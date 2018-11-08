Tech News
Silicon Valley created tech for your family that’s too addictive for theirs
(TECHNOLOGY) Tech inventors are big on innovating and advancing tools, but a growing parenting trend in tech circles seems hypocritical.
I consider myself an older Millennial. I was slowly but surely introduced to technologies as they became mass-marketable, but they didn’t affect every moment of my day-to-day life. I learned how to use computers in elementary school, I chatted on AOL as a preteen, and when I was 16, my parents gave me my own cell phone “for emergencies.” I promptly dropped it under the car seat, where it remained for a year, before I or my parents even noticed that it was missing.
In less than a generation, our relationship to cell phones has transformed completely. For one thing, my first cell phone didn’t have a touchscreen. It didn’t have an internet connection. Hell, for an entire year, I didn’t even use the damn thing.
Fast forward to 2018, when your children can learn to use an iPad at the same time that they learn to use a toilet.
Interestingly, the tech whizzes who designed much of the technology that now pervades nearly every moment of our lives seem wariest of the negative impact screen time might have on kids. The NYT reports that the trend amongst Silicon Valley parents is to severely limit or even ban cell phone use by their children.
Parents in all echelons of the tech industry are limiting their kids’ exposure. Steve Jobs kept iPads out of the hands of his young children. The Gates offspring didn’t receive cell phones until high school (just like me, in 2001), and Tim Cook discourages his nephew from using social networks.
These concerned parents describe the addictive potential and negative consequences of screen time in increasingly pessimistic terms.
Athena Chavarria, a former Facebook employee, believes that “the devil lives in our phones and is wreaking havoc on our children.”
Chris Anderson (yes that Chris Anderson), former editor of Wired and founder of GeekDad, says that when it comes to screens, “On a scale between candy and crack cocaine, it’s closer to crack cocaine.”
Parents are even making contractual agreements to make sure their kids don’t use screens while under the supervision of their nanny or babysitter.
Like basically every human idea or invention ever, connected, screened devices reveal that our ability to create new technologies far outpaces our ability to understand the consequences – positive or negative – of that tech.
Those closest to the situation – the inventors themselves – are often the first ones to sound the alarm when they realize that their hard-won advancements may not have been such a great idea after all.
Said Chris Anderson of the addictive nature of cell phones, “We thought we could control it. And this is beyond our power to control.”
Why entrepreneurs are flocking to the pet technology space
(TECH) Pet technology is a burgeoning, $70B industry, but what makes it so attractive to entrepreneurs aside from kittens and puppers?
According to science and/or math, the internet is fueled by pet pictures. We all love pictures of animals, but more than that, we love our actual tangible animals, and as a culture, we’ve used social media to do more than share – we’re all learning from each other about best practices and products.
We’ve noticed that the pet technology space is figuratively blowing up right now, so we asked Greg Tariff, Founder and CEO of Fetch my Pet why the industry’s blossoming in such a way.
In his own words below, Tariff effectively explains why entrepreneurs are making their way into the $70 billion industry:
This growth is driven in part by millennial consumers: about 75% in their 30s own a dog and about 50% own a cat—and 44% see their pets as “starter children.” In other words, millennials not only own more pets than any other generation, but offer a better standard of care and are changing the pet business landscape with their buying habits. Millennials think of pets as family.
It’s a great time for entrepreneurs to be making their way into the pet technology space. Studies show consumers are willing to pay more for higher quality food and pet products, and they are ready to engage in experiences with their pets. Now it’s up to pet brands to connect with these pet owners on a deeper level, and I believe technology can bridge that gap. Here’s how technology is improving pet ownership thanks to a number of new innovations and a shift in consumer trends:
Humans can interact with pets remotely. Marketed as “digital daycare for pets,” technology like PetChatz lets pet parents interact with their pets from outside of the home. The need for this type of technology is driven in part by our view of pets. We no longer see pets as owned objects, but rather members of our family. How we classify pets has a ripple effect on the pet ownership experience. Consumers are more willing to pay for high quality products and services, and businesses will have to offer the highest-quality experiences to retain customers. Plus there’s a market for technology like PetChatz that allows us to interact with our pets from a distance in real time.
Making pet life management simple for pet parents. Worldwide online sales of pet food increased from 6 to 14 percent in 2016, with sales of dog and cat food rising at least 14% in the U.S. alone. It’s very easy for pet owners to click to order food, find places to walk and play with their pets, and connect with other pet owners. For example, Fetch my Pet is learning about customers and their pet needs to make more contextual suggestions. If you have an 7-year-old Golden Retriever, your technology shouldn’t tell you to buy puppy food or puppy Chew toys. As pet life management technology continues to advance, the pet ownership experience will become more personalized and intuitive.
