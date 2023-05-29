Want to doomscroll on Tiktok and get paid for it? Here’s your chance!

Ever find yourself doom-scrolling into the abyss of Tiktok or other apps and wondered how perfect it would be to get paid for it? Well, you’ve possibly found your dream position.

A marketing agency specializing in influencer campaigns is capitalizing on the widespread popularity of TikTok by presenting an enticing job opportunity that involves paying individuals to indulge in endless scrolling on the platform (Instagram girlies, it’s your time to shine.)

Ubiquitous, a company dedicated to assisting brands in their growth through influencer marketing campaigns, is now accepting applications for its “TikTok Watching Job 2.0.” This unique opportunity offers a compensation of $100 per hour to three selected candidates who will spend 10 hours continuously scrolling through TikTok, with the goal of identifying and understanding the latest emerging trends on the platform.

The application asks candidates to:

subscribe to Ubiquitous’ YouTube channel

fill out a form with a 50-100 word explanation about why they should get the job

do an optional tweet about why they deserve the job

The tweet will fast-track candidates into priority consideration for the job. All applicants have to be over 18 and be comfortable with the platform. The deadline for application is May 31st!

This isn’t the first offer of its kind, however. Back in October, Ubiquitous introduced a similar initiative, granting successful participants the opportunity to earn $50 per hour while spending 12 hours on TikTok, along with additional perks such as gift cards, as reported by the New York Post.

TikTok has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, with its global user base doubling from 291.4 million to 655.9 million between 2019 and 2021. According to estimates by Insider Intelligence, the platform is projected to reach one billion users by 2025.

Bernstein Research analysts on Wall Street have drawn a comparison between TikTok’s highly addictive short-form video content and the allure of crack cocaine. The app’s unique format has swiftly inspired other social media platforms, leading to the introduction of similar features like Reels on Instagram and Shorts on YouTube.