Macy’s gets sued over illegal use of facial recognition in Illinois
(TECH NEWS) Macy’s is in hot water for its use of Clearview AI’s facial recognition tools to identify customers.
Macy’s is getting sued for allegedly misusing a facial recognition program to illegally identify shoppers in their stores. A woman filed a class action lawsuit against Macy’s in Chicago, claiming that the fashion retail giant has violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.
BIPA is one of the strictest data protection laws in the country. Passed in 2008, it requires companies doing business within Illinois state lines to first get a person’s permission before collecting biometric information about them, such as identifying facial details. Any such information that is collected must be securely stored, and destroyed in a timely manner.
The plaintiff, one Isela Carmine, based her suit on reports from Buzzfeed News and The New York Times which revealed that Macy’s had conducted over 6,000 searches using faces captured on store security camera footage. She asserts that storing and using facial data about Macy’s customers without fully disclosing this practice constitutes a clear violation of BIPA, adding that Macy’s can potentially use that information to track customers and use their identity for business purposes against their will.
Though it is not named in the lawsuit, the tool that Macy’s used to perform those searches was developed by none other than Clearview AI: the facial recognition company bringing about, as an NYT headline quipped, “the end of privacy as we know it.”
Clearview AI works by collecting human facial data from billions of public photographs using websites like Facebook and Google. It organizes them into a searchable database: Put in a picture, and you get a person’s identity. Because they use publicly available photos, these pictures are utilized without the subject’s knowledge or consent.
Clearview is primarily marketed as a tool for law enforcement, which is already considered (to put it lightly) controversial. But as Buzzfeed and the New York Times demonstrated, Clearview is also available for private use. Because, of course it is.
Carmine vs Macy’s will determine whether or not that particular use of Clearview’s technology was legal. But the suit invites another big question: Under BIPA, is it legal for Clearview AI to operate at all in Chicago? This is a highly pertinent question, considering that when ethical concerns prompted the Canadian Privacy Commissioner to launch a probe into Clearview’s practices, they suddenly announced plans to stop doing business in Canada entirely.
This industry has existed in a legal grey area for too long, which allowed businesses like Clearview to get used to behaving badly. The clarity that we’ve been waiting for around these applications of facial recognition tech is coming soon: it just remains to be seen exactly who it will end up benefiting.
The newest booming business: Hiding from facial recognition
(TECH NEWS) ‘Cloaking’ is the new way to hide your face. Companies are making big money designing cloaking apps that thwart your features by adding a layer of make up, clothing, blurring, and even transforming you into your favorite celebrity.
Facial recognition companies and those who seek to thwart them are currently locked in a grand game of cat and mouse. Though it’s been relentlessly pursued by police, politicians, and technocrats alike, the increasing use of facial recognition technology in public spaces, workplaces, and housing complexes remains a widely unpopular phenomenon.
So it’s no surprise that there is big money to be made in the field of “cloaking,” or dodging facial recognition tech – particularly during COVID times while facial coverings are, literally, in fashion.
Take Fawkes, a cloaking app designed by researchers at the University of Chicago. It is named for Guy Fawkes, the 17th century English revolutionary whose likeness was popularized as a symbol of anonymity, and solidarity in V For Vendetta.
Fawkes works by subtly overlaying a celebrity’s facial information over your selfies at the pixel level. To your friends, the changes will go completely unnoticed, but to an artificial intelligence trying to identify your face, you’d theoretically look just like Beyonce.
Fawkes isn’t available to the general public yet, but if you’re looking for strategies to fly under the radar of facial recognition, don’t fret; it is just one example of the ways in which cloaking has entered the mainstream.
Other forms of cloaking have emerged in the forms of Tik Tok makeup trends, clothes that confuse recognition algorithms, tools that automatically blur identifying features on the face, and much more. Since effective facial recognition relies on having as much information about human faces as possible, cloaking enthusiasts like Ben Zhao, Professor of computer science at the University of Chicago and co-developer of Fawkes, hope to make facial recognition less effective against the rest of the population too. In an interview with The New York Times, Zhao asserts, “our [team’s] goal is to make Clearview [AI] go away.”
