Lambda wants you to learn to code without paying immediately

Computer programing is in, and those of us who majored in Coffeehouse Ethics or Philosophy of Matcha are taking notice.

Regrettably, those same fields aren’t renowned for being particularly lucrative, which is why Lambda’s decision to offer a comprehensive, six-month coding bootcamp for no up-front charge comes as a refreshing relief.

Free Until It’s Not

To be clear, the education itself isn’t free—the total charge for a six-month full-time course is $20,000. However, Lambda offers several different reimbursement programs, starting at $0 up-front. Once you complete the course and get a job, you pay back your tuition with 17 percent of your salary for two years.

There are varying degrees of reimbursement as well.

For example, you can opt to pay half of the tuition after you complete the course, thereby lowering your reimbursement period to one year of paying 17 percent of your salary.

Finally, the maximum amount that Lambda will accept from you caps out at $30,000, meaning that you don’t have to worry about losing a huge chunk of a high-paying salary.

Full-Time Coding

When in the program, you’ll spend the hours of 9:00 AM through 6:00 PM PST learning the ins and outs of basic C++ and JavaScript programming in multiple different fields, including mobile platforms. The idea is that, after six months of specific direction from live instructors, you will have a firm grasp of computer programming fundamentals.

The lack of an up-front fee makes this full-time coding schedule all the more alluring, since one is unlikely to have a full-time job in conjunction with eight-plus hours per day of intensive coding instruction.

Positive Reception

A glance at Course Report’s Lambda page shows how overwhelmingly positive this experience has been for students thus far. Rarely does any educational institution amass five-star reviews with little in the way of criticism, but Lambda’s program seems to be legitimate enough to warrant working with the Y Combinator seed accelerator—a feat that speaks volumes for Lambda’s credibility.

If you’re even remotely interested in computer programming and you’d like to dip your toes in the water, Lambda’s program may be the opportunity you need to start your programming career.

