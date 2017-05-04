Rize is the newer, hi-tech version of hiding money in coffee cans

Saving money

Finding the self-motivation to save money is hard. Manually going into your bank account to pull money into savings is a drag.

And it means you have to look at all those transactions where you spent too much money on donuts or shoes when you should have been saving.

There’s an app for that

Let something else do it for you instead. Rize is a savings service that helps you automatically save and manage your money. After creating an account, you simply set your monthly goal and Rize does the rest.

Your chosen amount is automatically moved from checking to your Rize account after each paycheck.

At any point you can change, delete, add, or transfer savings between goals as many times as you want. You can create multiple goals with differing amounts.

No savings account is necessary to use the app. Money is held in your account until you choose to withdraw it. There’s also no limit or extra fees for withdrawals.

You don’t need to worry about overdrafting, either.

Rize double checks your checking account to ensure sufficient funds, and notifies you before making any withdrawals.

Sound too good to be true?

Nope. This app is legit. Their team features investors, advisors, and leaders with solid financial backgrounds. It’s a free, pay what you want model. If you’re able to throw some bucks to the developers, go for it. If not, (after all, you are saving up for that cool vacation or whatever) Rize is still totally free.

Bonus: you earn 0.9% APY, which is 15 times more than the national average.

Plus, your savings are SIPC insured up to $250,000, and Rize is an SEC-registered company. Your information is anonymous and encrypted with 256-bit encryption.

Start saving

Rize works with over 2,500 banks and credit unions around the country. It’s currently only available for U.S.-based checking accounts, but they plan offering international features in the future. A mobile app is also in the works. For now, Rize is accessible on any mobile or tablet browser.

Did I mention it’s free? No excuses. You can start with just $5. Get signed up for Rize now. Start saving today for your business and personal financial goals.

