How to Marie Kondo your digital desktop (and become a genius)
(TECH) You’re a living, breathing human, so you’ve heard of Marie Kondo by now, but did you know her method applies to more than your closet?
The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up Your Digital Desktop
By now, there’s no avoiding Marie Kondo’s magical art of tidying up. She’s fully turned our lives upside down and inside out and she’s shaking every last piece of hoarded junk from our clammy, nervous, fear-of-needing-it-later grasp.
Based loosely on the idea that if the things you possess no longer spark joy, thank them for their service and drop them off at the nearest Goodwill.
And for many of us, it’s working.
It’s remarkable that many of us just needed the push to pay our respects to our old things to finally let them go. So, while you’ve been throwing out t-shirts you’ve had since high school and chucking college tchotchkes, you’ve probably neglected to tackle your workspace.
We get it, workspaces are sacrosanct – they can be messy for a reason. Geniuses have messy workspaces! There’s a method to the madness (or maybe not)!
However, just as too much clutter can cloud our personal lives and leave us feeling overwhelmed and stressed out, so can clutter in our workspaces.
Personally, I advocate an empty desk.
When I’ve worked in offices, teammates have marveled at my non-commitment to my workspace. How can you keep your space so empty? Don’t you have any pictures of dogs or loved ones? Does anyone love you? For me, an empty desk is a like a primed, blank canvas; it’s the optimal space for discovery and imagination.
However, my Mac’s desktop is another story. Loose Word docs (Who the eff uses Word docs?!), random screenshots of closed captioned scenes from Law & Order: SVU, screen grabs of Tweets I want to reference (For what? For whom?), and PDFs storing confirmation emails for things I’ve received long ago.
Bottom line, I’m hoarding digital garbage and it’s stressing me out.
Most of us know the feeling. We’re holding on to past work for previous clients, drafts of projects that never came to fruition, JPEGs by the tens of thousands for garbage pictures we’re never going to edit, extremely old expense reports, abandoned Keynote presentations and bookmarks by the million for sites we think we’ll be revisiting.
So, what to do? Do just as Marie Kondo asks and determine if these assets spark joy. No? Take them to the trash.
Okay, maybe not all files spark “joy,” but not all are necessary – stop making promises to yourself. Keep files that you’ll really need – such as current work, work you want to keep for your portfolio, and any client records that you’re legally required to protect. For personal items, keep tax returns and ditch the photos of people who are no longer in your life.
There, that’s a start.
Here’s a good rule of thumb I live by as a writer – never keep notes for ideas. Notes are excuses. Notes are lazy. They are reminders of ideas you pretend you’ll keep for another time. However, by the time you return, the idea’s different, gone, or irrelevant.
Want to increase productivity? Make the idea actionable the moment it comes to you and give yourself a firm 24 hour deadline. If you haven’t moved on it, toss it.
By the way, as of this writing, I still have a semi-cluttered digital desktop, but I don’t have any notes. I’m a work in progress and maybe a genius.
Upload a pic, this site sizes it for 7 social media sites at once
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Creating the correctly-sized images for each social media platform can take a lot of time and patience. A new app helps to make this process simple.
A goal that most all of us have is to always be increasing efficiency and productivity. The more that we complete repeated tasks, the more we are able to cut out unnecessary steps and get to the end result faster.
I have found this to be true in terms of social media management. Each platform has their own rules, their own means of posting, and it takes time and attentiveness to get your message across each individual site.
One of the most time consuming aspects of this is the visual component. It’s not only time consuming, but also crucial to have as part of your post as that is what draws an audience’s attention.
The issue with this is that there are different settings for each platform, forcing us to have specially-sized photos for each social media site. This was a problem I ran into a few months back when I was attempting to create a logo for my company to be used for each platform. What looked good on Facebook, wouldn’t translate to LinkedIn, and so on.
Now, I’ve learned of a one-stop-shop to create sizes for each social media site. This was found in the form of Landscape.
Landscape describes itself as “streamlined image resizing for social media.” The app lets you prepare images that meet the aspects for each social media site.
The free app was created by Sprout Social and it’s easy to use. First, you select an image and upload it to Landscape. Then, you choose the social networks that you want the image to be sized for. Finally, you crop the images to their respective sizes and upload them to your pages.
“Landscape is a powerful image resizing tool designed to help social media marketers, content creators and business owners develop a standout presence in an increasingly visual social world,” says Sprout Social.
“Our tool offers social media professionals an efficient way to produce multiple image sizes optimized for social media profiles, messages and campaigns – ultimately giving them more time to focus on what matters most: fostering engagement and authentic conversations through social.”
It’s as simple as that and helps save you time and aggravation.
This story was first published on June 04, 2018.
Startup helps you optimize yourself based on your DNA
(TECH NEWS) Based on your genetic code, your profile contains easy to follow lifestyle recommendations that will help you make the best dietary, fitness, stress management, and dental choices.
