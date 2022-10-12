Huum helps brands launch the careers page of their dreams

Owning a business has its challenges. Finding the most efficient way to produce your product or services and all the legal requirements, like business licenses and taxes, can be overwhelming at times. Probably the most stressful and nerve-racking thing about owning a business that all owners can agree on, however, is finding employees.

Everything else you can run on numbers. How much will this cost or how much will that cost?

But humans are harder to calculate, so you are constantly taking a risk when hiring a new individual. Also, it can be hard to explain what you are looking for in an employee and even more challenging to attract the right kind of candidates during the hiring process. And we all know advertising your open positions on Craigslist, Indeed, or ZipRecruiter might not be a solution. Your needs and ads get lost among the thousands of other nearby positions.

If you’re struggling to get those positions filled by the right people, HUUM might be the solution for you.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

HUUM aims to help you create your own careers page so you don’t have to jump through hoops with career sites. You have full control over your hiring and you don’t need to know a thing about coding to get started.

They offer a way for your every component to be editable so your brand is all candidates see and you can even add your own company’s colors. HUUM provides professional and attractive templates as well so you catch the eye of the right candidates. All you have to do is input the information and let HUUM do the rest.

Once your job listing starts hitting its stride, you can manage all the candidates right from the application, so there is no need for tedious paperwork. In addition, HUUM can be integrated to allow direct connections to your website, so when you have clients or customers coming to your site to contact you or purchase a product, they can see you have a careers page. That gives more opportunities for people who know your business and are interested in what you do to apply.

Markuss, one of the co-creators of HUUM, had this to say during his product launch:

“HUUM helps teams reach the best fit with candidates. We’ve handcrafted every template to be as informative as possible while encouraging teams to prioritize information that’s important to applicants. HUUM is thus a lightweight hiring platform for startups. It combines features to help manage the hiring process while giving the best impression to candidates.”

The entire platform is very intuitive and easy to use making it a great option for startups. And one of my favorite things about it is that you can try it for free!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

HUUM is currently offering the use of the platform for one job listing, so you have the ability to try it and see if it’s what works best for you.

With its simple interface and current low cost, I can see HUUM really hitting the ground running.