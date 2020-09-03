Tech News
Pilot-free planes are finally here: Yay or nay?
(TECH NEWS) Pilotless planes are no longer a thing of the past: Aviation startup, Reliable Robotics, already has passenger planes on the runway, and they don’t plan on slowing down.
Goodbye, robo-cars. Hello, robo-planes!
Reliable Robotics, the 2017 startup developing autonomous flight technologies headed by former Tesla and SpaceX software engineers, hit another aviation milestone when the company completed a successful remote-piloted test flight of the passenger airplane, Cessna 208 Caravan (C208) over a populated area last month.
The 14 passenger aircraft owned by FedEx is larger than the 4-seat, single-engine airplane, C172 Skyhawk, which took off and landed in September 2019.
Beginning in January 2018, the C172 program was able to conduct their unmanned test flight less than 2 years from when they started. Designed and built to fit any fixed-wing aircraft, the company’s proprietary autonomous platform includes avionics, software, mechanisms, a communications system, remote command interfaces, and a backup system that has the capability for a pilot to take over if needed.
Following their 2019 success, the company later used the platform on the larger C208 with repeated triumph. They are now working with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on marketing their technology.
David Neeleman, founder of JetBlue Airways and four other commercial airlines, said, “Automated aircraft are going to fundamentally shift the entire airline business, and Reliable Robotics is well-positioned to be a key player in this new market. The progress their team has demonstrated in a short amount of time is very impressive.”
With $33.5 million in venture capital funding raised in two funding rounds, Reliable Robotics is indeed well-equipped to make more aviation firsts. The company plans to scale the 35-person startup by bringing in new aerospace and engineering talent. By building their own remote hardware and software, this will allow them to transform the future of aviation.
“Reliable Robotics has assembled a proven team with deep experience across aviation, aerospace, self driving cars, medical devices and robotics. I’m excited to see them achieve milestones methodically while prioritizing safety, and navigating a complex regulatory environment,” said Eclipse Ventures Partner Greg Reichow, formerly VP of Manufacturing at Tesla, Inc.
According to the company’s website, “Advanced automation will make aircraft safer, more reliable, more affordable and fundamentally transformative to the way goods and people move around the planet.”
Only time will tell if pilotless passenger planes will transform the future of aviation.
Integrate language learning into daily browsing with this new extension
(TECH NEWS) Interested in learning a second language but struggling to find the time? This new extension helps you learn French with no added time commitment.
Language education software has long struggled to help students who don’t have sufficient time to study and practice. Sparing ten minutes a day on Duolingo for language learning is a really big commitment for some folks, even during a quarantine (but hey, no judgement here). Fortunately, Fluent has arrived to eliminate your remaining excuses for being monolingual.
Fluent is a new browser extension that helps you practice French while you browse the web. By replacing words in your native language with vocabulary in your target language, everything that you read through your web browser becomes a tiny bit bilingual. Slowly, Fluent acclimates your brain to seeing and translating foreign words automatically by teaching them through contexts that you’re already familiar with. Right now it’s only available in French, but new language offerings are already in the works.
On their producthunt.com page, co-founder Ara Ghougassian says that Fluent “helps by removing the friction to practice; you install Fluent and instantly you’re learning new vocabulary right inside your browser. No apps, no notifications, no setting time aside to study.”
As a language learner myself, I love the idea of seamlessly integrating my studies into daily life. There’s nothing quite like being able to read in your target language. With Fluent, users are able to do that right away. Drills and flashcards are okay, but straight-up memorization isn’t a very engaging or intuitive way to learn.
That being said, if you’re serious about learning a language, it’s worth giving yourself a reality check here: There is no singular, effortless, or fast way to become proficient. There’s no avoiding the fact that real fluency does take considerable time and effort. Language learning is just like building up your muscles: You have to consistently exercise if you want to get stronger.
So while I wouldn’t necessarily recommend that you rely on Fluent alone to study, the extension is a great introduction to developing those habits in your language learning. This particularly helps folks who find the idea of picking up a new language from scratch intimidating. But if you’re just curious about French, you’ll love its bite-sized approach to learning new words (not to mention, the hint of French on every webpage means you’ll feel a little bit posh while you’re surfing the web)!
Language skills are a wonderful way to invest in yourself, expand your career prospects, and unlock doors to new cultures; Fluent makes it easy to get started on your journey. Bonne chance!
Seven months later: Will remote work continue after the pandemic?
(TECH NEWS) Now that many of us have grown accustomed to remote work whether we like it or not, can we expect it to stick around in post-COVID life?
