Primed Mind helps you reach the full potential of daily life

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – there is an app for everything. Technology has become a major part of life and one of the most notable aspects are the apps we have right at our fingertips.

Part of me doesn’t even remember what life was like prior to smartphones and apps. I don’t even want to admit how many conversations I have with Siri on a weekly basis.

Much like getting sucked into keeping up with technology, we have ways of exhausting ourselves simply by dealing with the stressors of everyday life. Going back to the beginning – there’s an app for that in the form of Primed Mind.

According to developers, “Primed Mind is an immersive mindset coaching app providing self-improvement for people in every field. From communication to winding down after work, Primed Mind has a course that will allow you to improve on all aspects of life.”

Primed Mind works to help users learn, grow, and enhance their minds. This is done by use of personal mindset coach, Elliot, whose voice provides transformative visualization, setting goals, and relaxation techniques.

The app gives users primers for daily habits, personal goals, business, studies, and social settings. The main purpose of this app is to help users identify roadblocks, learn how to overcome them, and finally achieve their goals.

This is all done by going through the different courses in the app. Courses include: growth, recovery, health, confidence, communication, and determination.

According to an informational video on Primed Mind’s website, each course appears to be designed with seven sessions which take around 10 minutes each to complete. These courses are designed to help improve daily habits and accelerate in a professional setting.

Primed Mind offers “pro content” which is where athletes and superstars who have been trained by Elliot give their two cents. The app is available for iTunes and through Google Play.

Like anything else involving a personal coach or methods that are implemented to enhance your work/life balance, this probably isn’t something that works for everyone. However, it could be a good first step to take after acknowledging there is a goal you want to achieve, but you’re unsure of how to get there.