Tech News
Could your Instagram account make money or “influence” others?
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Ever wonder if your efforts are worth any dollar bills? If marketers would be interested in your cat pics? You might be surprised…
Have you ever wondered if you could cut it being an Instagram influencer?
Now you can find out with more certainty on via Inkifi’s Earnings on Instagram calculator. Plug your Instagram handle into its calculator, and it spits out how much you could earn per post.
This writer could earn about $2.48 (or £1.48) for my 435 Instagram followers. It’s not enough to make advertising agencies take a bite, but apparently it doesn’t take that much more to make marketing firms want to sponsor your posts.
Some brands are looking for smaller impact to accompany the big follower count of Kardashians of the world. Niche brand interests may take on accounts with as little as 3,000 followers for promoting their specific content.
Considering that 48 percent of marketing groups plan on increasing budgets for Instagram influencers in the next year according to Inkifi, becoming someone with sponsored posts and a modest following seems within the realm of reality.
Other websites have more general estimates as to how much an individual could earn from their influencing. Someone with around 3,000 followers could earn almost 70 dollars per post, according to Tribe. The upper limit on micro-influencing? A post to your hypothetical 100,000 followers could earn you over 470 dollars.
However, one prominent concern with ascending to paid influencer status on Instagram is that of transparency in promotions. In the United Kingdom, an individual can get in big trouble if they don’t disclose if a post is promoted. The UK’s advertising watchdog agency, the Advertising Standards Authority, has made the it a rule since 2014 that individuals with post sponsors must clearly tag the posts with either the #ad or #spon hashtags.
The United States is also trying to clarify the blurred lines of the Instagram influencer method of advertising. The Federal Trade Commision (FTC), the US’s consumer protection agency, has tried to “encourage” individuals with post sponsorships to not just consistently tag their sponsored, but to use clearer hashtags that consumers can recognize to mean the post is an advertisement.
In this new climate of regulatory uncertainty, it is not clear if the FTC will try to be more strict on their regulation of the wild west of Instagram influencing. So if you’re interested in using your account as a virtual billboard, better get on it quick.
Tech News
Get motivated with a ding sound every time someone visits your new site
(TECHNOLOGY) This tool provides motivation for new websites by ding-donging every time a new visitor stops by! Talk about a dopamine rush!!
It seems like everyone these days has a brand new website they can’t wait to share with the world. All these micro-businesses are starting their journeys at the very beginning: with zero website visitors, big plans, and a lot of hope. A new chrome extension has found a way to help motivate these big dreamers at the very beginning of their business’ lives.
Startup Bell – a doorbell for Google Analytics – audibly rings every time a website gets a new user and shows the number of current active users right in their browser’s toolbar.
That simple ding-dong could soon provide a dopamine rush to any founder that uses it. In the early days of startups and passion project websites’ visitors- though initially, typically the founder’s mom and their Facebook friends – are a positive indication that business is growing and that reassuring ding-dong is real time motivation to keep doing what you’re doing.
Marketing a business is now as inexpensive as it’s ever been with cheap Instagram and Facebook ads reaching a prime millennial audience. With to-the-minute feedback, this Chrome extension can give you insight into which marketing strategies work and which flop. It’s also an immediate payoff to that ten dollar Facebook ad.
While this lean extension only provides a ding-dong for every new visitor and has very few settings, maker Branimir hopes that future versions will include the option to have dings at certain intervals (like every 100 visitors) to support websites as they grow and don’t ding incessantly.
Branimir also stated on Product Hunt, that future versions of the plug-in may offer a similar tool for sales. When the noise played means money in your pocket, that dopamine rush could get even more addictive.
This is simple little plug-in could provide much needed motivation for startups and new businesses alike. With real-time feedback, companies will get a morale boost in the early stages of their company’s life. The next step is to make sure users’ dogs don’t go crazy every time someone visits their website and they hear that ding-dong.
Tech News
How to buy Internet of Things gifts this year with security in mind
(TECHNOLOGY) Internet of Things devices are neat, but they also pose a significant security risk if not properly implemented. Here’s how to buy IoT gifts that won’t ruin your friend’s Xbox Live.
As smart technology becomes more and more relevant, the issue of cybersecurity increases in pertinence as well. If you plan on picking up smart home (Internet of Things) gifts for your family and friends this year, Next Advisor offers a few security tips to keep in mind:
Firstly, the difference between “always on” items and selectively on appliances is huge, as smart home “always on” items pose a much more significant security risk than a device that can be disabled with the press of a button. Things like smart lights, thermostats, speakers, and so on—while popular—are best left to your recipient’s discretion.
