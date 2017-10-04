Taking product photos just got easier with Colormass

Do you know anything about 3D? Well besides knowing that you need special glasses to enjoy it fully, me neither. Luckily there a new platform that is making the power of 3D reconstruction available to everyone, without any extensive training or experience.

Colormass made their debut as one of the start-ups presenting at TechCrunch Disrupt. They developed a platform for users to convert images into 3D files that can be digitally manipulated to make lifelike spaces. It is a technique that many large manufacturing companies have been using for years. However, it has never been available on such a wide scale and cost efficient level.

Colormass is not complicated software. You can think of it as an add-on to the manufacturing process. The application uses algorithms to convert production files into 3D files. Companies can use these files to alter the texture and colors of certain products. The images can then be embedded into real scenes to make it easy for customers to visualize their products in different spaces. It’s like having a personalized photo-shoot without the extensive set design.

There are many programs that utilize this 3D reconstruction technology, however until now the main focus was for designing filters and creating videogames. That’s exactly where the creators of Colormass began. But soon, they found that the market was too saturated with this type of application and aimed to bring it into another realm of business. Their main goal was to aid in the digitization of any tangible product. “We want to enable everyone to be able to do this without knowing anything about 3D,” shared Balint Barli, one of the co-founders of Colormass. In their own words, they wanted to provide everyone with a less expensive option to create high quality marketing images and product design.

The creators behind Colormass are not stopping at 3D design. In the long run, they plan on archiving images to have a well-stocked library for product marketing. The library can also be used for designing videogames and virtual reality apps. With big endeavors on the horizon, Colormass is doing more than reshaping the product design game. With such a vast library, they will also compete with top imaging companies.