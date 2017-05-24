Microsoft cloud servers are taking business across the globe to South Africa

Microsoft bets big time on Africa

A new tech bubble is growing in South Africa, and Microsoft is the latest company to wiggle its way in. The company announced its plans to open cloud data centers in Johannesburg and Cape Town next year.

Looking beyond the valley

When it comes to digital disruption, Africa might not immediately come to mind, but the continent is in fact ripe with promise for technology advancements.

South Africa is home to many cutting edge small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and startups at various stages, that, with the right resources, could become groundbreaking full-scale companies.

Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Microsoft’s Cloud and Enterprise Division, explained the company recognizes immense opportunity for innovation in Africa, where Microsoft data centers can support many promising entrepreneurs who are hard at work creating businesses with the potential to solve big world problems. The cloud services provided include Office 365 and Microsoft Azure, as well as Dynamics 365, a hybrid of the company’s customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning business application platform. This expansion is part of a collaborative initiative with African NGO’s and startups to accelerate business growth and entrepreneurship opportunities.

With these new data centers, Microsoft will have a cloud footprint on every continent except Antarctica — that shouldn’t be a problem, as penguins are rarely in dire need of IT services.

Microsoft’s cloud solutions are already being leveraged by more than half a million SMBs in Africa. The company has played a huge role in Africa’s digital transformation, helping businesses evolve and teaching people new lucrative skills.

Continental competition

There’s another major cloud company disrupting the African tech scene–spoiler alert, it’s not Google or Amazon. Microsoft’s main competitor will be IBM, which staked its territory first by setting up a data center in Johannesburg. Partnering with IBM’s data centers are German software manufacturer SAP, IT services provider Gigima, and telecom operator Vodacom. The combined power of these tech giants is fueling IBM’s mission to give customers the easiest possible way to transition data to the cloud while keeping it within their country. The company recently invested $70 million for a training program designed to equip millions of young African citizens with skills required for careers in fast-growing fields such as AI, data science, and cyber-security.

This expansion is exciting news for more than just Microsoft.

Cloud companies competing with one another means the development of more solutions, at a faster pace. With more support from new data centers, existing African SMBs can flourish to their full potential, and relevant skills from expert training programs, African youths can become the next innovative leaders — creating technology the whole world can benefit from.

#SouthAfricaCloud