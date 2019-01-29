Social Media
Photographer’s ‘I quit’ letter to Instagram is epic, inspiring
(SOCIAL MEDIA) People whine about Instagram (or any social network) endlessly, but one photographer’s adios note may inspire others to follow suit.
It’s no secret that Instagram, and social media in general, gets flack for inciting the feeling to compare yourself to others when looking at their “perfect” content. Instagram especially aids in giving an illusion that certain users have amazing, picture-perfect lives.
And as the popularity of the media, and the follower count, grows, the pressure to create likeable content grows, creating this insane subculture where Instagram has taken on a life of its own. In this subculture, regular people fancy themselves: influencers, models, and photographers.
Sure, we live in a world where it’s acceptable to be whatever you want, but this can be dangerous as it makes those who have worked their tails off to develop a true talent get lost in the shuffle. This is especially true of professional photographers, as there is so much more to photography than selecting the right filter.
A photographer named Nick feels this sentiment, as he has written an inspiring message – vowing to ditch Instagram and create a space for true photographers to share their work and engage a community.
“For photographers like me, it just doesn’t work,” Nick writes on his website. “Whether you have 5 followers of 500,000, it’s not a place for photographers looking to share their work with a community of thoughtful, engaged people.
“Worse, it creates a toxic treadmill of insecurity and self-doubt by encouraging us to focus on follower counts, hearts and worthless comments. I’ve been there, obsessing over followers and likes. It’s not a good place to be.”
He then writes he wants to create a space with consistent, regular feedback. While this space does not have a platform or a name, Nick is committed to developing an app in the public eye, in real time, where people can follow its development.
Now, there’s something that can be qualified as true innovation. It will be kicking off Soon 2019, and those interested in following can sign up via email for an inside look when the time comes.
While this could turn into something amazing for photographers, it also gives us non-photographers something to think about. Nick has challenged himself to leave the unhealthiness of social media comparison behind; maybe challenge yourself (in small steps, of course).
Next time you’re out, try refraining from snapping a picture of your dinner for the ‘Gram, and just focus on eating it. Don’t worry about recording an entire concert for your story, focus on enjoying it. Sure, Instagram exists for us to showcase the highlights in our life. But, what’s a life that’s not actually being lived, just posted?
The highest earning YouTube star is a 7 year old #wow
(SOCIAL MEDIA) YouTube is dominated by a tiny child that is playing with toys. Unboxing has evolved!
Step aside, Markiplier. Out of the way, PewDiePie. Of all of the gaming commentators, cosmetics moguls, and online celebrities who made a living by posting YouTube videos this year, the highest earner and all-around star is a pint-size millionaire, seven-year-old Ryan, with his channel Ryan ToysReview.
According to Forbes, Ryan was the highest-earning YouTube influencer this year, raking in $21 million in advertising and another million from sponsored posts. Ryan’s channel has 17.3 million followers, usually other kids, and has amassed nearly 26 billion views since its launch in March 2015 when Ryan was four years old. Last year, his channel was ranked the #1 most-watched on YouTube for 40 consecutive weeks. Some of his videos have literally billions of views.
Ryan has perhaps been the most successful YouTuber to capitalize on the “unboxing” trend, wherein influencers open packages of products and explain and review them on camera.
In Ryan’s case, he’s living the dream as though every day were his birthday, enthusiastically unwrapping and playing with every kind of toy imaginable. One of his specialties is popping giant eggs full of surprises. Young viewers get the vicarious thrill of watching one of their peers play with the toys they covet.
Ryan’s content also includes science experiments, educational videos, animations, games, and a separate Ryan’s Family Review channel that features his parents and family-friendly activities.
In an NBC interview, Ryan explained that he has been successful because “I’m entertaining and I’m funny.”
The advent of the YouTube Kids app, which boasts 11 million active users and makes accessing online content easy for young children, has probably also helped.
Some jealous lesser YouTube stars like PewDiePie insist that Ryan is being exploited by his parents and that he’s racked up high numbers of views with bots.
These critics are suspicious of the fact that Ryan has a high number of views but proportionately lower engagement. However, parents worldwide will attest to the fact that their toddlers will happily watch Ryan’s videos over and over again without commenting.
Ryan has expanded his empire by signing with kids’ entertainment studio Pocket.watch and by plastering his likeness all over toys and apparel sold at Walmart and Target under the Ryan’s World label.
What else with Ryan do with his earnings? Fully 15 percent goes to a Coogan account that remains protected until Ryan reaches legal age. He says he wants to be a game developer when he grows up.
