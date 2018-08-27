Tech News
Internet activity stats – all platforms saw an increase this year
(TECH NEWS) Be it Snapchat, Netflix, or text messaging, all use is on the rise – let’s dig into the newest stats on usage!
Remember when the Internet first launched and some people said, “yeah, that’ll never last,” and they were insanely wrong?
Nearly everything can now be done with the click of a button in cyber space: you can connect with old friends, buy your groceries, and find endless entertainment (AKA, memes: nothing is better than memes).
The Internet is constantly being used all over the world and only continues to grow more popular as time marches on – let’s look at what’s changed in just the last year alone.
Looking at a number of social media platforms, streaming services, and emailing to see what happens in a mere 60 seconds on the Internet, and the long and short of it is that all usage rose in the last year.
Facebook:
2017 – 900,000 logins per minute
2018 – 973,000 logins per minute
Text Messages:
2017 – 16 million sent per minute
2018 – 18 million sent per minute
YouTube:
2017 – 4.1 million videos viewed per minute
2018 – 4.3 million videos viewed
Google Play and App Store:
2017 – 342,000 apps downloaded per minute
2018 – 375,000 apps downloaded
Instagram:
2017 – 46,200 posts uploaded per minute
2018 – 174,000 posts uploaded per minute
Twitter:
2017 – 452,000 Tweets sent per minute
2018 – 481,000 Tweets sent per minute
Tinder:
2017 – 990,000 swipes per minute
2018 – 1.1 million swipes per minute
Emails:
2017 – 156 million sent per minute
2018 – 187 million sent per minute
Amazon Echo:
2017 – 50 Voice-First Devices Shipped per minute
2018 – 67 Voice-First Devices Shipped per minute
Facebook Messenger:
2017 – 15,000 GIFs sent per minute
2018 – 25,000 GIFs sent per minute
SnapChat:
2017 – 1.8 million snaps created per minute
2018 – 2.4 million snaps created per minute
Online Shopping:
2017 – $751,522 spent per minute
2018 – $862,823 spent per minute
Google:
2017 – 3.5 million search queries per minute
2018 – 3.7 million search queries per minute
The infographic also listed that in 2017, there were 40,000 hours of Spotify listened to per minute, and in 2018, there were 38 million What’s App messages sent per minute.
It’s no surprise that the statistics of Internet usage are only increasing. That’s likely to be the trend for many years to come; the only downfall in usage of a specific social media or website being if something else replaces it (ala when Facebook crushed MySpace).
