A no-cable economy

You worked a long day. You are tired. You just want to go home, kick off your shoes and relax in front of the television with your favorite show. When you flick on your favorites, have you ever wondered what it would be like if people cut their ties to their services entirely?



What would happen if everyone “cut the cord” with cable, radio, movie rentals, and so on? Would something else take its place?

Technology is always advancing

In the wake of the digital age, there is always the possibility that technology will force a change, or at least a transition to the latest, greatest thing.

Many cable providers have made a move towards digital content, either partially, or completely, as it tends to enhance both sound and picture.

But what happens when everyone does digital, or cordless? What is the bigger impact?

What about streaming services?

As more people look towards “cutting the cord” or ditching cable and other services altogether, streaming services might come to mind as the next logical place people would go for entertainment.

As these providers take on more users, what will happen to their rates and the rates of the most popular internet providers?

Let’s take a look at the most popular streaming services currently offered and what they cost per month (pennies have been rounded up):

Amazon Instant Video ($8/month, $99/year, or included with your Prime membership)

Crackle ($0)

DirectTV Now (was $35, now $60)

Google Play (varies per movie rental)

HBO Now ($15)

Hulu Plus($8)

iTunes ($5/movie rental)

Netflix ($9)

Pandora ($5)

Playstation Vue ($30-$65)

Showtime ($9)

Sling ($20-$40 -pricing varies based on your selected package)

Spotify ($10)

Vevo ($0)

YouTube Red ($10)

and various sports centered subscriptions ($10-$30)

and you can also choose to stream single networks like ABC, CBS, and NBC ($5)

More than subscription cost

At first glance, these subscription don’t seem expensive, however, most people have more than one subscription service and these prices do not include the internet provider’s fees so you have access to their platforms. Most users have also likely increased their internet speed in order to stream HD video, check their email, and surf the web at the same time, without constantly rebuffering.

What would happen if everyone decided to cut the cord?

Would there be enough internet for everyone? Could Netflix and Hulu successfully provide services for everyone in the world simultaneously? Would internet providers overload, or would they simply expand to accommodate the new influx of users? And then, there’s the question of bandwidth.

Consider what it *really* costs

As streaming use increases, so will the demand for bandwidth. As the demand for bandwidth increases, prices will inevitably go up. Consider this: a single hour of HD video takes up approximately 3GB of data.

According to a 2016 Sandvine report, Netflix accounts for 37 percent of all North American downstream traffic (with YouTube coming in second at 16 percent).

Media streaming is not a fad and it will continue to eat up bandwidth. As more and more IT professionals and businesses in general continue to rely on the cloud the back up their systems and store critical information, the need for bandwidth will continue to rise.

This begs the question: if the internet is already flooded with users, should we be cutting the cord on more services? Is it responsible to take up even more bandwidth for several devices to run simultaneously?

The caveat and the take away

What will happen to bandwidth prices? We know without a doubt, they will rise, but will they skyrocket beyond the average person’s means? Will we be able to afford even the most basic rates to access the Internet?

When we rely so heavily on the Internet, what will happen to the economy and the ways in which businesses conduct themselves; will some businesses revert to brick and mortar stores to combat the bandwidth competition?

There’s no doubt that once cords are inevitably and irreparable cut, people will want to increase their usage, as well as their speed (remember how slow things were on dial-up and how happy you were to upgrade to DSL?).



Think about an entire nation (or world) running multiple devices, then factor in all the major corporations doing the same and you can see how quickly all that bandwidth is going to get eaten up. Click To Tweet

Is there any need to deactivate your Netflix account and stop streaming your favorite shows? Of course not, but it is something to consider when you hear about how many people are weighing whether or not to cut ties with their providers and go completely online; what will happen when there isn’t enough bandwidth for everyone?