Artificial Intelligence enables predictive fulfillment. As more data is collected on pets and their habits via makers of the products and services consumed by pet parents, we will soon have the ability to embark on preventative pet healthcare and predictive fulfilment of products and services for our pets. What if Petco sent you a notification once they had a new sustainable dog food in stock because they knew you were low on kibble? We’re inching close to this reality.
Paving the way for brand and ingredient integrity. The more innovation that occurs in the pet space, the more selective consumers can be about what they purchase and why. We care very deeply about what we feed our pets. According to Purina, young adults are more likely than other groups to research foods when designing their pet’s diet, and they like to have options that include natural ingredients and real meat.
Companies like BareItAll Petfoods are taking food-sourcing one step further by selling food products made from Asian Carp, which threaten to harm waterways including the Great Lakes. Businesses are doing their part to get smarter about ingredient integrity – and consumers are being more selective.
$8M bet that VR will soon be a normal part of your office life
(TECHNOLOGY) Virtual reality (VR) has mostly boomed in the entertainment world, but one company hopes to augment your professional life.
With Spatial AR, board meetings can now happen on the ether and pants aren’t necessary — no promises about the pants.
When Sir Isaac Newton came up with that whole “3rd Law” thing, I highly doubt he could see the ways it could be applied to life. Augmented Reality (AR) seems to be one of those intangible examples of equal and opposite reactions. Every stellar AR idea — two words, Kingsman glasses — seems to be accompanied by a not so good idea — AR mechanic, anyone??
Spatial, a self-proclaimed cross-reality (XR) platform, looks to be a tally on the “good idea” side.
Launched in late October with a humble $8 million in seed funding, Spatial’s soothsayers envision the company creating solutions for businesses like Google Hangouts, Zoom, and a plethora of other VR board rooms.
There seems to be a million and one ways to have fun with AR, but Spatial is on the business side of the AR mullet.
Spatial is looking at increasing business accessibility while also looking to keep themselves accessible. It is true that they have a partnership with Microsoft HoloLens, but they say that they are “hardware agnostic.” Increasing their own accessibility, Spatial also has both web and phone apps for everyone who is balling on a budget and doesn’t have access to an AR headset.
Spatial honestly seems pretty user friendly. To use the VR meeting tool, you would scan your current environment. Then, Spatial shares that environment with your cronies — or at least the ones you want to join. When the rest of the group joins the space, you can see and interact with them — well, avatars of them. The coolest part is that while you’re interacting with each other, you can also interact with shared documents, websites, photos or whatever else you or your team deems necessary for the meeting.
While Spatial isn’t exactly mainstream, there are a handful of companies using the new tech. Ford’s incubator (Ford X) is taking the software on a test drive (pun intended) to see whether or not the Ford teams are able to work remotely. Currently, Spatial has a capacity of 15 to 20 people at a time, but Spatial’s long term goal is to reach upwards of hundreds — Can you say virtual Coachella anyone?
Hardware tokens are used by folks serious about avoiding hackers
(TECH) Hardware tokens have been around for a while, but people most serious about avoiding hackers swear by them.
How many passwords do you have? How many sites do you use each of your passwords for? Information Today research estimates over half of all adults have five or more unique passwords, while one in three adults have 10 or more unique passwords that have to be remembered.
This particular study was from 2012. I’d wager that most of us use many more passwords today than we did just six years ago. With the risk of your accounts being hacked increasing, you might be wary – you might not even trust an online password manager.
If you struggle with remembering all of your passwords and want to make sure you are managing passwords and protecting your accounts, you might want to consider a hardware token.
What is a hardware token?
This piece of hardware is a physical device, similar to a USB drive, that lets you gain access to an electronically restricted resource. It’s actually a simple two-factor authentication source.
Once your account is set up to accept the hardware token, you log in to the account with your user ID and password. You’ll be asked to insert the hardware token into the device, which gives you access to your account. It’s another layer of protection and authentication.
Hardware tokens have been on the market since 2002. Although many use the USB port on your device, Bluetooth tokens and smart cards are other types of hardware tokens. Setting up a hardware token is fairly easy. You can use your hardware token with most websites that have two-factor authorization.
The challenges with hardware tokens is that they are very easy to lose and can easily be stolen. That’s a pretty significant downside.
The YubiKey, one of the current offerings on the market, costs about $50. It could be expensive to have a hardware token for everyone in your organization. Google Titan, another brand of hardware key, costs about the same.
Some argue that not everyone needs this much security, but those people probably have never been hacked. If it protects your accounts, it might be worth taking a look.
