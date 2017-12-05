Tech News
Smart speakers surpass novelty stage, go mainstream
(TECH NEWS) Smart speakers, once considered gimmicks, are now the leading reason behind smart home implementation and app adoption as the tech goes mainstream.
Once considered a response to a niche market, smart speakers are everywhere now – and with options like the Amazon Echo, Google Home, and upcoming Apple products, it’s easy to see why.
As the idea of smart speakers becomes more normalized in our homes, analysts expect to see an upswing in the number of speakers implemented by the end of this year.
As with any new technology, smart speaker sales started out with a healthy degree of skepticism; with over 11 percent of Americans now owning a smart speaker (a number that’s grown almost three percent from this past June), that skepticism appears to be dissolving.
In fact, the sheer number of households that own smart speakers seems poised to rise even higher, with sources like comScore predicting that as many as 15 percent of all homes in America will own a smart speaker by the beginning of next year.
Similarly to how smartphones began easing into the market during their inception, smart speakers are slowly becoming more and more relevant to the everyday consumer.
One of the more interesting aspects of the smart speaker boom is its effect on smart homes in general. Smart speakers tend to act as gateway devices, prompting consumers to buy more smart items – thermostats, lighting, and smart TVs, to name a few—which in turn facilitates the birth of yet another true smart home rather than just a house with a smart item in it.
The accessibility of a smart speaker in comparison to the accessibility of another smart home device is one possible reason for this effect; the fact remains that homes with smart speakers are much more likely to begin pushing toward higher smart home implementation than those without, and the number of homes with smart speakers is expected by all to continue to rise.
Smart speakers (and thus smart speaker apps) are rapidly becoming big players in the tech market, but the most important part of their mainstream inclusion lies in smart home conversion. It seems logical to expect that, in 2018, we will see a sharp upswing in both smart speaker sales and smart home adoption across the board.
“New Snapchat” launches – here’s everything you must know
(SOCIAL MEDIA) “New Snapchat” promises to separate social and media for a better experience – here’s what all changed so you can keep up.
On November 29, Snap Inc. announced in a blog post launching the “new Snapchat,” an updated version of the app “that separates the social from the media.”
“New Snapchat” will split communication with friends from content produced by publishers and creators. In its current iteration, Snapchat is set up in four panels users swipe through to navigate to Chat, Stories, Discover, or the main camera.
Opening the app defaults to the camera, where users take pictures, videos, or send Chats directly to a single friend or a chosen group. This is the closest to Snap’s original app, but with added bonuses over the years, like Chat and Bitmoji. Swiping to the left of the camera brings you to the feed of snaps with your friends.
Currently, one swipe to the right of camera brings you to Stories, where individuals can upload a collection of Snaps and videos to their My Story, a Group Story, or contribute to an Our Story, like during a major sporting event.
The feed of Stories lets you select which friend’s story you want to view, but will automatically play through to the next posts in the feed unless you swipe out back to the main screen.
Right now, sneaky paid advertisements play between each friend’s story. Sure, you can swipe out of those too, but it’s annoying enough that some people have told me they’ve stopped using the app entirely because of the ads sandwiched in Stories.
Another swipe right brings you to Discover, which features a grid of Stories from a variety of producers, like Buzzfeed, The Washington Post, Vice, Sportscenter, and Popular Mechanics to name just a few. These Stories also feature a series of ads between pages, but since it’s clearly content, it makes more sense to see ads here.
As of the latest update, Stories and Discover are both still hanging out on the right side of the camera landing page.
New Snap proposes keeping friends on the left, media on the right. Even though media is already on the right, and has been since the 2015 introduction of Discover, a collection of Stories from content creators and news outlets.
While this isn’t a huge change visually, the move shows Snap’s continued dedication to caring about how people are actually using their app. As CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel noted in the promotional video, “Your friends aren’t content, they’re relationships.” So, separating the social from the media makes this distinction a bit clearer.
The Best Friends feature is also slated for an update, with a more dynamic algorithm using machine learning to determine who you talk to the most and order your friends accordingly. Additionally, the Stories feed will be personalized based on your activity and subscriptions.
Plus, Snap said they’ll be curating and verifying everything posted in the Discover pages to avoid perpetuation of hate speech and fake news. I’m really hoping New Snapchat also means no more forcing ads between watching your friends’ stories.
