to eat and stay sanitary. “Treat others as you’d want to be treated” is called the Golden Rule for a reason!
Proportionally, the US continues to lead the globe in infections. The pandemic isn’t over just because we’re all over it. But life will be easier on everybody during these times if we collectively help “flatten the curve” of supply, ensuring more people have access to the products they need.
Business News
Asking the wrong questions can ruin your job opportunity
(BUSINESS NEWS) An HR expert discusses the best (and worst) questions she’s experienced during candidate interviews. it’s best to learn from others mistakes.
When talking to hiring managers outside of an interview setting, I always find myself asking about their horror stories as they’re usually good for a laugh (and a crash course in what not to do in an interview). A good friend of mine has worked in HR for the last decade and has sat in on her fair share of interviews, so naturally I asked her what some of her most notable experiences were with candidates – the good and the bad, in her own words…
“Let’s see, I think the worst questions I’ve ever had are typically related to benefits or vacation as it demonstrates that their priorities are not focused on the actual job they will be performing. I’ve had candidates ask how much vacation time they’ll receive during an initial phone screen (as their only question!). I’ve also had them ask about benefits and make comparisons to me over the phone about how our benefits compare to their current employer.
I once had a candidate ask me about the age demographics of our office, which was very uncomfortable and inappropriate! They were trying to determine if the attorneys at our law firm were older than the ones they were currently supporting. It was quite strange!
I also once had a candidate ask me about the work environment, which was fine, but they then launched into a story about how they are in a terrible environment and are planning on suing their company. While I understand that candidates may have faced challenges in their previous roles or worked for companies that had toxic working environments, it is important that you do not disparage them.
In all honesty, the worst is when they do not have any questions at all. In my opinion, it shows that they are not really invested in the position or have not put enough thought into their decision to change jobs. Moving to a new company is not a decision that should be made lightly and it’s important for me as an employer to make sure I am hiring employees who are genuinely interesting in the work they will be doing.
The best questions that I’ve been asked typically demonstrate that they’re interested in the position and have a strong understanding of the work they would be doing if they were hired. My personal favorite question that I’ve been asked is if there are any hesitations or concerns that I may have based on the information they’ve provided that they can address on the spot. To me, this demonstrates that they care about the impression that they’ve made. I’ve asked this question in interviews and been able to clarify information that I did not properly explain when answering a question. It was really important to me that I was able to correct the misinformation as it may have stopped me from moving forward in the process!
Also, questions that demonstrate their knowledge base about the role in which they’re applying for is always a good sign. I particularly like when candidates reference items that I’ve touched on and weave them into a question.
A few other good questions:
• Asking about what it takes to succeed in the position
• Asking about what areas or issues may need to be addressed when first joining the company
• Asking about challenges that may be faced if you were to be hired
• Asking the employer what they enjoy most about the company
• I am also self-centered, so I always like when candidates ask about my background and how my current company compares to previous employers that I’ve worked for. Bonus points if they’ve actually looked me up on LinkedIn and reference specifics :)”
Think about the best and worst experiences you’ve had during an interview – and talk to others about the same topic – and see how that can help you with future interviews.
Business News
The document defending Facebook regulation got leaked, it’s not impressive
(BUSINESS NEWS) Facebook is trying to avoid a fight with the government over Whatsapp and Instagram, but their leaked defense isn’t that solid.
A leaked document acquired by the Wall Street Journal has revealed the defense Facebook has in case of a government-mandated breakup of its assets—including Whatsapp and Instagram.
The 14-page file reveals that the social media conglomerate would contest both acquisitions of Whatsapp and Instagram by the company passed FTC scrutiny and Facebook has since invested large sums of money into both platforms.
While reports have stated that the FTC is looking to launch an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook by the end of the year, nothing official has been announced as of yet. The House of Representatives Antitrust Subcommittees have been focused on the Menlo-Park based firm as well as Amazon, Apple, and Google, holding hearings in July with the CEOs of each company. The committees are expected to release their investigation findings into the businesses at the end of the month.
The document says that as Facebook poured money into boosting the growth of both Whatsapp and Instagram, they became integrated with Facebook’s core systems. If the government were to force divestiture of both platforms from Facebook, the company argues it would have to spend billions of dollars unwinding each system and in the process would weaken the security of each application. The file goes on to say that achieving true system independence at this point would be nearly impossible, with the paper concluding that “A ‘breakup’ of Facebook is thus a complete nonstarter.”
How well that argument would hold up is still in question. According to Tim Wu, a Columbia University law professor and tech policy expert, the idea that past government decisions regarding Facebook’s acquisitions should limit current action is “surprisingly weak.” As Wu points out, at the time the FTC wasn’t considering the purchases of Whatsapp and Instagram by Facebook to be based on limiting its competition, leaving the door open to examine those practices now. There is also no guarantee that the difficulty of breaking up the systems would factor into a court’s decision either.
Between the House investigations and the looming possibility of an FTC lawsuit, it’s unlikely that Facebook will come out of 2020 without some type of fight against the government. Although the company has declined to comment on the leaked document as of this writing, one can expect them to be preparing for the inevitable fight(s) ahead behind closed doors.
Business News
COVID-19’s effect on job losses is worse than it looks
(BUSINESS NEWS) As job losses move from temporary to permanent, COVID-19’s damaging effects are becoming clearer, especially without further aid.
The true extent of the economic damage and job losses caused by COVID-19 is starting to become clear.
In September, the number of unemployed people who are classified as permanently losing their jobs rose to 3.8 million, the highest figure in 7 years. The total number of permanent job losses have doubled since March when the coronavirus began to take its hold across the globe.
Although the total number of jobs in the US has risen every month since the peak of employment losses in April, many of those jobs are temporary layoffs simply being recalled back to work. This is masking the permanent job losses that ultimately cause lasting damage to the job market and the U.S. economy.
“It’s very worrisome — not only for these individuals but for what it says about the recovery,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC, when interviewed by CNN.
The job forecast moving forward doesn’t paint a rosy picture either. United and American Airlines recently announced 32,000 layoffs between the two travel companies. Disney stated that 28,000 of its theme park workers who were on temporary furlough wouldn’t be coming back after profits dropped 91% over the first three months of 2020.
Allstate, Raytheon Technologies, Goldman Sachs, and JC Penny’s all announced layoffs in the past several weeks that will affect thousands of workers moving forward. None of those job losses are accounted for in the September jobs update.
Those who have been affected by the layoffs are having to adapt as best they can. Many of those who worked in harder hit industries like travel and live entertainment are looking at changing careers. Others are searching for roles that are remote due to medical conditions they or their loved ones have that increase their risk of severe complications from COVID-19.
Many workers who have permanently lost their job now find themselves without health insurance, having relied on their employer plans for coverage. As Jennifer Lorincz, a former sales manager at a fabric company explains, it’s a scary situation.
“I’m picking up odd jobs here and there, I’m Door Dashing, and doing everything to cover expenses,” Lorincz said. “I don’t know what I’d be doing if I was trying to support a family. I’m without insurance during a pandemic, which is terrifying.”
With talks of a second stimulus package stalled in Congress and PPP loans for businesses running on fumes, the strong recovery that many are hoping for may be fading from possibility. One can only hope that a deal is done sooner rather than later—otherwise, September’s permanent job loss numbers might be wishful thinking.