I always hear folks in the weight room talk about fellow gym-rats who have the “right DNA.” When I was younger I never quite understood the analogies: Arnold Schwarzenegger had the right DNA. Legendary NFL running back Gale Sayers had the right DNA. Muhammad Ali had it in spades. You get the idea.
These are athletes who had/have the right stuff. They were gifted. Their talents came naturally. Doesn’t mean they didn’t have to train but somewhere in their genetic makeup they had a spark that the rest of us did not. Somebody else could run all day long or lift all sorts of weights but for some guys and girls it’s all for naught; they just don’t have it.
That doesn’t mean that the rest of us lesser mortals should give up and stand in the corner with gum on our nose. It just means we should work to maximize the cards we were dealt. I may never know the thrill of bursting through a hole and scampering 100 yards for a touchdown but new-kid-in-town DNA Lifestyle Coach will tailor a winning profile for me based on my genetics that will have reaching for new heights.
DNA Lifestyle Coach is a genetic test and results interpretation engine that will help you choose the optimal diet, sports, dental and skin care products, and stress reduction activities.
All recommendations we provide are heavily supported by widely regarded peer-reviewed studies as well as professionals in nutria-genetics, sports genetics, psycho-genetics, and beer-genetics. Ok, that last one I made up just to see if you were paying attention. Anyway, your genetic profile is a highly customized wellness advice, based on your personal genetic peculiarities and lifestyle.
Once your DNA is tested, Lifestyle Coach processes your results through a patented AI engine to offer easy-to-follow instructions that allow users to optimize their body and mind’s performance. Easy-to-follow lifestyle recommendations help individuals make the best dietary, fitness, stress management, and dental choices.
And that’s not all, Lifestyle Coach’s Fitness panel determines the sporting activities that are the best fit for you, taking into account if you are prone to injury, your aerobic vs. anaerobic abilities, best fitness regimen and amount of exercise needed to lose weight, get fit and achieve better results.
OK, so now you get how it works. Indulge me for a minute. Check this out: I recently read in Runner’s World (this month actually) about athletes tapping into new startups like Lifestyle Coach (on Kickstarter or similar) to analyze their DNA and learn how to improve their athletic and physical performance.
But why can’t this particular app tell you how to optimize your sleep schedule, what to eat for your brain power or how to improve your work productivity? Heck, it doesn’t HAVE to be just health related. I’m sure our DNA can shed some light on how to maximize our work life and mindset. Maybe it can tell us how to become better managers and leaders.
Everything is becoming Smart: our homes, our cars and even our coffee pots. But the original smart app is the one coursing through our veins. If we can tap into and harness that power I’d say we all need to watch out.
This story was first published July 2015.
Photographer’s ‘I quit’ letter to Instagram is epic, inspiring
(SOCIAL MEDIA) People whine about Instagram (or any social network) endlessly, but one photographer’s adios note may inspire others to follow suit.
It’s no secret that Instagram, and social media in general, gets flack for inciting the feeling to compare yourself to others when looking at their “perfect” content. Instagram especially aids in giving an illusion that certain users have amazing, picture-perfect lives.
And as the popularity of the media, and the follower count, grows, the pressure to create likeable content grows, creating this insane subculture where Instagram has taken on a life of its own. In this subculture, regular people fancy themselves: influencers, models, and photographers.
Sure, we live in a world where it’s acceptable to be whatever you want, but this can be dangerous as it makes those who have worked their tails off to develop a true talent get lost in the shuffle. This is especially true of professional photographers, as there is so much more to photography than selecting the right filter.
A photographer named Nick feels this sentiment, as he has written an inspiring message – vowing to ditch Instagram and create a space for true photographers to share their work and engage a community.
“For photographers like me, it just doesn’t work,” Nick writes on his website. “Whether you have 5 followers of 500,000, it’s not a place for photographers looking to share their work with a community of thoughtful, engaged people.
“Worse, it creates a toxic treadmill of insecurity and self-doubt by encouraging us to focus on follower counts, hearts and worthless comments. I’ve been there, obsessing over followers and likes. It’s not a good place to be.”
He then writes he wants to create a space with consistent, regular feedback. While this space does not have a platform or a name, Nick is committed to developing an app in the public eye, in real time, where people can follow its development.
Now, there’s something that can be qualified as true innovation. It will be kicking off Soon 2019, and those interested in following can sign up via email for an inside look when the time comes.
While this could turn into something amazing for photographers, it also gives us non-photographers something to think about. Nick has challenged himself to leave the unhealthiness of social media comparison behind; maybe challenge yourself (in small steps, of course).
Next time you’re out, try refraining from snapping a picture of your dinner for the ‘Gram, and just focus on eating it. Don’t worry about recording an entire concert for your story, focus on enjoying it. Sure, Instagram exists for us to showcase the highlights in our life. But, what’s a life that’s not actually being lived, just posted?