Since Snap Inc. went public in March with its IPO, their stock has fallen, and the company is still not profitable. However, continued commitment to designing with its users in mind will hopefully keep Snap afloat.
Amazon Cloud Cam reviews are rolling in – hit or flop?
(TECH NEWS) Amazon has launched the Amazon Cloud Cam, and the user and expert reviews are now in – is it catching on or failing?
Earlier this month, Amazon released a new product: the Cloud Cam. Amazon’s recent foray into the security camera market may not be surprising at face value, but the sheer number of positive reviews that are pouring in as a result is bound to turn a few heads.
Amazon’s Cloud Cam is, by all appearances, an ordinary security camera with an ordinary security camera price tag ($120). However, spending the aforementioned dollars nets you a camera that syncs up with your Alexa unit and existing Amazon credentials, records up to 24 hours of 1080p footage at a time, and alerts you when it detects movement in your home.
The camera itself comes with a variety of built-in features such as automatic night vision and the ability to set dead zones, though the latter is a subscription-unlocked feature. Amazon’s subscription tiers unlock varying degrees of cloud storage for your camera’s footage, and subscribing to the “Basic” tier unlocks both the “Zones” feature and a finessed motion detection called “Person Detection”.
Naturally, Alexa integration means that anything remotely related to your security camera is voice-activated as long as you’re in range of an Alexa unit. Some users have pointed out that the camera’s built-in speaker makes it useful as an intercom unit as well, meaning that you can finally yell at your cat from the other room (disclaimer: convincing animals that you’re God wasn’t part of the Cloud Cam’s initial allure).
As cool as the Cloud Cam is, the star of the security camera show does appear to be the accompanying app. At any point in your day, you can open the Cloud Cam app on your phone (or smart TV, if that’s your thing) and stream footage from your camera. Multiple cameras can be viewed and controlled from the app, of course, and the footage from a given period can be downloaded and sent elsewhere if you so desire.
Ultimately, the amount of reverence Cloud Cam users have for the product thus far is staggering – although earning only three stars on Amazon, tech analysts and bloggers consistently give the Cam high marks compared to competitors. If you’re interested in setting up a home security system but don’t know where to start, look no further than Amazon’s very own.
India is crafting laws to end selfie-related deaths
(SOCIAL MEDIA) A new study reveals the sad number of selfie-related deaths, and one nation is taking action in response.
We know you want to stock your Instagram with killer selfies. But some take it too far, taking selfies that actually cause injury or death.
It sounds like a twisted joke, but unfortunately, it’s a real problem – one that researchers in India are attempting to study and quantify.
The study reviewed media reports of deaths by selfie, and while the researchers admit that this is not a surefire way to count all selfie-related deaths, it is perhaps the first attempt to count these tragedies. The study, titled “Me, Myself and My Killfie,” counted 127 deaths by selfie from 2014 to 2016.
While there were deaths all around the world, more half of the selfie-related deaths took place in India.
Researchers, law enforcement, and government officials are attempting to raise awareness about the problem. In June, India’s minister of shipping, road transport and highways teamed up with Samsung to create an educational YouTube video warning Indian citizens about the dangers of taking selfies in stupid places and in unsafe circumstances.
According to Rajendran Narayanan, who worked on the study, “the act of taking a selfie in itself isn’t harmful or dangerous.” After all, most selfies are snapped without incident. However, Narayanan explains that what makes these snapshots unsafe is taking them in a dangerous location.
Most of the selfie-related deaths in India were caused when people tried to take selfies with wild animals, on railway tracks, and in or near moving vehicles. This summer a 28-year old Indian man was trampled by an elephant when he snuck into a restricted safari area to snap a shot.
Other accidents occur when selfie-snappers get too close to ledges or bodies of water. For example, four people were swept off a cliff by waves near the Arabian Sea. Last year, three women fell into the water at the beach while taking a self portrait. While two were rescued, a third was drowned, as was the person attempting the rescue.
In the United States and Russia, there were more selfie deaths that involved firearms. Outside of India, others countries have also tried to raise awareness about taking dangerous selfies. Russia has created an unsafe selfie campaign, and Spain has banned selfies during the annual running of the bulls.
The authors of the study have also created an app, called Saftie, which sends text message alerts to Android users when they come close to a location that has been marked as an area where selfie deaths have occurred.
While this app may help, there’s nothing quite like common sense to prevent a needless death or injury.