This is because “always on” (also known as “Internet of Things”, or IoT) devices are often ill-suited to the degree of connectivity that they must sustain. Due to security shortcuts or weak coding, it’s relatively easy for an attacker to use your Internet-connected refrigerator or thermostat to take down your whole network. As such, traditional devices that can be enabled and disabled at will have a distinct security edge in this area.
When in doubt, go the gift card route; that way, your intended recipient will be able to purchase whatever smart item they want without you having to worry about compromising their safety.
If you do decide to buy Internet of Things gifts this year, it’s important to invest in strong, secure options. The easiest way to ensure that the device that you’re buying is sufficient is by looking at the manufacturer: was the device produced by Google, Intel, Apple, or another household tech name, or are you considering a company that you’ve never heard of?
A less security-based issue lies in the quality of the products, as third-party devices tend to fail faster and achieve less support than ones from large tech companies. When in doubt, go with the devil you know.
The other main thing to keep in mind is the face security of the item itself.
If the IoT item has a password and regular update support, it’s a much more secure item than any device lacking either of those features (to say nothing of both). Make sure that you know the answers to these questions before investing in any IoT device this holiday season, or just avoid them altogether.
Tech News
Chatbot recruits qualified candidates, schedules interviews
(TECH NEWS) No chatbot can replace humans, but like this one, there is great potential to streamline paper pushing.
When I was younger, the coolest technology at the time was AOL Instant Messenger (AIM). Us teens and tweens would sit at our desk tops for hours, having pointless conversations with the same people we had seen all day long at school.
Every once in a while, the stars would un-align and there would be no buddies to talk to. This is when we would get desperate and strike up a conversation with SmarterChild, an AIM chatbot.
For us millennials, this was our first introduction to a chatbot, which is now a concept that has taken on a (virtual) life of its own. They now exist on many different websites, particularly ones with customer service, and are designed to have, basically, all of the answers.
Now as we get ready to jump into 2018, we see that this technology has advanced enough to the point where there are chatbots that serve as pre-recruiting tools for employers. One of these chatbots can be found on Applyr.
“Applyr is designed to be the most human recruitment tool. Our recruiter chatbots ‘sit’ on a company’s careers page and engage with, pre-select, and schedule interviews with candidates,” according to developers.
“This represents a radical improvement in the candidate experience, whilst saving the hiring company and the recruiter huge amounts of time. The more interactions Applyr chatbots engage in, the more our platform learns from the data it measures. Which further serves to improve recruiting processes.”
These recruiter chatbots are designed to help employers weed through candidates without consuming their precious time. The bots are customizable and scalable solution to your recruitment overload. Applyr states that they bring the power of Artificial Intelligence to the top of your recruitment funnel.
It is a fully comprehensive solution for global recruitment teams that includes: ATS integration, low-risk and GDPR compliance, security and confidentiality, international and multilingual capabilities, simple integration, and equal opportunities.
Applyr chatbots find qualified candidates through use of the AI-powered software. It then auto schedules the first interview and provides detailed analytics.
This way, more time can be spent on the interview itself and less time on arranging it. Applyr is no replacement for a human, but it can certainly speed up the process of getting to the best candidate.
Pantone’s 2018 color of the year (that you’ll see everywhere now): Ultra Violet
Get motivated with a ding sound every time someone visits your new site
Could your Instagram account make money or “influence” others?
Calvin Klein skips stores, opts for Amazon – smart or suicide?
How to buy Internet of Things gifts this year with security in mind
117 inspirational quotes for a prosperous new year
Court requires Glassdoor reveal identities of anonymous users
Former Budweiser exec says marijuana is the new craft beer
Think LuLaRoe is a pyramid scheme? Founders say your opinion’s uneducated
If net neutrality dies this week, get ready to pay more to read emails or stream movies
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
The
American Genius
News neatly in your inbox
Join thousands of AG fans and SUBSCRIBE to get business and tech news updates, breaking stories, and MORE!
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Articles6 days ago
117 inspirational quotes for a prosperous new year
-
Business Marketing4 days ago
Which social media platform will dominate for marketing in 2018?
-
Tech News4 days ago
How to buy Internet of Things gifts this year with security in mind
-
Business Entrepreneur6 days ago
How to determine your freelance rates based on data, not your gut
-
Tech News5 days ago
The new best time of day to post on Facebook
-
Tech News4 days ago
Chatbot recruits qualified candidates, schedules interviews
-
Tech News6 days ago
Smart speakers surpass novelty stage, go mainstream
-
Business Finance5 days ago
Should research papers remain behind a paywall or be fully accessible?