Volvo is making getting a new XC40 as easy as getting a cell phone

Have you ever looked at your smartphone plan and thought, "I wish I could do exactly this, but with a car instead"? If so, Volvo might have the answer to your oddly specific daydreaming.

Volvo Cares

Care by Volvo, a subscription initiative by Volvo Cars, is a hypothetical game-changer.

Instead of purchasing or leasing a car outright, members will have the opportunity to drive off in a brand-new XC40 for a monthly fee—and nothing else. One needn’t worry about down payments, taxes, or insurance.

That’s a lot of care

The best part of the model? Volvo will hook members up with a new car every 24 months, just like a traditional cell phone plan. It’s theoretically a no-hassle, no-strings-attached subscription model, and it has the potential to revolutionize the way that we approach the future of automobile consumption.

The current projected monthly price for an XC40 in Europe is £699. That sounds steep, but keep in mind that it comprises the car itself, maintenance fees, insurance, repairs, and a few region-specific perks.

Perks, You Say?

There’s a frank convenience and comprehensiveness that Care by Volvo brings to the table, but the “Care” part of that title takes a back seat to no one. At pretty much any time during your Volvo ownership, you can take advantage of a number of on-call services, including the following:

Fueling

Washing

Maintenance

Repair

It’s important to note that you don’t have to lift a finger during this process—Volvo staff will come to you. For example, one could ostensibly call in a car wash and refuel mid-day and, come closing time, walk out of the office to a sparkling-clean, fueled-up car.

Admittedly, this system is contingent on your current global whereabouts, and Volvo hasn’t released specifics regarding which regions are covered.

Undoubtedly, this will lead to some disparity in customer experience, as those who qualify for the perks will ultimately get more out of their subscription than those who do not.

Coming Soon

While the recently released XC40 will be the first car to be covered by Care by Volvo, the company has made it clear that it won’t be the only option available. As the subscription develops, more affordable cars will most likely seep their way into the program.

As of now, Care by Volvo hasn’t officially rolled out. We’re due for details regarding U.S. pricing and more come November—stay tuned for additional information then.