As the world gears up for month 7 of the Coronavirus pandemic (you know the one), many remote workers are considering the possibility that they will have to work from home for the foreseeable, interminable future.
But is remote work really a viable avenue once all of this is over?
A simple answer eludes us. Publications such as Forbes view remote work’s problematic presence more of an inevitability to be tolerated, while independent sites like Sean Blanda pontificate that normalizing remote work will expedite globalization of American jobs. Regardless of the lens, both sides of the spectrum seem comfortable admitting that there is a lengthy list of both pros and cons for working from home in the future.
The question, then, becomes this: What will be most effective in years to come?
While one right avenue isn’t clear, what is clear is the set of circumstances that could invoke widespread remote work. Another pandemic, for example—or the natural extension of this one—may very well push employers to adopt distanced work environments. Similarly, high population density or overly expensive real estate influxes could easily bring traditionally in-office occupations to their knees.
Absent these problems, it seems highly unlikely that businesses will pivot to entirely remote options—unless pressure from employees convinces them otherwise.
The fact remains that many people find remote work, as a concept, desirable. Whether this desire stems from lack of experience with remote work or an aversion to office culture, there’s no denying our obsession with working from home.
And, when you factor in a dramatic cut in travel expenses and some of the unhealthier choices one tends to make when in an office all day, remote work starts to look like a viable long-term option. As long as you’re able to keep your benefits.
Of course, remote work is not without its fair share of problems. From decreased one-on-one contact with superiors and colleagues to reduced (read: nonexistent) collaborative opportunities, the remote space is a lonely row to hoe. Coworking spaces can help make up for this fact. But at that point, remote work isn’t really “remote” so much as “relocated”.
Even industries that involve large amounts of what one might incorrectly identify as socialization—teaching, for example—don’t translate particularly well to the remote medium. Anyone who has attempted to perform collaborative or social responsibilities online will tell you that the experience feels artificial and unproductive. These traits hardly make for a fulfilling career.
Another problem with remote work, necessary as it may be, is the perception thereof. Many view remote occupations as being synonymous with the gig economy: temporary, outsourced, and often lacking in substantial benefits or ascension opportunities.
It seems all too reasonable to assume that those perceptions could follow employees who shift to distanced working regardless of their prior environment.
Sadly, it’s too early to say whether or not we’ll see a significant upward tick in the prevalence of remote work for now. In a post-COVID world, there’s a substantial argument to be made for both sides. Until the time for those arguments arrives, though, we’ll have to keep guessing.
A Black Mirror episode we’d hate: Boeing 747s get updates from floppy disks
(TECH NEWS) Boeing still uses floppy disks to install updates for its 747s and 737s. But if it “ain’t broke,” do we need to stress over the fix?
Much of technology is strictly confined to the digital realm these days – so much, in fact, that we’re inclined to forget that things like floppy disks once ruled the land.
It’s harder to forget that they still rule the sky, though. An investigation of a decommissioned Boeing 747 by The Register found that the airborne behemoth’s key navigational databases were contingent on updates delivered to the cockpit via floppy disk – something that must be manually installed by an engineer once every four weeks.
If that isn’t enough to make your skin crawl, the fact that Boeing’s more modest 737 also uses floppy disks for updates to avionics software should do the trick.
To put how absurd this looks into perspective, imagine the latest iOS update arriving in a box on your porch, watching an Apple technician wire your phone via proprietary cable to a disk drive from the ’90s, and waiting for data to offload from the prehistoric-looking square flapjack of a disk onto your comparatively lavish device.
That’s about the size of it.
Should you feel as though this sounds like an episode of Black Mirror that no one asked for, believe us when we say you’re not alone; however, from a strictly age-based standpoint, floppy disks aboard airliners makes perfect sense.
The Boeing 747, grounded as a result of the recent plunge in airfare consumption due to COVID-19, was built decades ago, much like many of the planes that shuttle tens of thousands of passengers around the world every day. While newer models of airliner are, of course, purely digital and based largely on fiber optic systems, it’s most likely safer to keep using the current system of floppy updates for 747s than trying to completely rewire them.
Floppy disks are, in fact, renowned for their hardiness. Their outdated presence negates simple hacking attempts, and organizations from the International Space Station to the U.S. nuclear defense program have, at least until recently, used the tried-and-true floppy disk for a myriad of different updates and data storage purposes.
Putting aside the absurd surrealism of seeing a non-ironic example of floppy disk use in the 21st century, you probably don’t have much to worry about the next time you set foot in a 747. The current method of installing navigation system updates has worked for over 20 years; why mess with it now?
