Mother’s Day gift list: Tech toys made by indie entrepreneurs for your indie mom

We’re here to help you win the Best Kid award with some awesome, meaningfully crafted tech gifts this Mother’s Day. And no, this list will not be full of obvious suggestions like smartwatches and chocolate.

For all of the cool moms

Instead, check out our gift ideas from The Grommet, a product launch platform that focuses on unique products created by innovators. All their featured products are built on strong values, including small-scale crafts, sustainable efforts, local manufacturing, and new takes on technology. Get the moms in your life something you can both feel good about this year.

1. MIST



Screen Cleaner & Microfiber Sponges by Mist $12.95

Is your mom constantly wiping off her phone after each use? This screen cleaner features a microfiber sponge and built-in antibacterial cleansing spray all in one tiny portable device. The cleanser is free of harsh chemicals, is great for sensitive skin and devices, and can be refilled.

2. Sensor Bag light



Sensor Bag light by SOI $24.95

Okay, bear with me. This looks like a useless enchanted glowing orb, but it’s actually quite practical. Throw this lightweight, magical sphere into the depths of a bag and never lose an item to the shadows again. Next time your mom is fumbling around her purse in the movie theater for contraband candy, this will ensure you get the right color Sour Patch Kids. She won’t have to waste battery using a phone flashlight. This little thing is automatic, hands free, and sustainably produced.

3. Marquee Lightbox



My Cinema Lightbox $29.95+

Available in mini, original, and extra large, the Marquee Lightbox provides a vintage way to showcase your thoughts. Mom can change it out as often as she likes, giving any room a cool retro vibe. The low voltage LED light doesn’t wear out, and is powered by either batteries or the included micro USB cable. You can even get extra symbol and letter packs for ultimate customization.

4. Charging Station



Universal Charging Outlet by thingCharger $39.95

Give mom a way to free up counter space, cut back cord clutter, and streamline device charging with this minimalist charging station. Featuring two standard outlets, two built-in USB ports, and a charging dock on top for phones or tablets, it powers a wide variety of devices. Lightning and micro-USB tips are included as well, allowing multiple devices to charge at the same time.

5. Charging handbag



Charging Clutch by Mighty Purse $84.95+

Whether your mom has an Android or an iPhone, this nifty handbag has a hidden battery inside so she can recharge on-the-go. The lightweight internal charger provides two recharges for each charge of its own. There are compartments and pockets for other things too, as well as an LED battery level indicator. Now mom can text you the whole day without worrying about her phone dying.

6. Wireless Scanner



PocketScan Wireless Scanner by Daduca $149.95

Technically this could be a present to yourself since it means even more tagged cute childhood photos surfacing on Facebook. Mom can wirelessly scan any text or image and upload it directly to her phone or tablet via Bluetooth. Even images that aren’t totally flat can be scanned. Bonus: scanned text or tables can be edited with Microsoft Office software.

7. Digital picture frame



Gesture Controlled Digital Art frame by Meural $595

The one picture frame to rule them all. This digital frame features anti-glare technology, making artwork look like it’s on a canvas. Load up your own pictures or feature any of the 30,000 works of art on Meural’s database. Change the display with a gesture of your hands or the phone app.

Wow your mom this Mother’s Day with these awesome tech toys by indie entrepreneurs. Take a look at The Grommet’s full offerings for even more ideas and get to snatching that Best Kid trophy.

