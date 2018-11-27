Tech News
Just *one* Android game infected half a million users
(TECH NEWS) Just one lone Android app was able to infect hundreds of thousands before being pulled – will Google improve security?
Are you an Android phone user? If so, you could be one of the more than 560,000 users who recently downloaded a malware-filled Google Play app, according to TechSpot. Yep. You read that correctly. On November 19, a security researcher named Lukas Stefanko announced on Twitter that he had discovered 13 Android game apps that were actually carefully disguised malware and that more than half a million users had already downloaded them.
According to Stefanko, all the apps in this particular security breach were car simulator games with names like “Truck Cargo Simulator.” All 13 were developed by someone going by the name of Luiz O Pinto and averaged decent reviews in the Google Play store, which are now assumed to be paid and/or fake.
What users saw when they tried to play these games was a “Made with Unity” logo, followed by the app immediately crashing and the icon seemingly disappearing, making it harder to delete the app from phones. But these apps turned out to be more than just buggy annoyances. Instead, they were surreptitiously downloading an APK (Android application package) called “Game Center” as well as installing additional malware.
According to TechCrunch, there isn’t a consensus among malware scanners on what the malware actually does at this point. However, it says that the malware will launch every time an Android device starts up, allowing the malware creator to have “full access” to its network traffic, which could easily lead to data theft.
The good news: All 13 apps have since been pulled from the Google Play store due to violation of Google’s policies, according to Google spokesperson Scott Westover.
The bad news: This this isn’t the first time Google has had to deal with issues in its Google Play store. According to TechCrunch, more than 700,000 malicious apps had to be removed from the store in 2017.
In response to these multiple security breaches — including the Google+ user-data fiasco, which led to its demise — Google announced that it began an effort dubbed “Project Strobe” earlier this year. According to the company this so-called “root-and-branch” review looked at third-party developer access to Google accounts and Android device data.
The company says it will roll out additional controls and update policies in the coming months.
Thanks to Google, you’ll need an emergency hashtag plan asap
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Google is playing catch up, which means your brand will need a new strategy for both listening and reacting.
1999 was a solid year. The first non-stop world trip in a balloon occurred, the women’s national soccer team won the world cup, Pokemon took America by storm and the internet saw its first round of internet reviews. Here we are, nearly 20 years later and Google is adapting its reviewing system to match the times — with hashtags.
What started as RateItAll.com, Deja.com, epinions.com has now amassed into thousands of websites, forums and comment sections all enabling John Doe behind to leave a review from the comfort of their screen. Now, Google Maps is enabling John and all of his pals to use hashtags on their reviews.
The goal is to make more restaurants findable. For example, if you find a coffee shop that has the perfect ambiance for a date spot you could hashtag it #datenight. Then it would be added to the other reviews with that tag and anyone using Google Maps who search the tag would see it was labeled as such. Other hashtags could be used for accessibility (#wheelchairfriendly) or dietary restrictions (#glutenfree).
Google suggests that each review has five hashtags at the end of the post that way the post is easy to read and easy to label.
The hashtag feature rolled out globally and quietly just over a week ago. As of writing, it is only available to Android devices and has only been advertised to the members of Google Maps’ Local Guides program — a program that allows members to share reviews, photos and knowledge about businesses and other places they go to.
These tiny hashtags have potentially huge ramifications. While non-specific hashtags like #love or #food won’t help or harm, hashtags like the ones aforementioned or the myriad of other possibilities could tip the scales either way.
There’s no doubt that the hashtags will allow users of Google Maps to discover more businesses and places. While there’s no information on when the hashtag feature will make its way to iOS or the web, businesses should start putting together plans.
Yes, I’m sure everyone has phenomenal social media plans in place. But this is going to be a completely different beast. Whether it is a plan to utilize the hashtag feature, a plan for damage control, or a plan to create a brand specific hashtag specifically for the Google Maps feature, it would behoove everyone have a hashtag plan in place.
Why Instagram’s latest crackdown could shut down your account
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Long are the days of paying for fame as Instagram cracks down on fake followers and associated interactions.
A friend of mine celebrated a birthday a few months ago. For her birthday, her boyfriend bought her Instagram followers for her dog’s account. Based on some new rules coming in hot, lil’ pup may be on the search for some new followers.
