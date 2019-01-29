Photographer’s ‘I quit’ letter to Instagram is epic, inspiring

It’s no secret that Instagram, and social media in general, gets flack for inciting the feeling to compare yourself to others when looking at their “perfect” content. Instagram especially aids in giving an illusion that certain users have amazing, picture-perfect lives.

And as the popularity of the media, and the follower count, grows, the pressure to create likeable content grows, creating this insane subculture where Instagram has taken on a life of its own. In this subculture, regular people fancy themselves: influencers, models, and photographers.

Sure, we live in a world where it’s acceptable to be whatever you want, but this can be dangerous as it makes those who have worked their tails off to develop a true talent get lost in the shuffle. This is especially true of professional photographers, as there is so much more to photography than selecting the right filter.

A photographer named Nick feels this sentiment, as he has written an inspiring message – vowing to ditch Instagram and create a space for true photographers to share their work and engage a community.

“For photographers like me, it just doesn’t work,” Nick writes on his website. “Whether you have 5 followers of 500,000, it’s not a place for photographers looking to share their work with a community of thoughtful, engaged people.

“Worse, it creates a toxic treadmill of insecurity and self-doubt by encouraging us to focus on follower counts, hearts and worthless comments. I’ve been there, obsessing over followers and likes. It’s not a good place to be.”

He then writes he wants to create a space with consistent, regular feedback. While this space does not have a platform or a name, Nick is committed to developing an app in the public eye, in real time, where people can follow its development.

Now, there’s something that can be qualified as true innovation. It will be kicking off Soon 2019, and those interested in following can sign up via email for an inside look when the time comes.

While this could turn into something amazing for photographers, it also gives us non-photographers something to think about. Nick has challenged himself to leave the unhealthiness of social media comparison behind; maybe challenge yourself (in small steps, of course).

Next time you’re out, try refraining from snapping a picture of your dinner for the ‘Gram, and just focus on eating it. Don’t worry about recording an entire concert for your story, focus on enjoying it. Sure, Instagram exists for us to showcase the highlights in our life. But, what’s a life that’s not actually being lived, just posted?