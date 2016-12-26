Fresh Instastats: How many #hashtags do you really need?

Lifestyles of the Instafamous
Instagram has become the social media platform for showcasing your lifestyle. Because Instagram (theoretically) reflects the way users are living their life, marketing has become important to the platform.
As we know, one of the premier ways to market on the Internet is by use of hashtags. And, a recent graphic developed by MarketingPros reveal interesting statistics regarding the significance of hashtags.
Science of hashtags
The graphic includes statistics that examine how many hashtags to use in a post. The graph shows the percentage of follower interaction based on the number of hashtags that are used.
By examining number of hashtags to follower interaction (# – percent) the findings were as follows:
Top ten tags
With this information, it is revealed that posts with eleven, nine, and six hashtags see the most user engagement, respectively.
The infographic also complied a list of the top ten hashtags used: love, instagood, photooftheday, tbt, beautiful, cute, happy, fashion, me, followme.
The number one hashtag of “love” has been used almost one billion times on the platform. Some users will even utilize hashtags like #followforfollow or #likeforlike to implement engagement for those who may not yet be following them.
Other stats
While hashtags are the main resource for engagement on Instagram, the infographic included other statistics that are found in the likeability of photos. This includes that the best time to post photos are Mondays and Thursdays anytime expect between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
It was found that photos that include faces receive 38 percent more likes on average, photos using negative space receive 29 percent more likes on averages, and the inclusion of blue is 24 percent more popular than the inclusion of red.
#Awesome
Even though Instagram has the capability of video sharing, photos gain twice as much engagement. With 28 percent of the United States holding Instagram accounts and 300 million daily users across America, the platform seems to be doing something right.