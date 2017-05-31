Streamline your mobile mailing efforts with Mailcell

Cellular mail solution

Have you been looking for a way to send emails even faster? Mailcell is streamlining mobile emailing efforts by using phone numbers instead of email addresses.



With the application, users will be able to choose numbers from their contacts or type in phone numbers directly in order to send emails.

Mailcell

The creators of Mailcell feel that typing in phone numbers, rather than email addresses, will save time. Many people may not have email addresses saved directly to their phones, so they are not as available as phone numbers are. With this application, they feel like they have found a solution because all you need is the phone number to get started.

The Mailcell display looks similar to other popular email applications.

There are many of the same features as well such as separate folders to organize emails, the option to keep emails private and the ability to see whether an email has been read or not. Through the application, users can also send voice messages, verify their location and send contact information in addition to the usual photo and video attachments. At this time, documents cannot be scanned in to send but that feature will be added soon.

Simple to start

Getting started with Mailcell is easy. After downloading the app, simply choose a contact from your phonebook or type in a phone number to send an email.

Other friends who also have Mailcell will be automatically added to your contacts.

If you are sending an email to someone for the first time, you have the option whether or not to save them to your contacts. That’s it! Mailcell can be used just like any other email application on your phone.

streamlining on cells

Though it is true that most people save phone numbers to their contacts before emails, remembering anything we put in our phones poses a problem. Therefore typing in a phone number versus an email address may not save time for everyone. However, Mailcell is attempting to create a more efficient process for sending emails when doing so from your phone. At this time, Mailcell can be used on both iOS and Android devices.

#Mailcell