Has your Twitter account been hacked by ISIS?
(SOCIAL MEDIA) ISIS is using Twitter, as always, to spread propaganda, but are they using *your* account to do it? Maybe.
Hackers aligned with the Islamic State are hijacking dormant Twitter accounts to spread jihadist propaganda online. Is your account vulnerable to ISIS?
TechCrunch reports that the breach is the result of a well-known loophole in Twitter’s security protocols. For more than a decade, the platform did not require email confirmation for new accounts. As a result, an unknown number of dormant accounts are easy targets for hackers. Last June, in attempt the curb the growth of automated spam accounts on the platform, Twitter instituted mandatory email confirmation for all new accounts, but millions of older accounts remain unverified. Now, it appears that those accounts are being targeted by the Islamic State and its supporters.
To complicate matters, Twitter is only partly to blame.
According to the Washington Post, Twitters boasted more than 330 million monthly active users in the second quarter of 2018, but the platform is home to another 500 million dead or dormant accounts, and many of those dormant accounts were created using email addresses that no longer exist.
Popular email providers like Hotmail and Yahoo regularly delete and recycle dormant accounts after a period of just 12-18 months of inactivity. If your Twitter account was created using an email address that has been recycled, then an enterprising hacker only needs to reactivate your old email address to gain access to your username.
Enter Islamic State.
Also known as IS or ISIS, Islamic State is a terrorist organization that uses revenue from oil smuggling, extortion, and kidnappings to fund religious violence. From 2014 to 2018, Islamic State conducted or inspired more than 140 terrorist attacks in 29 countries.
Since its inception, ISIS has used social media platforms including Twitter and YouTube to recruit new members and promote sectarian violence. In 2014, IS announced the death of American journalist and hostage James Foley by releasing a video of Foley’s beheading on YouTube. Two years later, an account associated with IS reportedly used the hashtag #JustinBieber to troll the pop star’s fans with a graphic video that included scenes of four men being executed.
Twitter has suspended or deleted more than 1 million terrorist accounts since 2015, and more than 200,000 of those accounts were removed in the first half of 2018 alone. So should you be worried about the security of your Twitter handles? That all depends on whether or not your accounts are linked to an active email address.
Log on. Check your setting. Delete any accounts that are linked to dead email addresses.
The FBI has a new division to investigate leaks to the media
(MEDIA) The FBI has launched a division dedicated completely to investigating leaks, and the stats of their progress and formation are pretty surprising…
Expanding its capability to investigate potential governmental leaks to the media, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) created a new unit to address those threats in 2018.
Documents obtained by TYT as a part of their investigation identify the need for the unit as being due to a “rapid” increase in the number of leaks to the media from governmental sources.
“The complicated nature of — and rapid growth in — unauthorized disclosure and media leak threats and investigations has necessitated the establishment of a new Unit,” one of the released and heavily redacted documents reads.
The FBI appeared to create accounting functions to support the new division, with one document dated in May 2018 revealing that a cost code for the new unit was approved by the FBI’s Resource Analysis Unit.
In August 2017, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions had stated that such a unit had already been formed to address such types of investigations, which he had deemed as being too few in number shortly after taking office in February 2017.
By November of the same year, Sessions claimed that the number of investigations by the Justice Department had increased by 800%, as the Trump administration sought to put an end to the barrage of leaks regarding both personnel and policy that appeared to come from within the ranks of the federal government.
The investigation and prosecution of leaks to the media from government reached a zenith under the Obama administration, using a United States law that originated over 100 years ago in 1917, and was long unused for such purposes.
The Espionage Act treats the unauthorized release of information deemed to be secret in the interests of national security and could be used to harm the interests of the United States or aid an enemy as a criminal act. While controversial in application, the administration used it to prosecute more than twice as many alleged leakers than had been addressed by all previous administrations combined, a total of 10 leak-related prosecutions.
In July 2018, Reality Winner, pled guilty to one felony count of leaking classified information in 2016, representing the first successful prosecution of those who leaked governmental secrets to the media under the Trump administration.
Winner, a former member of the Air Force and a contractor for the National Security Agency at the time of her arrest, was accused of sharing a classified report regarding alleged Russian involvement with the election of 2016 with the news media. Her agreed-upon sentence of 63 months in prison was longer than the average of those convicted for similar crimes, with the typical sentence ranging from one to three and a half years.
Defendants charged under the Espionage Act by the FBI are challenged in mounting their case by the fact that they are prohibited of using a defense of disclosure in the public interest as a defense to their actions.