First off, yep. You read that right – my friend’s boyfriend bought her dog’s Instagram some followers. What a time to be alive.
Secondly, Instagram seems to be *actually* fed up with the fake followers scheme. I imagine it has something to do with directly tarnishing the organic-ness of the app’s interactions and the direct violation of the app’s terms and conditions.
Insta’s first step in this clean up is to remove people’s accounts who use “inauthentic follows.”
You know the type – the automated apps that people leave that leave super spammy comments to get people to follow them. Or the ones that #followforfollow and then unfollow you a day later. Instagram is apparently sending notices (effectively cease and desists) to users that use the spam bots saying they need to cuts ties from apps or see their Insta experience impacted – loss of features seem to be included in that impact.
A lot of the spam-bots require Insta users to input their password and username into the app (THIS IS WHY WE CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS) in order for the bots to do their bidding. I have no clue why on earth anyone would give a stranger a backdoor key to their phone / literally everything on it, but hey, some people like living life in the danger zone.
It is speculated that a big reason for this crackdown is a trickle down from Insta’s dad, Facebook, and their increasing intolerance for foreign misinformation campaigns that have been plaguing the country for a while now. Apparently, Facebook has removed over 750 million inauthentic accounts in the past quarter alone. Woof.
Insta has been working to remove the fake accounts since 2014 but this is the first time we’ve heard it so publicly and candidly discussed, and rumors are that there is no appeals process (we shall see). With the evolution of the app and the learning tools that accompany it, this is a very logical, iron-fisted, and honestly pretty welcomed policy enforcement.
So. If you’re one of the purchasers, or you happen to be following one, brace yourself for impact as those fake followers begin to be removed and stats plummet.
How Facebook’s new unsend feature complicates your business
(TECHNOLOGY) Facebook now has a nifty unsend feature, but it could put a kink in your business in unforseen ways.
Well, well, well, Facebook’s at it again. The social media giant has been in the news this month due to a scathing New York Times article on the leadership’s mishandling of the campaign interference crisis. While you were probably seething about Zuck and Sandberg, a new feature was quietly released – you now have the ability to unsend a message on Facebook Messenger.
The ugly origins of unsend
At first it may seem innocuous, but its origins are anything but innocent. In April, TechCrunch reported that some of Zuckerberg’s Facebook messages had been deleted; some messages were even to non-Facebook employees, and they were deleted due to “privacy concerns.” Hmm.
Unlike the current unsend feature, there was no “tombstone” message indicating something had been deleted. This was a clear abuse of power — and even worse, the messages could contain important information about ethical wrongdoings (perhaps related to Cambridge Analytica or the Russian election interference?) at Facebook. What was in the messages? The world may never know.
How unsend works
If you’re wondering how this new “unsend” feature works, here’s what you need to know:
- You can unsend any message in Messenger within 10 minutes of sending.
- This applies to text, group chats, photos, videos, and links.
- A “tombstone” message is displayed indicating a message has been deleted.
- You can’t remove a single text bubble (within a message) of something someone’s sent you.
- You have the choice when unsending to remove just for you, or remove for everyone.
What it means for your business
If you’re using Messenger for your business (especially Messenger chatbots), this could mean good and bad things, but the real implications are yet to be seen.
For customers that may tend to act out in anger and angrily message your business, you might see people unsend angry messages. This could be good for the egos of your customer service team, but you’ll also want to reach out and talk your customers down in those moments they’re frustrated.
But for most businesses, the legal effects on this new feature leave more questions than answers.
In short, your digital paper trail to CYA may be compromised with unsend. In a world where legal departments are already leery of Facebook, and rightfully so, this could make things a lot more complicated.
For instance, if you use a Messenger chatbot and someone claims discrimination based off the conversation and they used unsend, you’ll have less information to back up your story.
“But don’t worry!” Facebook tells us. “We’ll keep the messages on our server for a short period of time!”
A short period of time…? Are we talking one week, six weeks, one year? What does that even mean?
Overall, make sure to consider possible scenarios on how this change might affect your business.
Does this mean you might need to up your business insurance in light of more potential legal battles? Maybe. Does this mean you might need to shorten your response time to catch the angry customers or even potential customers before they unsend? Probably.
As this new feature rolls out, we’ll see more and more of the unknown implications coming to light. Regardless, make sure you and your business are prepared.
