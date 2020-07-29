Tech News
Wake up and enjoy a virtual “Cappuccino” with family and friends
(TECH NEWS) A new app, Cappuccino, is a “daily personal audio show featuring your friends”, and it sounds delightful, refreshing, and easy to use.
A lot has shifted for us since earlier in 2020 that sometimes feels like we have lived multiple years within a few months. We’ve had to learn and adjust to a new way of working and living; current times have had us rely heavily on technology and we cannot see friends in person or attend live events.
Zoom, for example, saw an increase in users from 10 million to over 200 million, seemingly overnight, this past spring. MS Teams was also quickly utilized or accelerated in many workplaces for virtual meetings and presentations, going from 31 million to 75 million daily active users in a month. Microsoft commented that this was like everyone learning about 2 years’ worth of technology in less than a quarter of that time.
Our heads might be spinning, but as humans, we adapt; there are many people looking to make the best out of these tough times and focus on what really matters in life. We also may be grieving the old routines and we all know that things will not “go back to normal” as we move forward in 2020. With the endless uncertainty (especially with new school years starting), it’s definitely a time of high curiosity as to how COVID-19 will change our habits and practices in the long run – What will school and work look like, and will there be more flexibility after this? When can we hang out in-person with our loved ones again?
The one thing that cannot be ignored during all the uncertainty is that we still need human connection; we need to feel a sense of belonging and to share experiences. Some of us may be feeling this need a lot more if we haven’t been able to visit family nor invite friends over for a fun and relaxing weekend dinner to escape our normal daily routines.
While there’s no replacement to in-person hangouts, a new app, Cappuccino, offers a fun and unique way to keep in touch with loved ones.
Cappuccino is a “daily personal audio show featuring your friends”; it’s a new way to connect with people, unlike other social media platforms that may require more effort. You can create a group and listening to daily podcasts, featuring the voices of your friends. You can listen in while drinking your cup of joe, get quick updates, and hopefully a few laughs to start your day. Because they are audio, users don’t have to worry about being “video ready”, creating the perfectly angled selfie, or taking the time to type anything out (no fat thumbs or pointer fingers on the wee little keyboard).
While being able to download and create groups is currently only available on iOS, you can join a group on Android. The directions seem really simple and sound very appealing via ProductHunt:
- RECORD A BEAN: Tap the microphone and start recording. Talk about your day, tell a joke or share a thought and send it to your close friends and family.
- LISTEN TO YOUR CAPPUCCINO: (mix of your friends’ beans) every morning at 8 am.
- SMILE.
Here’s a stellar review:
“I’m fortunate to have been using this product since day 1 and found it to be such a breakthrough for keeping in touch with my closest friends (all from outside the tech world!), especially as we all live in different cities around the world. It quickly becomes part of your daily routine (and low key therapeutic) to take 2 mins out of your day to reflect on what you’ve been up to/how you’re feeling/any challenges you’re facing/or just to summarize the news in your life, and frictionlessly record those thoughts to share with your friends. The following morning, it became such a joy to play my cappuccino as I’m getting ready for the day ahead, and have my morning filled with the voices and stories of my closest friends.”
This might be a great way to start the day and a chance for some of us to finally be one of those morning DJs. Somehow, this also sounds more appealing than going down a rabbit hole on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.
App name: Cappuccino – closer to friends
App Store Link
If this sounds interesting to you, and you’ve been looking for non-typical ways to connect, you may also like Marco Polo, which allows you to video “chat” with friends without have to be available at the same time (like you would with FaceTime). Instead, you record your video message and your friend can watch/respond when they have time. This has been a great way to stay connected with friends when we cannot get together in person. It has also been nice because while a text is quick, sometimes it’s hard to relay context and emotion when you’re trying to be short and sweet.
These are just a few examples of good ways that technology is keeping us connected and lifting our spirits in tough times.
App usage is increasing but users are spending less time on popular apps
(TECH NEWS) App usage is increasing, but the apps that people are using aren’t necessarily remaining consistent.
A recent study commissioned by Facebook shows that app usage for the average person has increased to a whopping three hours per day in 2019. As 2020 continues to require relatively antisocial behavior, will that number rise organically–and, if not, what can app developers do to make sure it does?
These are riveting questions with potentially high-yield answers for the coming year. The study does show that app use has increased in a somewhat linear fashion; for example, in 2015, average use per day was a little higher than two hours, representing a 33 percent hike in usage over the course of five years.
Perhaps even more surprising is the revelation that the top 30 apps used during the study, while populated with crowd favorites like Instagram and Facebook, demonstrated a higher degree of diversity than in years past. “Users are spending less time with the most popular apps, and engaging more with less popular apps,” says Matt Southern of Search Engine Journal.
