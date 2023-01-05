Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Tech News

Tesla’s 2024 $12K model could change EV’s trajectory forever

Elon Musk has been under scrutiny for his variety of controversial business decisions recently, but Tesla’s 2024 model has us hopeful.

Published

Tesla driver pointing to screen

During the Q3 Telsa Earnings Call, Elon Musk gave some insight on Tesla’s plan to create smaller next-gen vehicles which will sell for around half of the price tag of a current Model 3. The goal is to reduce parts and make a few improvements, which some industry experts expect to shave around $4,000 off the cost to build the car, passing the savings on to possible first-time electric vehicle shoppers.

Exactly how will Tesla reduce the build cost?

In February of 2020, we learned that the Tesla Cybertruck will have a low build cost due to the way it is constructed. While most vehicles have curvy bodies that require stamping dies to shape the body panels. Instead, they can water jet or laser-cut sheets to size, including the necessary openings for windows and a dashboard. Tesla has already mentioned that they’ll be using what they learned during the fabrication of the Cybertruck on their next-generation vehicle, so we may see a car with a more angular body.

Telsa will also roll out stiffer wiring, which allows for installation to be handled by robots. Traditional wiring consists of multiple round conductors. Each component of the vehicle is wired into a central battery, which means that the amount of wiring in a vehicle could be miles long within a single vehicle. By introducing rigid wiring, Tesla can rely on automation to both speed up the installation time and cut costs required for human labor.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Other cost-cutting measures include reducing the size of tires, simplifying the sound system, and reducing the overall size of the vehicle. Some automobile experts predict the use of sodium-ion batteries for the entry-level model. Not only is the sodium-ion battery 30% cheaper than the lithium-ion battery, but it also doesn’t face the shortage issues that its lithium competitor does.

We expect the lower price tag to attract many car buyers who may not have previously considered an electric vehicle. Over the past 2 years, we’ve seen gas prices soar to record highs, leaving some folks emptying their wallets at the pump. Paired with sky-high inflation, consumers are looking to save where they can and Tesla’s next generation of electric vehicles just might hit the sweet spot for those in the market.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Jennifer is a native Houstonian (go Astros!) with a knack for creating digital works of art. She has expansive experience creating content and branded collateral for Fortune 500 companies, as well as small local businesses. When she’s not buried in her laptop, Jennifer is the marketing director for a world championship circuit barbecue cook off team and pet mom to dog (Milo) and Guinea pig (Piggy Smalls).

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Tesla driver pointing to screen Tesla driver pointing to screen

Tech News

Work from car? Tesla is working on adding Zoom to vehicles

We can get work done in places we never thought possible. Tesla may be the 1st 'work from car' option with Zoom.

November 18, 2022
man coding representing stack overflow man coding representing stack overflow

Social Media

Elon Musk brings in Tesla engineers to review Twitter’s code

In the heaping pile of changes Elon Musk is bringing to Twitter, the next one is a hoot: Tesla engineers reviewing Twitter's code.

November 7, 2022
People walking at work representing the tech industry People walking at work representing the tech industry

Business News

National Labor Relations Board rules Tesla’s dress code is unlawful

Employees at Tesla are not new to being in the news, but just in - The National Labor Relations Board labeled their clothing policy...

September 2, 2022
Man looking at Rivian stock price on laptop Man looking at Rivian stock price on laptop

Business News

Rivian IPO pops off in anticipation for new EVs: How are people reacting?

(NEWS) Rivian Automotive, the highly anticipated EV manufacturer backed by big wigs like Amazon and Ford, opened the flood gates for their IPO.

November 16, 2021

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.