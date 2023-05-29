Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Tech News

Want to doomscroll on Tiktok and get paid for it? Here’s your chance!

Have you ever thought it would be cool to get paid just to scroll on Tiktok? Check out this job posting from Ubiquitous before it closes!

Published

A woman sits in the corner of a large gray couch scrolling on their phone looking at Tiktok

Ever find yourself doom-scrolling into the abyss of Tiktok or other apps and wondered how perfect it would be to get paid for it? Well, you’ve possibly found your dream position. 

A marketing agency specializing in influencer campaigns is capitalizing on the widespread popularity of TikTok by presenting an enticing job opportunity that involves paying individuals to indulge in endless scrolling on the platform (Instagram girlies, it’s your time to shine.) 

Ubiquitous, a company dedicated to assisting brands in their growth through influencer marketing campaigns, is now accepting applications for its “TikTok Watching Job 2.0.” This unique opportunity offers a compensation of $100 per hour to three selected candidates who will spend 10 hours continuously scrolling through TikTok, with the goal of identifying and understanding the latest emerging trends on the platform. 

The application asks candidates to: 

  • subscribe to Ubiquitous’ YouTube channel
  • fill out a form with a 50-100 word explanation about why they should get the job
  • do an optional tweet about why they deserve the job 

The tweet will fast-track candidates into priority consideration for the job. All applicants have to be over 18 and be comfortable with the platform. The deadline for application is May 31st! 

This isn’t the first offer of its kind, however. Back in October, Ubiquitous introduced a similar initiative, granting successful participants the opportunity to earn $50 per hour while spending 12 hours on TikTok, along with additional perks such as gift cards, as reported by the New York Post. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

TikTok has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, with its global user base doubling from 291.4 million to 655.9 million between 2019 and 2021. According to estimates by Insider Intelligence, the platform is projected to reach one billion users by 2025. 

Bernstein Research analysts on Wall Street have drawn a comparison between TikTok’s highly addictive short-form video content and the allure of crack cocaine. The app’s unique format has swiftly inspired other social media platforms, leading to the introduction of similar features like Reels on Instagram and Shorts on YouTube.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Three displayed screens of a mobile app showing chatting, photo sharing, and a sample profile from Chatwise. Text on top reads "Encrypted chats - highly private - we will never see or hear your conversation", "Chat Groups - exciting new features to connect", "Calls - new ways to communicate" Three displayed screens of a mobile app showing chatting, photo sharing, and a sample profile from Chatwise. Text on top reads "Encrypted chats - highly private - we will never see or hear your conversation", "Chat Groups - exciting new features to connect", "Calls - new ways to communicate"

Business Entrepreneur

Meet Chatwise, the social media app that gives its creators equity

Many social media apps do not give their influencers proper pay or acknowledgement, but Chatwise seeks to give more of a stake in the...

May 22, 2023
A hand holding up a phone showing a variety of social media apps such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and others, with Snapchat having a 1 notification icon. A hand holding up a phone showing a variety of social media apps such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and others, with Snapchat having a 1 notification icon.

Business Marketing

Study: How do we feel about paying for our social media?

With Snapchat being among the latest to offer a paid option, the question has arose: who's willing to pay for their social media and...

May 19, 2023
A pair of hands scrolling on a smart phone with the screen partially obscured looking at Twitter. A pair of hands scrolling on a smart phone with the screen partially obscured looking at Twitter.

Tech News

Twitter is now X Corp? What’s with that?

Elon Musk has quietly merged Twitter with a mysterious X Corp, intended to be an "everything app" of the future.

April 17, 2023
A hand holding a phone up against a nighttime scene with stringlights. The phone is open to the Lemon8 app from Bytedance. A hand holding a phone up against a nighttime scene with stringlights. The phone is open to the Lemon8 app from Bytedance.

Tech News

Tiktok ban be damned: Bytedance already has a new viral app

Bytedance has been promoting a new app to seemingly take the place of Tiktok, leading to questions of how privacy legislation could keep up.

April 14, 2023
Advertisement

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.