So while people continue to use common apps, they’re starting to look for apps with more specificity or relevance to certain circumstances–and they’re using those apps more than once or twice, which suggests a paradigm shift toward more spread out app usage rather than sticking to the same two or three a day.
The report also points out that diversity in app usage remains even after the surge in homebound smartphone users.
If trends are to be trusted, it seems likely that app usage will continue to increase gradually over the course of the next five years (and so on). That’s pretty much a given as smartphones become faster, technology becomes more accessible, and people become more used to using apps with the specificity to circumstance addressed by Facebook’s report.
As far as app developers’ responsibilities during this time, the influence of COVID-19 cannot be discounted. While apps specific to the work-from-home, curbside pick-up era may eventually lose their potency, it seems reasonable to expect that some holdovers from this time will remain even after restrictions are lifted.
The entire report is available here if you’d like to read more.
Spike helps you stay on top of website issues before they happen
(TECH NEWS) Spike can help you optimize your website by finding your trouble spots and helping you fix them. Considering the heavy use of the internet now, this is something you should jump on.
Website traffic is largely contingent on having a functional online hub, so when your website tanks for one reason or another, it’s a bit like having an unforeseen business closure: inconvenient, frustrating, and generally demoralizing for both you and your customers. A new tool that alerts you to website outages and other problems looks to ameliorate those frustrations.
Spike is an incident management platform that alerts you to potentially problematic occurrences on your website. These issues can range from page load times and general failures, all the way to more personal instances such as waiting too long to respond to a chat message, or reaching a critical memory usage threshold.
As such, Spike doesn’t just let you know that an issue is occurring at the moment–it can actually help you anticipate and prevent problems before they actually happen, thus mitigating potential customer inconvenience or loss.
Spike also lets you set up the conditions and delivery for your alerts so that the pertinent team members receive the correct alerts. There isn’t much value in your customer service manager receiving notices about overt memory use, after all. By customizing Spike to the different roles in your online presence, you can streamline your problem-solving efforts with minimal input.
For the monthly price of seven dollars per team member, Spike promises “unlimited alerts and integrations”–a package that includes channels through Slack, email, and both texts and phone calls to a number of your choice. That’s a pretty robust (and affordable) solution to one of the most costly issues a website can face.
Finally, Spike offers something that should be a standard accommodation: a 30-day free trial that does not necessitate front-loading a payment method. This allows you to see how Spike works with little to no up front risk or the fear of accidentally charging yourself when you invariably forget to cancel the service.
The world has gone online in the past few months and making customers’ experiences as seamless as possible is a must – both for retailers hoping to maximize online sales now and for companies looking ahead to customer utilization in a post-COVID economy. Spike is a welcome addition to that world, and hopefully it foreshadows a paradigm shift in the way sellers approach the user experience going forward.
This site lets you mask weird URLs with a custom domain
(TECH NEWS) Put any public site behind your own custom domain at customDomainer, making it easier for customers to recognize your brand.
Customers get confused when they receive links from a company that they don’t recognize. With customDomainer, companies can send their customers to wiki.yourcompany.com instead of randomsitetheydidntrecognise.com.
customDomainer, formerly AnyForm, is a service that lets users make public sites available at custom domains. With just a few clicks, users can connect a custom form to a Google Form. This gives users the power and server-free convenience of Google Forms with the flexibility of the style that best fits a user’s brand. No coding is required to set up a custom domain, making it simple and accessible for anyone online.
Alex Furman from customDomainer said during his maker intro on ProductHunt, “At my last company we had a knowledge base we needed to share with customers that was stuck at the URL of the SaaS we were using (since they didn’t support custom domains). Our customers were tired of seeing links like insertsaasgiant.net/ourcompany/wiki — this wasn’t ideal for our brand and customer relationships.” He continued, “So we created customDomainer, which lets you put any public site behind a custom domain. That way our customers saw the knowledge base at wiki.ourcompany.com, instead of randomsitetheydidntrecognise.com.”
customDomainer claims they only work with public content and do not access any private data and they do not require any kind of security access to the workspace, or data behind a user’s public site. customDomainer brands themselves as a CDN for URL-branded public sites with the infrastructure to support dynamic content, page links and more.
Users can make everything from a ‘contact us’ form, feedback form, product order form, to leave a review / rating forms. These can include features such as having the responses recorded in Google Sheets and email notifications for each response. customDomainer can be used on any site which is publicly accessible including public Confluence, Substack, Adobe Spark, Calendly, JotForm, Substack, HubSpot, and Xero sites.
customDomainer is primarily hosted in AWS, which allows for reliable security, redundancy, scalability and key management. In order for users to make their public sites available at their company’s domain (with SSL), customDomainer requires users to add a few records to their domain’s DNS settings. Pricing starts at $15 per website, per month.
