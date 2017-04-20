Don’t let a website cost you an arm and a leg

Trends they are a-changing

With business trends changing the way the have been, a lot of the work we accomplish is done with some sort of virtual aspect. This makes it crucial for every business, or even individual, to have a website.

However, as these trends are changing, we are also learning as we go. For example, freelance and remote work is way more prevalent now than it was even 10 years ago. It is necessary for freelancers to determine what their services are worth, and deciding that can take time as there is no right way to price yourself.

Fulfill your business’s website needs

The same is true of building a website. We may be uncertain at first how to go about creating something that may be out of our knowledge zone.

However, we figure it out for the sake of our business.

Fulfilli is now available to help new website creators determine how much building their website will cost. Through a series of questions, Fulfilli can help you see what type of figure you’re looking at.

The rundown

First, users will be asked if they are building an Ecommerce or a simple website, then they are asked to ballpark the number of products or services they plan to sell. Next, they have the option of a custom design or a template.

After this, users will select the number of languages they want available on their site, as well as if they want the site to be better structured for search engine optimization. They are also asked how much writing content will be on the site, in addition to whether they will be accepting transactions through the website and if they want professional analytics tools to track conversions.

Website fulfillment

According to their website, developers at Fulfilli have been building websites and global marketing campaigns for the last 10 years.

Their goal is to build better websites while standardizing briefing, pricing, planning, and development.

While utilization of Fulfilli can help generate leads on their end, it is always good for a business to know the supposed standard price of something like building a website.

#Fulfilli