For the uninitiated, Clearview AI is a start-up that recently became infamous for scraping billions of public photos from the internet and privately using them to build the database for a law enforcement facial recognition tool.
The CEO of Clearview, Hoan Ton-That, claimed that the tool would only be improved by these workarounds and that in long run, cloaking is futile. If that sounds like supervillain talk, you might see why he’s earned himself a reputation similar to the likes of Martin Shkreli or Ajit Pai with his company’s uniquely aggressive approach to data harvesting.
It all feels like the beginning of a cyberpunk western: a story of man vs. machine. The deck is stacked, the rules are undecided, and the world is watching. But so far, you can rest assured that no algorithm has completely outsmarted our own eyeballs… yet.
Australia wants Facebook and Google to pay media royalties
Australia seeks to require Facebook and Google to pay royalties to media companies for use of news content on their platforms.
Australia is in the process of requiring tech giants, Facebook and Alphabet, to pay royalties to Australian media companies for using their content. Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced the move the day after the US Congressional antitrust hearing that put the CEOs of Facebook, Alphabet, Amazon, and Apple back in the regulatory spotlight.
In addition to the pressure from the United States investigation into market control by these companies, global leaders are calling for similar regulations. Though none have been successful, media companies in Germany, France, and Spain have pushed for legislation to force Google to pay licensing fees to use their news content. Some companies have been pushing for this for years and yet, the tech giants keep dragging out their changes, even admitting their actions are wrong.
In 2019, the Australian government instructed Facebook and Google to negotiate voluntary deals with Australian media to use their content. The Australian government says the companies failed to follow through on the directive, and therefore will be forced to intervene. They have 45 days to reach an agreement in arbitration, after which the Australian Communications and Media Authority will create legally binding terms for the companies on behalf of the Australian government.
Google claims the web traffic that it drives to media websites should be compensation enough for the content. A Google representative in Australia asserts that the government regulations would constitute interference into market competition – which would be the point, Google!
According to a 2019 study, an estimated 3,000 journalism jobs have been lost in the last decade. The previous generation of media companies has paid substantial advertising fees to Google and Facebook while receiving nothing in return for the use of its news content. Frydenberg asserts the regulatory measures are necessary to protect consumers and ensure a “sustainable media landscape” in the country.
Onboarding for customers and employees made easy
(TECH NEWS) Cohere enables live, virtual onboarding at bargain prices to help you better support and guide your users.
Web development and site design may be straightforward, but that doesn’t mean your customers won’t get turned around when reviewing your products. Onboarding visitors is the simplest solution, but is it the easiest?
According to Cohere–a live, remote onboarding tool–the answer is a resounding yes.
Cohere claims to be able to integrate with your website using “just 2 lines of code”; after completing this integration, you can communicate with, guide, and show your product to any site visitor upon request. You’ll also be able to see what customers are doing in real time rather than relying on metrics, making it easy to catch and convert customers who are on the fence, due to uncertainty or confusion.
There isn’t a screen-share option in Cohere’s package, but what they do include is a “multiplayer” option in which your cursor will appear on a customer’s screen, thus enabling you to guide them to the correct options; you can also scroll and type for your customer, all the while talking them through the process as needed. It’s the kind of onboarding that, in a normal world, would have to take place face-to-face–completely tailored for virtual so you don’t have to.
You can even use Cohere to stage an actual demo for customers, which accomplishes two things: the ability to pare down your own demo page in favor of live options, and minimizing confusion (and, by extension, faster sales) on the behalf of the customer. It’s a win-win situation that streamlines your website efficiency while potentially increasing your sales.
Naturally, the applications for Cohere are endless. Using this tool for eCommerce or tech support is an obvious choice, but as virtual job interviews and onboarding become more and more prevalent, one could anticipate Cohere becoming the industry example for remote inservice and walkthroughs.
Hands-on help beats written instructions any day, so if companies are able to allocate the HR resources to moderate common Cohere usage, it could be a huge win for those businesses.
For those two lines of code (and a bit more), you’ll pay anywhere from $39 to $129 for the listed packages. Custom pricing is available for larger businesses, so you may have some wiggle room if you’re willing to take a shot at implementing Cohere business-wide.
